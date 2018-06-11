Forza Horizon 4

I just hope this has a smooth PC launch. FH3 gave me some issues out of the gates but it eventually was great performance-wise. The Horizon series is fantastic and for me they are the racing games I enjoy the most overall. I will definitely be picking this up, but I won't pre-order because of the issues FH3 and even F7 had at launch.
 
I just hope this has a smooth PC launch. FH3 gave me some issues out of the gates but it eventually was great performance-wise. The Horizon series is fantastic and for me they are the racing games I enjoy the most overall. I will definitely be picking this up, but I won't pre-order because of the issues FH3 and even F7 had at launch.
If I was intending to play on PC, I definitely would not preorder, either. Thankfully I have an Xbox One X to play on. Still, I think there's a pretty good chance FH4's launch will be a lot better this time around. The engine is essentially unchanged from FH3, and they're also putting a 60fps mode on Xbox One X so that means they've spent time making sure level streaming can keep up with the higher framerate.
 
i might preorder this one. FH3 was my first horizon game. It really grew on me. I got FM7 but honestly i feel that one is getting long in the tooth. Same thing done over and over. I played FH3 more then i played FM6 and FM7 so i am really looking forward to this. Like alot of people i was hoping for Japan but figured it wouldnt come true.
 
Preliminary incomplete leaked car list.

Abarth - 3
1968 Abarth 595 esseesse
1980 Abarth Fiat 131
2016 Abarth 695 Biposto

Acura - 3
2001 Acura Integra Type-R
2002 Acura RSX Type-S
2017 Acura NSX

Alfa Romeo - 9
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione “Forza Edition”
2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio “Forza Edition”

Alumi Craft - 2
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car “Forza Edition”

AMC - 1
1971 AMC Javelin AMX

AMG - 1
2554 AMG M12S Warthog CST

Ariel - 2
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2016 Ariel Nomad

Aston Martin - 10
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
1964 Aston Martin DB5
2010 Aston Martin One-77
2012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan “Forza Edition”
2017 Aston Martin DB11

Audi - 17
1983 Audi Sport quattro
1983 Audi Sport quattro “Forza Edition”
1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport Quattro S1
1995 Audi RS2 Avant
2001 Audi RS4 Avant
2003 Audi RS6
2006 Audi RS 4
2009 Audi RS6
2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2015 Audi S1
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

Austin - 1
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi

Austin-Healey - 2
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III

Auto Union - 1
1939 Auto Union Type D

BAC - 1
2014 BAC Mono

Bentley - 5
1931 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed “Forza Edition”
2016 Bentley Bentayga
2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

BMW - 25
1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export
1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
1981 BMW M1
1988 BMW M5 E28
1988 BMW M5 E28 “Forza Edition”
1991 BMW M3 E30
1995 BMW M5 E34
1997 BMW M3 E36
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe
2003 BMW M5 E39
2005 BMW M3 E46
2008 BMW M3 E92
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
2009 BMW M5 V10 E60
2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
2011 BMW X5 M
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
2012 BMW M5 F10
2013 BMW M6 Coupe
2013 BMW M6 Coupe “Forza Edition”
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW X6 M
2016 BMW M2 Coupé
2016 BMW M4 GTS

Bowler - 1
2012 Bowler EXR-S

Bugatti - 4
1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
2018 Bugatti Chiron

Buick - 1
1987 Buick Regal GNX

Cadillac - 3
2013 Cadillac XTS Limosuine
2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

Caterham - 2
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2013 Caterham Superlight R500 “Forza Edition”

Chevrolet - 23
1953 Chevrolet Corvette
1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
1960 Chevrolet Corvette
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 “Forza Edition”
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Datsun - 1
1970 Datsun 510

Dodge - 10
1968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock
1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2018 Dodge Durango SRT

Eagle - 1
2011 Eagle Speedster

Ferrari - 32
1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta
1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
1957 Ferrari 250 California
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
1965 Ferrari 250 LM
1967 Ferrari 330 P4
1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
1987 Ferrari F40
1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
1992 Ferrari 512 TR
1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
1995 Ferrari F50
1996 Ferrari F50 GT
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
2010 Ferrari 599XX
2011 Ferrari FF
2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
2014 Ferrari California T
2014 Ferrari FXX K
2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
2015 Ferrari F12tdf

Fiat - 2
1980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Ford - 44
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
1956 Ford F-100
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
1964 Ford GT40 Mk1
1966 Ford GT40 Mk II
1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO “Forza Edition”
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
1973 Ford Capri RS3100 “Forza Edition”
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
1975 Ford Bronco
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
1986 Ford Escort XR3I RS Turbo
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
2003 Ford Focus RS
2005 Ford GT
2009 Ford Focus RS
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
2011 Ford Transit SuperSport Van "Forza Edition"
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar Energy Trophy Truck
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
2016 Ford GYMKHANA 9 Focus RS RX
2016 Ford Mustang GT350R
2017 Ford #14 BFGoodrich Fiesta ST GRC
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2017 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford GT
2019 Ford Mustang GT

GMC - 1
1983 GMC Vandura G-1500

Hennessey - 1
2012 Hennessey Venom GT

Holden - 3
1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van
1977 Holden Torana A9X

Honda - 9
1991 Honda CR-X SiR
1992 Honda NSX-R
1997 Honda Civic Type R
2004 Honda Civic Type-R
2005 Honda NSX-R
2007 Honda Civic Type R
2009 Honda S2000 CR
2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck
2016 Honda Civic Type-R

Hoonigan - 6
1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
1965 Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang
1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova
1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion

HSV - 2
2014 HSV GTS
2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo

HUMMER - 1
2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha

Infiniti - 1
2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge

International - 1
1970 International Scout 800A

Jaguar - 12
1954 Jaguar XK120 SE
1956 Jaguar D-Type
1961 Jaguar E-Type S1
1967 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
1990 Jaguar XJ-S
1993 Jaguar XJ220
2012 Jaguar XKR-S
2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé
2015 Jaguar XE-S
2015 Jaguar XFR-S
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
2016 Jaguar F Type Project 7
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S

Jeep - 5
1945 Jeep Willys MB
1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
2016 Jeep Trailcat
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Koenigsegg - 3
2011 Koenigsegg Agera
2015 Koenigsegg One:1
2016 Koenigsegg Regera

KTM - 1
2013 KTM X-Bow R

Lamborghini - 16
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
1986 Lamborghini LM 002
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
2008 Lamborghini Reventón
2008 Lamborghini Reventon “Forza Edition”
2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP470-4 Superleggera
2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 “Forza Edition”
2013 Lamborghini Veneno
2014 Lamborghini Hurácan LP 610-4
2014 Lamborghini Urus
2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4

Lancia - 7
1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
1975 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4
1982 Lancia 037 Stradale
1985 Lancia Delta S4 Group B
1986 Lancia Delta S4
1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO

Land Rover - 5
1970 Land Rover Range Rover Classic
1972 Land Rover Series III
1972 Land Rover Series III “Forza Edition”
1997 Land Rover Defender 90
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Local Motors - 1
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Lola - 1
1969 Lola #6 Penske Sonoco T70 MkIIIB

Lotus - 10
1956 Lotus Eleven
1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
1997 Lotus Elise GT1
2000 Lotus 340R
2002 Lotus Esprit V8
2005 Lotus Elise 111S
2009 Lotus 2-Eleven
2011 Lotus Evora S
2012 Lotus Exige S
2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

Maserati - 6
1939 Maserati 8CTF
1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
2004 Maserati MC12
2004 Maserati MC12 “Forza Edition”
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S

Mazda - 7
1990 Mazda Savannah RX-7
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
1997 Mazda RX-7
2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
2013 Mazda MX-5
2016 Mazda MX-5

McLaren - 7
1993 McLaren F1
1997 McLaren F1 GT
2013 McLaren P1
2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
2015 McLaren 650S Coupe
2017 McLaren 720S
2018 McLaren Senna

Mercedes-AMG - 3
2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-Benz - 14
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series “Forza Edition”
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
2017 Mercedes-Benz Unimog

Mercury - 1
1949 Mercury Coupe

Meyers - 1
1971 Meyers Manx

MG - 3
1958 MG MGA Twin Cam
1965 MG MGB GT
1986 MG Metro 6R4

MINI - 4
1965 MINI Cooper S
2009 MINI John Cooper Works
2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
2013 MINI Monster Energy All4 Racing X-Raid Countryman

Mitsubishi - 6
1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR
2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

Morgan - 2
2010 Morgan Aero Supersports
2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler

Nissan - 24
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
1993 Nissan 240SX SE
1994 Nissan Silvia K's
1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 NISMO LM
1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 NISMO LM “Forza Edition”
1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1998 Nissan R390
1998 Nissan Silvia K's
2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
2010 Nissan 370Z
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept
2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept “Forza Edition”
2017 Nissan GT-R

Noble - 1
2010 Noble M600

Oldsmobile - 1
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

Opel - 1
1984 Opel Manta 400

Pagani - 5
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2010 Pagani Zonda R “Forza Edition”
2012 Pagani Huayra
2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Peel - 1
1964 Peel P50

Penhall - 1
2011 Penhall The Cholla

Peugeot - 2
1984 Peugeot 205 T16
1984 Peugeot 205 T16 “Forza Edition”

Plymouth - 1
1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI

Polaris - 1
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

Pontiac - 4
1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

Porsche - 23
1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
1970 Porsche 914/6
1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS
1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
1987 Porsche 959
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
1995 Porsche 911 GT2
1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
2003 Porsche Carrera GT
2004 Porsche 911 GT3
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS w/ Weissach Package
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo

Radical - 1
2015 Radical RXC Turbo

Ram - 1
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Reliant - 1
1972 Reliant Supervan III

Renault - 8
1973 Renault Alpine A110 1600S
1980 Renault 5 Turbo
1980 Renault 5 Turbo “Forza Edition”
1993 Renault Clio Williams
2010 Renault Clio RS
2010 Renault Clio RS “Forza Edition”
2010 Renault Megane RS 250
2013 Renault Clio RS 200

RJ Anderson - 1
2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

Saleen - 1
2004 Saleen S7

Shelby - 2
1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

SRT - 1
2013 SRT Viper GTS

Subaru - 9
1990 Subaru Legacy RS
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi
2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI
2011 Subaru WRX STI
2013 Subaru BRZ
2015 Subaru WRX STi
2016 Subaru #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car

Talbot - 1
1979 Talbot Lotus Sunbeam

Toyota - 3
1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Triumph - 1
1962 Triumph Spitfire

TVR - 3
1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
2005 TVR Sagaris
2005 TVR Sagaris “Forza Edition”

Ultima - 1
2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020

Vauxhall - 4
1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

Volkswagen - 16
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe “Forza Edition”
1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3
2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
2008 Volkswagen Touareg R50
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
2015 Volkswagen #551 El Cachoron Offroad Racing Baja Bug
2017 Volkswagen #34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRC

Volvo - 4
1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
1997 Volvo 850 R
2015 Volvo V60 Polestar
2016 Volvo “Iron Knight” Racing Truck

Zenvo - 1
2016 Zenvo ST1

Total: 456 Total w/Forza Editions: 482
Makes: 87

So there we have it. 456 unique cars, 482 if you include Forza Editions. The list is definitely incomplete. The game is ADVERTISED with 100 manufacturers. From this list, we are only at 87. So, we've still got 13 manufacturers to go, though a lot of these could be stuff cut from FH3.

There's also cars we've seen in gameplay like the 1955 Morris Minor or 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi that aren't in this list, so clearly it's still a work in progress (no surprises since we're still over 3 months till launch)

I think it's safe to say a lot of the cars in this list so far could still be cut. Cars that come to mind are; the Tankpool Racing Trucks and the old-school open wheelers from FM7. Even the Warthog as well, considering stuff like that, and the Chryslus Rocket from FM6 were only one game promotional deals, but who knows.

Some notable points from this list;

  • VW in and Toyota road cars / Lexus out. Hard to miss really.

  • Lots of stuff cut from FH3

  • Warthog still in from FH3

  • Previously leaked cars from FM7 thumbnails are all here except for the 2012 Ascari KZ1-R

  • Talbot is back despite not being in FM7.

  • Several Vintage Grand Prix division cars. Odd, but not out of the question I guess.

  • Volvo lineup reduced to almost nothing.

  • Falcons/Commodores mostly cut too

  • More Audis/BMW's than in FH3

  • Still 13 Manufacturers short.

  • Lots of SUVs from FM7 not present here in FH4

  • Plenty of traffic cars that were driveable in FM7, possibly not driveable in FH4.

  • 14 NEW - to - Forza cars
So this list is definitely not final, there's probably a lot of cars still in flux, either being ported from FM7 or still being built for launch and post launch.

However its definitely a good idea of roughly what the final car list will look like.
 
Here's even more of a breakdown of new to franchise cars/cut cars etc.

New Stuff to 360 Gen/Franchise:
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk III
1931 Bentley 4½ Litre
2011 Eagle Speedster
2019 Ford Mustang GT
2017 Ford #14 BFGoodrich Fiesta ST GRC
1986 Ford Escort XR3i RS Turbo
1964 Ford GT40 Mk1
1970 Land Rover Range Rover Classic
2018 McLaren Senna
2017 Mercedes-Benz Unimog
1965 MG MGB GT
2010 Morgan Aero Supersports
1964 Peel P50
1962 Triumph Spitfire
1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
2016 Volvo “Iron Knight” Racing Truck
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
2015 Volkswagen #551 El Cachoron Offroad Racing Baja Bug
2017 Volkswagen #34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRC

Potential New Stuff (Stuff leaked previously)
2012 Ascari KZ1-R
1988 Peugeot 405 T16
1971 Jensen Interceptor
2016 Honda Civic GRC
2013 MG MG3
1955 Morris Minor

Stuff from FM7 that has made it in to FH4:
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
2003 Audi RS 6
2009 Audi RS 6
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
2009 BMW M5
2018 Bugatti Chiron
1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
2007 Honda Civic Type-R
2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck
2012 Jaguar XKR-S
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
1997 Lotus Elise GT1
1939 Maserati 8CTF
2017 McLaren 720S
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
1958 MG MGA Twin Cam
2009 MINI John Cooper Works
1970 Porsche 914/6
1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS w/ Weissach Package
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3
2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
2008 Volkswagen Touareg R50
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2014 Volkswagen Golf R

Stuff Cut from FH3:
2010 Abarth 500 Esseesse
1992 Alfa Romeo Milano Quadrifoglio Verde
1992 Alfa Romeo 155 Q4
1977 AMC Pacer X
1973 AMC Gremlin X
1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"
1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600
2014 Audi #45 Flying Lizard Motorsports R8 LMS Ultra
2015 Baldwin Motorsports #97 Monster Energy Trophy Truck
2014 Bentley #7 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
2015 Bentley EXP 10 Speed 6
2014 BMW #55 BMW Team RLL Z4 GTE
2014 BMW M235i Coupe
1986 BMW M635CSi
1959 BMW 507
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV
2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
2014 Chevrolet Super Sport
2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
1971 Chevrolet Vega GT
1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 396
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster
2014 Dodge #94 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
2013 Dodge Dart GT
2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
2014 Ferrari #51 AF Corse 458 Italia GTE
2008 Ferrari California
1952 Fiat 8V Supersonic
1969 Fiat Dino 2.4 Coupe
1975 Fiat X1/9
2015 Ford #17 Xbox Racing Ford Falcon FG X
2016 Ford #55 Supercheap Falcon FG X
2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck
2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby
1967 Ford Falcon XR GT
1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra
1995 Ford SVT Cobra R
2013 Ford Focus ST
1992 Ford Falcon GT
1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III
2015 Ford Falcon XR8
1965 Ford F-100 Flareside Abatti Racing Trophy Truck
1991 GMC Syclone
2016 Holden #22 Sharkbite HRT VF Commodore
1951 Holden 50-2106 FX Ute
1951 Holden FX Sedan
1988 Holden VL Commodore Group A SV
1970 Honda S800
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
1996 HSV GTSR
1979 Hoonigan Baldwin Motorsports Chevrolet "Loki" K5 Blazer
1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill
2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang
2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker
2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track
2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe
2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2015 Lamborghini #63 Squadra Corse Huracán LP620-2 Super Trofeo
1988 Lamborghini Jalpa
2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
1997 Lexus SC 300 2009 Lexus IS F
2010 Lexus LFA
2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport
2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
2015 Lexus RC F
1957 Maserati 300 S
2014 Maserati Ghibli S
1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II
2010 Mazda Mazdaspeed 3
1967 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL
1972 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3
2015 Nissan #1 NISMO MOTUL AUTECH GT-R
1966 Nissan Silvia
1968 Opel GT
1979 Opel Kadett C GT/E
1958 Plymouth Fury
2000 Plymouth Prowler
1965 Pontiac GTO
1993 Porsche 928 GTS
2013 Ram Ram Runner
1990 Renault Alpine GTA Le Mans
2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith
2016 Rolls-Royce Dawn
2016 Spania GTA GTA Spano
2016 Subaru #75 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
1996 Subaru SVX 1980 Subaru BRAT G
1967 Sunbeam Tiger
2017 TAMO Racemo
2014 Terradyne Gurkha LAPV
2016 Tesla Model S P90D with Ludicrous Mode
2012 Ultima GTR 720
2015 Volvo S60 Polestar
1967 Volvo 123GT
1972 Volvo 1800E
2016 W Motors Lykan Hypersport
All of Toyota’s road going cars

Potential Stuff From FM7/Cuts:
2013 Abarth Punto SuperSport
1932 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Spider
1970 Alfa Romeo Montreal
1986 Alfa Romeo GTV-6
1986 Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifoglio Verde
1990 Alfa Romeo SZ Sprint Zagato
2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde
2008 Aston Martin DBS
2004 Audi S4
2009 Audi Q7 V12 TDI
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2015 Audi S3 Sedan
1939 BMW 328
1995 BMW 850CSi
2000 BMW 323ti Sport
2010 BMW M6 Coupe
1970 Buick GSX
2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
1970 Citroen 2CV
1967 Dodge Coronet WO23
1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR
2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392
2012 Dodge Charger SRT8
1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport
2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti
1964 Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
2007 Ford Shelby GT500
2015 Ford Mustang GT
1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327
2009 Holden HSV W427
1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen
1986 Honda Civic Si
1994 Honda Prelude Si
2000 Honda Prelude Type SH
2014 Honda Civic Si
2018 Honda Odyssey
2018 Honda Civic Type R
2011 HSV GTS
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
2018 Kia Stinger
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged
2017 Lincoln Continental
1999 Lotus Elise Series 1 Sport 190
1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup
2017 Maserati Levante S
1973 Mazda RX-3
1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE
1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
2010 Mazda MX-5 Super20
2015 McLaren P1 GTR
2004 Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG
1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R
1997 Mitsubishi GTO
1985 Nissan Safari Turbo
1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
2014 Nissan Juke Nismo RS
2015 Nissan IDx NISMO
2011 Peugeot 308 GTI
1971 Plymouth GTX 426 HEMI
1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
2009 Pontiac G8 GXP
2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP
1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS
1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau
2011 Radical SR8 RX
2003 Renault Sport Clio V6
1968 Subaru 360
2005 Subaru Legacy B4 2.0 GT
2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2009 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
1967 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
1967 Volkswagen Type 3 1600 L
1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v
2017 Volvo XC90 R-Design
 
Very underwhelming. I really hate how they always have only a smattering of cars new to the franchise. It's always the same recycled models, with the only new stuff coming from DLC (which is usually 80% crap nobody really wants.) *sigh.* This is why I have a love-hate relationship with Forza. It's always three steps forward and two and a half steps back.
 
I can see myself getting annoyed with the changing seasons, to be honest.
Eh, I'm not sure on that yet. I know what you're saying, but I think they're going to keep the gameplay pretty much wide open in spite of the seasons. In other words, they'll have snow tires that will make even the hypercars behave not all that different from how they drive in the other seasons. I think they have a firm grasp on understanding that players aren't going to enjoy being pigeonholed into doing offroad/cross country events only during the winter, for example. We shall see, though.

edit: Now if you were talking about it from a purely visual perspective, they did say you can design your own events and choose the season (as well as time of day and weather), so if you were really wanting to do some photo mode in fall or something, you should still be able to do that.
 
after watching that video im feeling better about picking this up. Ive also been poking around in the FH3 Developer version to hold me over which is quite a bit of fun and its nice to look under the hood and see how it works.
 
Stitched map

8DQqTKH.jpg
 
Forza Horizon 4 will let you 'push to the extreme beyond Ultra' on PC

the UK-set racer is gearing up to be the series' most powerful yet—and it boasts a host of PC-specific features..."We're now basing our recommended spec on 60 frames per second and not 30, which is a change from Forza Horizon 3," says Penrose. "We're really happy with the stability and performance from launch this time round. And we've also got a whole bunch of new options you can push [your PC] to the extreme beyond Ultra, if you've got a very powerful PC.

"And of course we've got a load of other options in there, so you can build a view for your cameras, you also have access to the HDR option—the first time on PC for Forza."...

https://www.pcgamer.com/forza-horizon-4-will-let-you-push-to-the-extreme-beyond-ultra-on-pc/

damn, I might buy this for the visuals alone (y)
 
G

German Muscle

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 2, 2005
Messages
6,450
Here is the official car list.

2017 Abarth 124 Spider
2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
1980 Abarth Fiat 131
1968 Abarth 595 esseesse
2017 Acura NSX
2002 Acura RSX Type-S
2001 Acura Integra Type-R
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
1973 AMC Gremlin X
1971 AMC Javelin AMX
2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
2016 Ariel Nomad
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2012 Ascari KZ1R
2017 Aston Martin DB11
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2010 Aston Martin One-77
1964 Aston Martin DB5
1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
2015 Audi S1
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
2009 Audi RS 6
2006 Audi RS 4
2003 Audi RS 6
2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
1983 Audi Sport quattro
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI
1939 Auto Union Type D
2014 BAC Mono
2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
2016 Bentley Bentayga
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged
1931 Bentley 8-Litre
2016 BMW M2 Coupé
2016 BMW M4 GTS
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW X6 M
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2013 BMW M6 Coupe
2012 BMW M5
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
2011 BMW X5 M
2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
2009 BMW M5
2008 BMW M3
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
2005 BMW M3
2003 BMW M5
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe
1997 BMW M3
1995 BMW M5
1991 BMW M3
1988 BMW M5
1981 BMW M1
1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export
2012 Bowler EXR S
2018 Bugatti Chiron
2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
1987 Buick Regal GNX
2016 Cadillac ATS-V
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
1960 Chevrolet Corvette
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
1953 Chevrolet Corvette
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
1970 Datsun 510
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
1968 Dodge Dart HEMI Super Stock
2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
2012 Eagle Speedster
2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
2015 Ferrari F12tdf
2014 Ferrari California T
2014 Ferrari FXX K
2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2011 Ferrari FF
2010 Ferrari 599XX
2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
1996 Ferrari F50 GT
1995 Ferrari F50
1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
1992 Ferrari 512 TR
1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
1987 Ferrari F40
1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
1963 Ferrari 250LM
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1957 Ferrari 250 California
1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta
1980 FIAT 124 Sport Spider
2018 Ford Mustang GT
2017 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford GT
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
2009 Ford Focus RS
2005 Ford GT
2003 Ford Focus RS
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1975 Ford Bronco
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
1964 Ford GT40 Mk I
1959 Ford Anglia 105E
1956 Ford F-100
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
2012 Hennessey Venom GT
1977 Holden Torana A9X
1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van
1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
2016 Honda Civic Type R
2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck
2009 Honda S2000 CR
2007 Honda Civic Type-R
2005 Honda NSX-R
2004 Honda Civic Type-R
1997 Honda Civic Type R
1992 Honda NSX-R
1991 Honda CR-X SiR
2016 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 9 Ford Focus RS RX
1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion
1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
1965 Hoonigan Ford 'Hoonicorn' Mustang
1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
2014 HSV Limited Edition Gen-F GTS Maloo
2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
1970 International Scout 800A
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé
2015 Jaguar XFR-S
2015 Jaguar XE-S
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
2012 Jaguar XKR-S
1993 Jaguar XJ220
1990 Jaguar XJ-S
1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
1961 Jaguar E-type S1
1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
1956 Jaguar D-Type
1954 Jaguar XK120 SE
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2016 Jeep Trailcat
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
2018 Kia Stinger
2016 Koenigsegg Regera
2015 Koenigsegg One:1
2011 Koenigsegg Agera
2013 KTM X-Bow R
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
2014 Lamborghini Urus Concept
2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
2013 Lamborghini Veneno
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
2008 Lamborghini Reventón
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
1986 Lamborghini LM 002
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO
1986 Lancia Delta S4
1982 Lancia 037 Stradale
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
1997 Land Rover Defender 90
1973 Land Rover Range Rover
1972 Land Rover Series III
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
2012 Lotus Exige S
2011 Lotus Evora S
2009 Lotus 2-Eleven
2005 Lotus Elise 111S
2002 Lotus Esprit V8
2000 Lotus 340R
1997 Lotus Elise GT1
1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
1956 Lotus Eleven
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
2004 Maserati MC12
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
1957 Maserati 300 S
1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta
1939 Maserati 8CTF
2016 Mazda MX-5
2013 Mazda MX-5
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5
1997 Mazda RX-7
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
2018 McLaren 720s Coupé
2018 McLaren Senna
2015 McLaren 650S Coupe
2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
2013 McLaren P1
1997 McLaren F1 GT
1993 McLaren F1
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1949 Mercury Coupe
1971 Meyers Manx
1986 MG Metro 6R4
1966 MG MGB GT
1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam
2013 MINI X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman
2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
2009 MINI John Cooper Works
1965 MINI Cooper S
2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler
2010 Morgan Aero SuperSports
1958 Morris Minor 1000
2017 Nissan GT-R
2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
2010 Nissan 370Z
2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
1998 Nissan R390
1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
1994 Nissan Silvia K's
1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1993 Nissan 240SX SE
1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
2010 Noble M600
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
1984 Opel Manta 400
2016 Pagani Huayra BC
2012 Pagani Huayra
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
1962 Peel P50
2011 Penhall The Cholla
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
2004 Porsche 911 GT3
2003 Porsche Carrera GT
1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
1995 Porsche 911 GT2
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
1987 Porsche 959
1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
1971 Porsche #23 917/20
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
2015 Radical RXC Turbo
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
1972 Reliant Supervan III
2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC
2010 Renault Megane R.S. 250
2010 Renault Clio R.S.
1993 Renault Clio Williams
1980 Renault 5 Turbo
1973 Renault Alpine A110 1600s
2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
2013 SRT Viper GTS
2004 Saleen S7
1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
2016 Spania GTA GTA Spano
2016 SUBARU #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
2015 SUBARU WRX STI
2013 SUBARU BRZ
2011 SUBARU WRX STI
2008 SUBARU Impreza WRX STI
2005 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
2004 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B STi
1990 SUBARU Legacy RS
1967 Sunbeam Tiger
1979 Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
2017 Tamo Racemo
2014 Terradyne Gurkha LAPV
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
1962 Triumph Spitfire
2005 TVR Sagaris
1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Global RallyCross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2008 Volkswagen Touareg R50
2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3
1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
2016 Volvo Iron Knight
2015 Volvo V60 Polestar
1997 Volvo 850 R
1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
2016 W Motors Lykan HyperSport
1945 Willys MB Jeep
2016 Zenvo ST1

One absence from the above list is Mitsubishi. While our teams work hard to license hundreds of brands for Forza games, we can’t always align our fans’ desires with the interests of every licensor, as is the case here with Mitsubishi. As a result, we’re unable to include Mitsubishi cars in Forza Horizon 4 at this time.
 
Here is the official car list.

2017 Abarth 124 Spider
2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
1980 Abarth Fiat 131
1968 Abarth 595 esseesse
2017 Acura NSX
2002 Acura RSX Type-S
2001 Acura Integra Type-R
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
1973 AMC Gremlin X
1971 AMC Javelin AMX
2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
2016 Ariel Nomad
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2012 Ascari KZ1R
2017 Aston Martin DB11
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2010 Aston Martin One-77
1964 Aston Martin DB5
1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
2015 Audi S1
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
2009 Audi RS 6
2006 Audi RS 4
2003 Audi RS 6
2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
1983 Audi Sport quattro
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI
1939 Auto Union Type D
2014 BAC Mono
2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
2016 Bentley Bentayga
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged
1931 Bentley 8-Litre
2016 BMW M2 Coupé
2016 BMW M4 GTS
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW X6 M
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2013 BMW M6 Coupe
2012 BMW M5
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
2011 BMW X5 M
2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
2009 BMW M5
2008 BMW M3
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
2005 BMW M3
2003 BMW M5
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe
1997 BMW M3
1995 BMW M5
1991 BMW M3
1988 BMW M5
1981 BMW M1
1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export
2012 Bowler EXR S
2018 Bugatti Chiron
2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
1987 Buick Regal GNX
2016 Cadillac ATS-V
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
1960 Chevrolet Corvette
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
1953 Chevrolet Corvette
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
1970 Datsun 510
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
1968 Dodge Dart HEMI Super Stock
2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
2012 Eagle Speedster
2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
2015 Ferrari F12tdf
2014 Ferrari California T
2014 Ferrari FXX K
2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2011 Ferrari FF
2010 Ferrari 599XX
2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
1996 Ferrari F50 GT
1995 Ferrari F50
1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
1992 Ferrari 512 TR
1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
1987 Ferrari F40
1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
1963 Ferrari 250LM
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1957 Ferrari 250 California
1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta
1980 FIAT 124 Sport Spider
2018 Ford Mustang GT
2017 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford GT
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
2009 Ford Focus RS
2005 Ford GT
2003 Ford Focus RS
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1975 Ford Bronco
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
1964 Ford GT40 Mk I
1959 Ford Anglia 105E
1956 Ford F-100
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
2012 Hennessey Venom GT
1977 Holden Torana A9X
1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van
1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
2016 Honda Civic Type R
2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck
2009 Honda S2000 CR
2007 Honda Civic Type-R
2005 Honda NSX-R
2004 Honda Civic Type-R
1997 Honda Civic Type R
1992 Honda NSX-R
1991 Honda CR-X SiR
2016 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 9 Ford Focus RS RX
1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion
1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
1965 Hoonigan Ford 'Hoonicorn' Mustang
1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
2014 HSV Limited Edition Gen-F GTS Maloo
2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
1970 International Scout 800A
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé
2015 Jaguar XFR-S
2015 Jaguar XE-S
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
2012 Jaguar XKR-S
1993 Jaguar XJ220
1990 Jaguar XJ-S
1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
1961 Jaguar E-type S1
1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
1956 Jaguar D-Type
1954 Jaguar XK120 SE
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2016 Jeep Trailcat
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
2018 Kia Stinger
2016 Koenigsegg Regera
2015 Koenigsegg One:1
2011 Koenigsegg Agera
2013 KTM X-Bow R
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
2014 Lamborghini Urus Concept
2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
2013 Lamborghini Veneno
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
2008 Lamborghini Reventón
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
1986 Lamborghini LM 002
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO
1986 Lancia Delta S4
1982 Lancia 037 Stradale
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
1997 Land Rover Defender 90
1973 Land Rover Range Rover
1972 Land Rover Series III
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
2012 Lotus Exige S
2011 Lotus Evora S
2009 Lotus 2-Eleven
2005 Lotus Elise 111S
2002 Lotus Esprit V8
2000 Lotus 340R
1997 Lotus Elise GT1
1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
1956 Lotus Eleven
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
2004 Maserati MC12
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
1957 Maserati 300 S
1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta
1939 Maserati 8CTF
2016 Mazda MX-5
2013 Mazda MX-5
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5
1997 Mazda RX-7
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
2018 McLaren 720s Coupé
2018 McLaren Senna
2015 McLaren 650S Coupe
2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
2013 McLaren P1
1997 McLaren F1 GT
1993 McLaren F1
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1949 Mercury Coupe
1971 Meyers Manx
1986 MG Metro 6R4
1966 MG MGB GT
1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam
2013 MINI X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman
2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
2009 MINI John Cooper Works
1965 MINI Cooper S
2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler
2010 Morgan Aero SuperSports
1958 Morris Minor 1000
2017 Nissan GT-R
2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
2010 Nissan 370Z
2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
1998 Nissan R390
1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
1994 Nissan Silvia K's
1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1993 Nissan 240SX SE
1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
2010 Noble M600
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
1984 Opel Manta 400
2016 Pagani Huayra BC
2012 Pagani Huayra
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
1962 Peel P50
2011 Penhall The Cholla
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
2004 Porsche 911 GT3
2003 Porsche Carrera GT
1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
1995 Porsche 911 GT2
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
1987 Porsche 959
1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
1971 Porsche #23 917/20
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
2015 Radical RXC Turbo
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
1972 Reliant Supervan III
2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC
2010 Renault Megane R.S. 250
2010 Renault Clio R.S.
1993 Renault Clio Williams
1980 Renault 5 Turbo
1973 Renault Alpine A110 1600s
2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
2013 SRT Viper GTS
2004 Saleen S7
1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
2016 Spania GTA GTA Spano
2016 SUBARU #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
2015 SUBARU WRX STI
2013 SUBARU BRZ
2011 SUBARU WRX STI
2008 SUBARU Impreza WRX STI
2005 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
2004 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B STi
1990 SUBARU Legacy RS
1967 Sunbeam Tiger
1979 Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
2017 Tamo Racemo
2014 Terradyne Gurkha LAPV
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
1962 Triumph Spitfire
2005 TVR Sagaris
1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Global RallyCross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2008 Volkswagen Touareg R50
2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3
1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
2016 Volvo Iron Knight
2015 Volvo V60 Polestar
1997 Volvo 850 R
1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
2016 W Motors Lykan HyperSport
1945 Willys MB Jeep
2016 Zenvo ST1

One absence from the above list is Mitsubishi. While our teams work hard to license hundreds of brands for Forza games, we can’t always align our fans’ desires with the interests of every licensor, as is the case here with Mitsubishi. As a result, we’re unable to include Mitsubishi cars in Forza Horizon 4 at this time.
No Toyota and now no Mitsubishi. I guess some JDM manufacturers are no longer interested in selling their cars to this demographic.

Also not see a whole lot new in this list...
 
Yep, there are very very few new cars on the list. It's getting ridiculous with the Horizon games as each new one is more of a question of "how many are getting cut this time?" instead of "what are all the cool new cars this time?"
 
This isnt really new. Same thing from FH3 to FM7 and FM7 to FH4. They actually removed alot of FM7 cars. Car licensing issues are making the games stale. However i think this game will still be good fun. Im probably the biggest Mitsubishi enthusiast here and honestly. The amount of Mitsubishi cars in Forza is a joke. Tesla has also been absent since FH3.

Toyota seems to have cars in GT Sport so there might be some sort of exclusivity deal with them on that or they just dont like something about Forza. Maybe they will bring Mitsubishi back in a car pack(Toss in a 90-94 Eclipse GSX, 1989 Mirage Cyborg Turbo AWD, 1997 RVR Turbo AWD, 1987 Lancer 1800 GSR Turbo Intercooler, 00 FTO VP Ver R Aero, 99 GTO MR, 92 Galant VR4, and the Starion and that would be a great car pack) But if not oh well. Not like were missing much.
 
Feels good, runs well on my system with full settings and 8xMSAA @ 1080p. I'll probably reduce that down to x2 and see how it responds.

I'm still playing FH3 on my Xbox One and with this on the PC I can use just one hand to play, even with manual, hah. It's so much easier
 
Where's the preload? Still trying to figure out how to play before the disk actual shows up and not miss the VIP bonuses.
 
So are the Forza Horizon games the lite/arcade version of the Forza games?
Usually, but the physics in the demo felt closer to Motorsport to me than previously. I actually like it a lot.
Where's the preload? Still trying to figure out how to play before the disk actual shows up and not miss the VIP bonuses.
If you didn't buy it digitally then you can't preload.
 
Usually, but the physics in the demo felt closer to Motorsport to me than previously. I actually like it a lot.
Yeah, there are some subtle changes with the physics that feel really, really good. The suspension feels like it has a little more nuance in it, you can really feel it when catching a slide. It still isn't Motorsport, but it's very realistic nonetheless and is definitely the best physics you will find in any open world racing game.

I had problems with the demo crashing at first, then I remembered that both FH3 and FM7 gave me crashing issues if I had the Dynamic Rendering option turned on - so I turned that off and it ran fine. I have everything cranked except MSAA at 4x and Static Geometry at High, and the game runs like a dream. No constant stutters even with the frame rate unlocked (which is what happens in FH3 and FM7 for me.) For once I might actually skip even installing it on my Xbox!

And it has to be said: holy shit the game looks good. Like.. damn. I drove around for a while just spinning the camera around looking at everything. Peeps who aren't necessarily racing game players but who enjoy some pretty graphics should check this out.
 
So are the Forza Horizon games the lite/arcade version of the Forza games?
sort of yes.. basically it has the elements of what forza motorsports has but also has arcade elements mixed into an open world style.. the best way i could describe it is Midtown Madness with real cars.

now i just need to figure out which box has my xbox controller.
 
sort of yes.. basically it has the elements of what forza motorsports has but also has arcade elements mixed into an open world style.. the best way i could describe it is Midtown Madness with real cars.

now i just need to figure out which box has my xbox controller.
Thanks, I'll download the demo and check it out.
 
