Forza Horizon 4

Comes out October 2, 2018
Trailer:
Demo Gameplay:
I just hope this has a smooth PC launch. FH3 gave me some issues out of the gates but it eventually was great performance-wise. The Horizon series is fantastic and for me they are the racing games I enjoy the most overall. I will definitely be picking this up, but I won't pre-order because of the issues FH3 and even F7 had at launch.
I can see myself getting annoyed with the changing seasons, to be honest.
EST or EDT? I don't know of any states, at least, that do not use daylight savings time anymore.Going live again at 2PM EST
Looks smaller than Australia .Stitched map
View attachment 89736
Looks smaller than Australia .
Hopefully my 2080 Ti will be here and in my PC by the time it comes out. Still says it will ship on or around September 20.
No Toyota and now no Mitsubishi. I guess some JDM manufacturers are no longer interested in selling their cars to this demographic.Here is the official car list.
2017 Abarth 124 Spider
2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
1980 Abarth Fiat 131
1968 Abarth 595 esseesse
2017 Acura NSX
2002 Acura RSX Type-S
2001 Acura Integra Type-R
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
1973 AMC Gremlin X
1971 AMC Javelin AMX
2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
2016 Ariel Nomad
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2012 Ascari KZ1R
2017 Aston Martin DB11
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2010 Aston Martin One-77
1964 Aston Martin DB5
1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
2015 Audi S1
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
2009 Audi RS 6
2006 Audi RS 4
2003 Audi RS 6
2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
1983 Audi Sport quattro
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI
1939 Auto Union Type D
2014 BAC Mono
2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
2016 Bentley Bentayga
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged
1931 Bentley 8-Litre
2016 BMW M2 Coupé
2016 BMW M4 GTS
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW X6 M
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2013 BMW M6 Coupe
2012 BMW M5
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
2011 BMW X5 M
2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
2009 BMW M5
2008 BMW M3
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
2005 BMW M3
2003 BMW M5
2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe
1997 BMW M3
1995 BMW M5
1991 BMW M3
1988 BMW M5
1981 BMW M1
1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export
2012 Bowler EXR S
2018 Bugatti Chiron
2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport
1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
1987 Buick Regal GNX
2016 Cadillac ATS-V
2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
2013 Caterham Superlight R500
2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
1966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport
1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 409
1960 Chevrolet Corvette
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air
1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan
1953 Chevrolet Corvette
1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
1970 Datsun 510
2018 Dodge Durango SRT
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger R/T
1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
1968 Dodge Dart HEMI Super Stock
2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
2012 Eagle Speedster
2015 Ferrari 488 GTB
2015 Ferrari F12tdf
2014 Ferrari California T
2014 Ferrari FXX K
2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta
2011 Ferrari FF
2010 Ferrari 599XX
2010 Ferrari 599 GTO
2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
1996 Ferrari F50 GT
1995 Ferrari F50
1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
1992 Ferrari 512 TR
1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
1987 Ferrari F40
1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
1968 Ferrari 365 GTB/4
1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
1963 Ferrari 250LM
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
1957 Ferrari 250 California
1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
1948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta
1980 FIAT 124 Sport Spider
2018 Ford Mustang GT
2017 Ford Focus RS
2017 Ford GT
2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS
2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
2014 Ford Fiesta ST
2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
2013 Ford Shelby GT500
2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
2009 Ford Focus RS
2005 Ford GT
2003 Ford Focus RS
2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
1977 Ford Escort RS1800
1975 Ford Bronco
1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
1973 Ford Capri RS3100
1973 Ford Escort RS1600
1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
1964 Ford GT40 Mk I
1959 Ford Anglia 105E
1956 Ford F-100
1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon
1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe
1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A
2012 Hennessey Venom GT
1977 Holden Torana A9X
1974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van
1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
2016 Honda Civic Type R
2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck
2009 Honda S2000 CR
2007 Honda Civic Type-R
2005 Honda NSX-R
2004 Honda Civic Type-R
1997 Honda Civic Type R
1992 Honda NSX-R
1991 Honda CR-X SiR
2016 Hoonigan GYMKHANA 9 Ford Focus RS RX
1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 Twerkstallion
1991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800
1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet Napalm Nova
1965 Hoonigan Ford 'Hoonicorn' Mustang
1955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air
2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
2014 HSV Limited Edition Gen-F GTS Maloo
2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept
2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
1970 International Scout 800A
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S
2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7
2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé
2015 Jaguar XFR-S
2015 Jaguar XE-S
2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
2012 Jaguar XKR-S
1993 Jaguar XJ220
1990 Jaguar XJ-S
1964 Jaguar Lightweight E-Type
1961 Jaguar E-type S1
1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
1956 Jaguar D-Type
1954 Jaguar XK120 SE
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
2016 Jeep Trailcat
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
2018 Kia Stinger
2016 Koenigsegg Regera
2015 Koenigsegg One:1
2011 Koenigsegg Agera
2013 KTM X-Bow R
2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV
2014 Lamborghini Urus Concept
2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
2013 Lamborghini Veneno
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento
2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
2008 Lamborghini Reventón
1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
1986 Lamborghini LM 002
1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO
1986 Lancia Delta S4
1982 Lancia 037 Stradale
1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale
1968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR
1997 Land Rover Defender 90
1973 Land Rover Range Rover
1972 Land Rover Series III
2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
2012 Lotus Exige S
2011 Lotus Evora S
2009 Lotus 2-Eleven
2005 Lotus Elise 111S
2002 Lotus Esprit V8
2000 Lotus 340R
1997 Lotus Elise GT1
1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
1956 Lotus Eleven
2010 Maserati Gran Turismo S
2004 Maserati MC12
1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
1957 Maserati 300 S
1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta
1939 Maserati 8CTF
2016 Mazda MX-5
2013 Mazda MX-5
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5
1997 Mazda RX-7
1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
2018 McLaren 720s Coupé
2018 McLaren Senna
2015 McLaren 650S Coupe
2015 McLaren 570S Coupé
2013 McLaren P1
1997 McLaren F1 GT
1993 McLaren F1
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
2015 Mercedes-AMG GT S
2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023
2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
1949 Mercury Coupe
1971 Meyers Manx
1986 MG Metro 6R4
1966 MG MGB GT
1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam
2013 MINI X-Raid All4 Racing Countryman
2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
2009 MINI John Cooper Works
1965 MINI Cooper S
2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler
2010 Morgan Aero SuperSports
1958 Morris Minor 1000
2017 Nissan GT-R
2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept
2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition
2010 Nissan 370Z
2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
1998 Nissan R390
1998 Nissan Silvia K's Aero
1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1995 Nissan NISMO GT-R LM
1994 Nissan Silvia K's
1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
1993 Nissan 240SX SE
1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's
1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)
1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
2010 Noble M600
1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
1984 Opel Manta 400
2016 Pagani Huayra BC
2012 Pagani Huayra
2010 Pagani Zonda R
2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
1962 Peel P50
2011 Penhall The Cholla
1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
2016 Porsche Cayman GT4
2015 Porsche Macan Turbo
2015 Porsche Cayman GTS
2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S
2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo
2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0
2004 Porsche 911 GT3
2003 Porsche Carrera GT
1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
1995 Porsche 911 GT2
1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
1987 Porsche 959
1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
1971 Porsche #23 917/20
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
2015 Radical RXC Turbo
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
1972 Reliant Supervan III
2013 Renault Clio R.S. 200 EDC
2010 Renault Megane R.S. 250
2010 Renault Clio R.S.
1993 Renault Clio Williams
1980 Renault 5 Turbo
1973 Renault Alpine A110 1600s
2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
2013 SRT Viper GTS
2004 Saleen S7
1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
2016 Spania GTA GTA Spano
2016 SUBARU #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally Car
2015 SUBARU WRX STI
2013 SUBARU BRZ
2011 SUBARU WRX STI
2008 SUBARU Impreza WRX STI
2005 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
2004 SUBARU Impreza WRX STi
1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B STi
1990 SUBARU Legacy RS
1967 Sunbeam Tiger
1979 Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
2017 Tamo Racemo
2014 Terradyne Gurkha LAPV
2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37
2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38
1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck
1962 Triumph Spitfire
2005 TVR Sagaris
1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12
2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR
1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
2017 Volkswagen #34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Global RallyCross Beetle
2014 Volkswagen Golf R
2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R
2010 Volkswagen Golf R
2008 Volkswagen Touareg R50
2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk3
1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
1963 Volkswagen Beetle
1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe
2016 Volvo Iron Knight
2015 Volvo V60 Polestar
1997 Volvo 850 R
1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution
2016 W Motors Lykan HyperSport
1945 Willys MB Jeep
2016 Zenvo ST1
One absence from the above list is Mitsubishi. While our teams work hard to license hundreds of brands for Forza games, we can’t always align our fans’ desires with the interests of every licensor, as is the case here with Mitsubishi. As a result, we’re unable to include Mitsubishi cars in Forza Horizon 4 at this time.
Usually, but the physics in the demo felt closer to Motorsport to me than previously. I actually like it a lot.
now i just need to figure out which box has my xbox controller.