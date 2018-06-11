Forza Horizon 4

VW in and Toyota road cars / Lexus out. Hard to miss really.





Lots of stuff cut from FH3





Warthog still in from FH3





Previously leaked cars from FM7 thumbnails are all here except for the 2012 Ascari KZ1-R





Talbot is back despite not being in FM7.





Several Vintage Grand Prix division cars. Odd, but not out of the question I guess.





Volvo lineup reduced to almost nothing.





Falcons/Commodores mostly cut too





More Audis/BMW's than in FH3





Still 13 Manufacturers short.





Lots of SUVs from FM7 not present here in FH4





Plenty of traffic cars that were driveable in FM7, possibly not driveable in FH4.





14 NEW - to - Forza cars

Preliminary incomplete leaked car list.Abarth - 31968 Abarth 595 esseesse1980 Abarth Fiat 1312016 Abarth 695 BipostoAcura - 32001 Acura Integra Type-R2002 Acura RSX Type-S2017 Acura NSXAlfa Romeo - 91934 Alfa Romeo P31965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ21968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione “Forza Edition”2014 Alfa Romeo 4C2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio “Forza Edition”Alumi Craft - 22015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car “Forza Edition”AMC - 11971 AMC Javelin AMXAMG - 12554 AMG M12S Warthog CSTAriel - 22013 Ariel Atom 500 V82016 Ariel NomadAston Martin - 101958 Aston Martin DBR11960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato1964 Aston Martin DB52010 Aston Martin One-772012 Aston Martin V12 Zagato2012 Aston Martin Vanquish2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT122016 Aston Martin Vulcan2016 Aston Martin Vulcan “Forza Edition”2017 Aston Martin DB11Audi - 171983 Audi Sport quattro1983 Audi Sport quattro “Forza Edition”1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport Quattro S11995 Audi RS2 Avant2001 Audi RS4 Avant2003 Audi RS62006 Audi RS 42009 Audi RS62010 Audi TT RS Coupé2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro2013 Audi RS 4 Avant2015 Audi RS 6 Avant2015 Audi S12015 Audi TTS Coupé2016 Audi R8 V10 plusAustin - 11964 Austin FX4 TaxiAustin-Healey - 21958 Austin-Healey Sprite Mk I1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mk IIIAuto Union - 11939 Auto Union Type DBAC - 12014 BAC MonoBentley - 51931 Bentley 4½ Litre Supercharged2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed “Forza Edition”2016 Bentley Bentayga2017 Bentley Continental SupersportsBMW - 251957 BMW Isetta 300 Export1973 BMW 2002 Turbo1981 BMW M11988 BMW M5 E281988 BMW M5 E28 “Forza Edition”1991 BMW M3 E301995 BMW M5 E341997 BMW M3 E362002 BMW Z3 M Coupe2003 BMW M5 E392005 BMW M3 E462008 BMW M3 E922008 BMW Z4 M Coupe2009 BMW M5 V10 E602011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe2011 BMW X5 M2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is2012 BMW M5 F102013 BMW M6 Coupe2013 BMW M6 Coupe “Forza Edition”2014 BMW M4 Coupe2015 BMW i82015 BMW X6 M2016 BMW M2 Coupé2016 BMW M4 GTSBowler - 12012 Bowler EXR-SBugatti - 41926 Bugatti Type 35 C1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport2018 Bugatti ChironBuick - 11987 Buick Regal GNXCadillac - 32013 Cadillac XTS Limosuine2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe2016 Cadillac CTS-V SedanCaterham - 22013 Caterham Superlight R5002013 Caterham Superlight R500 “Forza Edition”Chevrolet - 231953 Chevrolet Corvette1955 Chevrolet 150 Utility Sedan1957 Chevrolet Bel Air1960 Chevrolet Corvette1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport 4091966 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 4271969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 3961969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396 “Forza Edition”1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z281970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 4541970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-11970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 4541979 Chevrolet Camaro Z281988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-12002 Chevrolet Corvette Z062009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR12015 Chevrolet Corvette Z062015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/282017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1Datsun - 11970 Datsun 510Dodge - 101968 Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI1969 Dodge Charger R/T1970 Dodge Challenger R/T1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat2016 Dodge Viper ACR2018 Dodge Durango SRTEagle - 12011 Eagle SpeedsterFerrari - 321948 Ferrari 166MM Barchetta1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial1957 Ferrari 250 California1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso1962 Ferrari 250 GTO1965 Ferrari 250 LM1967 Ferrari 330 P41968 Ferrari 365 GTB/41969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT1984 Ferrari 288 GTO1987 Ferrari F401989 Ferrari F40 Competizione1992 Ferrari 512 TR1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta1995 Ferrari F501996 Ferrari F50 GT2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia2009 Ferrari 458 Italia2010 Ferrari 599 GTO2010 Ferrari 599XX2011 Ferrari FF2012 Ferrari F12berlinetta2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale2013 Ferrari LaFerrari2014 Ferrari California T2014 Ferrari FXX K2015 Ferrari 488 GTB2015 Ferrari F12tdfFiat - 21980 Fiat 124 Sport Spider2017 Fiat 124 Spider AbarthFord - 441932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe1946 Ford Super Deluxe Station Wagon1956 Ford F-1001965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe1964 Ford GT40 Mk11966 Ford GT40 Mk II1966 Ford Lotus Cortina1969 Ford Mustang Boss 3021972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO “Forza Edition”1973 Ford Capri RS31001973 Ford Capri RS3100 “Forza Edition”1973 Ford Escort RS16001973 Ford XB Falcon GT1975 Ford Bronco1977 Ford Escort RS18001981 Ford Fiesta XR21985 Ford RS200 Evolution1986 Ford Escort XR3I RS Turbo1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS5001992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth1993 Ford SVT Cobra R2000 Ford SVT Cobra R2003 Ford Focus RS2005 Ford GT2009 Ford Focus RS2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan2011 Ford Transit SuperSport Van "Forza Edition"2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor2013 Ford Shelby GT5002014 Ford #11 Rockstar Energy Trophy Truck2014 Ford Fiesta ST2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid2015 Ford Falcon GT F 3512016 Ford GYMKHANA 9 Focus RS RX2016 Ford Mustang GT350R2017 Ford #14 BFGoodrich Fiesta ST GRC2017 Ford F-150 Raptor2017 Ford Focus RS2017 Ford GT2019 Ford Mustang GTGMC - 11983 GMC Vandura G-1500Hennessey - 12012 Hennessey Venom GTHolden - 31973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 3501974 Holden Sandman HQ panel van1977 Holden Torana A9XHonda - 91991 Honda CR-X SiR1992 Honda NSX-R1997 Honda Civic Type R2004 Honda Civic Type-R2005 Honda NSX-R2007 Honda Civic Type R2009 Honda S2000 CR2015 Honda Ridgeline Baja Trophy Truck2016 Honda Civic Type-RHoonigan - 61955 Hoonigan Chevrolet Bel Air1965 Hoonigan Ford “Hoonicorn” Mustang1972 Hoonigan Chevrolet “Napalm Nova1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS18001991 Hoonigan Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo1992 Hoonigan Mazda RX-7 TwerkstallionHSV - 22014 HSV GTS2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS MalooHUMMER - 12006 HUMMER H1 AlphaInfiniti - 12014 Infiniti Q50 Eau RougeInternational - 11970 International Scout 800AJaguar - 121954 Jaguar XK120 SE1956 Jaguar D-Type1961 Jaguar E-Type S11967 Jaguar Mk II 3.81990 Jaguar XJ-S1993 Jaguar XJ2202012 Jaguar XKR-S2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupé2015 Jaguar XE-S2015 Jaguar XFR-S2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT2016 Jaguar F Type Project 72017 Jaguar F-PACE SJeep - 51945 Jeep Willys MB1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon2016 Jeep Trailcat2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackhawkKoenigsegg - 32011 Koenigsegg Agera2015 Koenigsegg One:12016 Koenigsegg RegeraKTM - 12013 KTM X-Bow RLamborghini - 161967 Lamborghini Miura P4001986 Lamborghini LM 0021988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV2008 Lamborghini Reventón2008 Lamborghini Reventon “Forza Edition”2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP470-4 Superleggera2011 Lamborghini Sesto Elemento2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-42012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 “Forza Edition”2013 Lamborghini Veneno2014 Lamborghini Hurácan LP 610-42014 Lamborghini Urus2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4Lancia - 71968 Lancia Fulvia Coupé Rallye 1.6 HF1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale1975 Lancia Stratos HF Group 41982 Lancia 037 Stradale1985 Lancia Delta S4 Group B1986 Lancia Delta S41992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVOLand Rover - 51970 Land Rover Range Rover Classic1972 Land Rover Series III1972 Land Rover Series III “Forza Edition”1997 Land Rover Defender 902015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVRLocal Motors - 12014 Local Motors Rally FighterLola - 11969 Lola #6 Penske Sonoco T70 MkIIIBLotus - 101956 Lotus Eleven1971 Lotus Elan Sprint1997 Lotus Elise GT12000 Lotus 340R2002 Lotus Esprit V82005 Lotus Elise 111S2009 Lotus 2-Eleven2011 Lotus Evora S2012 Lotus Exige S2016 Lotus 3-ElevenMaserati - 61939 Maserati 8CTF1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Pininfarina Berlinetta1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage2004 Maserati MC122004 Maserati MC12 “Forza Edition”2010 Maserati Gran Turismo SMazda - 71990 Mazda Savannah RX-71994 Mazda MX-5 Miata1997 Mazda RX-72005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-52011 Mazda RX-8 R32013 Mazda MX-52016 Mazda MX-5McLaren - 71993 McLaren F11997 McLaren F1 GT2013 McLaren P12015 McLaren 570S Coupé2015 McLaren 650S Coupe2017 McLaren 720S2018 McLaren SennaMercedes-AMG - 32015 Mercedes-AMG GT S2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé2017 Mercedes-AMG GT RMercedes-Benz - 141939 Mercedes-Benz W1541954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series “Forza Edition”2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck2017 Mercedes-Benz UnimogMercury - 11949 Mercury CoupeMeyers - 11971 Meyers ManxMG - 31958 MG MGA Twin Cam1965 MG MGB GT1986 MG Metro 6R4MINI - 41965 MINI Cooper S2009 MINI John Cooper Works2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP2013 MINI Monster Energy All4 Racing X-Raid CountrymanMitsubishi - 61992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-41995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSRMorgan - 22010 Morgan Aero Supersports2014 Morgan 3 WheelerNissan - 241969 Nissan Fairlady Z 4321971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K's1993 Nissan 240SX SE1994 Nissan Silvia K's1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 NISMO LM1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 NISMO LM “Forza Edition”1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec1998 Nissan R3901998 Nissan Silvia K's2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II2003 Nissan Fairlady Z2010 Nissan 370Z2012 Nissan GT-R Black Edition2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept2016 Nissan Titan Warrior Concept “Forza Edition”2017 Nissan GT-RNoble - 12010 Noble M600Oldsmobile - 11969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442Opel - 11984 Opel Manta 400Pagani - 52009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster2010 Pagani Zonda R2010 Pagani Zonda R “Forza Edition”2012 Pagani Huayra2016 Pagani Huayra BCPeel - 11964 Peel P50Penhall - 12011 Penhall The ChollaPeugeot - 21984 Peugeot 205 T161984 Peugeot 205 T16 “Forza Edition”Plymouth - 11971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMIPolaris - 12015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPSPontiac - 41969 Pontiac GTO Judge1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-4551977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTAPorsche - 231955 Porsche 550A Spyder1957 Porsche 356A Speedster1960 Porsche 718 RS 601970 Porsche 914/61973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.31987 Porsche 9591989 Porsche 944 Turbo1995 Porsche 911 GT21998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion2003 Porsche Carrera GT2004 Porsche 911 GT32012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.02014 Porsche 911 Turbo S2014 Porsche 918 Spyder2015 Porsche Macan Turbo2015 Porsche Cayman GTS2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2016 Porsche Cayman GT42017 Porsche Panamera Turbo2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS w/ Weissach Package2018 Porsche Cayenne TurboRadical - 12015 Radical RXC TurboRam - 12017 Ram 2500 Power WagonReliant - 11972 Reliant Supervan IIIRenault - 81973 Renault Alpine A110 1600S1980 Renault 5 Turbo1980 Renault 5 Turbo “Forza Edition”1993 Renault Clio Williams2010 Renault Clio RS2010 Renault Clio RS “Forza Edition”2010 Renault Megane RS 2502013 Renault Clio RS 200RJ Anderson - 12016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 TruckSaleen - 12004 Saleen S7Shelby - 21965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona CoupeSRT - 12013 SRT Viper GTSSubaru - 91990 Subaru Legacy RS1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STI2005 Subaru Impreza WRX STI2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI2011 Subaru WRX STI2013 Subaru BRZ2015 Subaru WRX STi2016 Subaru #199 WRX STI VT15r Rally CarTalbot - 11979 Talbot Lotus SunbeamToyota - 31993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT382016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37Triumph - 11962 Triumph SpitfireTVR - 31998 TVR Cerbera Speed 122005 TVR Sagaris2005 TVR Sagaris “Forza Edition”Ultima - 12015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020Vauxhall - 41990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXRVolkswagen - 161963 Volkswagen Beetle1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe1963 Volkswagen Type 2 De Luxe “Forza Edition”1970 Volkswagen #1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk21995 Volkswagen Corrado VR61998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Mk32003 Volkswagen Golf R322008 Volkswagen Touareg R502010 Volkswagen Golf R2011 Volkswagen Scirocco R2014 Volkswagen Golf R2015 Volkswagen #551 El Cachoron Offroad Racing Baja Bug2017 Volkswagen #34 Rockstar Energy Drink Beetle GRCVolvo - 41983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution1997 Volvo 850 R2015 Volvo V60 Polestar2016 Volvo “Iron Knight” Racing TruckZenvo - 12016 Zenvo ST1Total: 456 Total w/Forza Editions: 482Makes: 87So there we have it. 456 unique cars, 482 if you include Forza Editions. The list is definitely incomplete. The game is ADVERTISED with 100 manufacturers. From this list, we are only at 87. So, we've still got 13 manufacturers to go, though a lot of these could be stuff cut from FH3.There's also cars we've seen in gameplay like the 1955 Morris Minor or 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi that aren't in this list, so clearly it's still a work in progress (no surprises since we're still over 3 months till launch)I think it's safe to say a lot of the cars in this list so farstill be cut. Cars that come to mind are; the Tankpool Racing Trucks and the old-school open wheelers from FM7. Even the Warthog as well, considering stuff like that, and the Chryslus Rocket from FM6 were only one game promotional deals, but who knows.Some notable points from this list;So this list is definitely not final, there's probably a lot of cars still in flux, either being ported from FM7 or still being built for launch and post launch.However its definitely a good idea of roughly what the final car list will look like.