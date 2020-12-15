Fortnite's New Performance Mode Significantly Boosts Performance on Low-End Hardware

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
"While Performance Mode will offer improvements for all users that opt-in, there are certain hardware requirements that can offer a significantly smoother experience. For users on older machines, having the game run from an SSD or providing 6 GB of RAM or higher will allow the game to better fit in memory and reduce overall hitches and stutters. A dedicated GPU is not required but will also help balance system load and give a much smoother experience.
Performance mode is made possible by lowering in-game visual quality to increase framerate and is a great way for users to hop in and experience the game as long as they meet the Fortnite system requirements. Along with the option to uninstall high resolution textures, players can now get in quicker than ever before and still enjoy the game as intended.
Below are a couple of examples of the typical FPS values seen by laptops running with the existing low scalability mode in a standard Squads match, compared to the same match running in Performance mode using 720p during both runs."
