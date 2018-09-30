Tweak some settings. The setting tweak that helped me the most, without a doubt is the sensitivity. I never paid much attention to it but I've never played against real live players before. Never had a problem against the AI baddies that basically stand still in Mass Effect so never thought about it but against a real person who's moving around A LOT, I never could get a bead on them and it was near impossible to hit them. I've since dropped the DPI on my beloved DeathAdder from 2000 to 800 and then turned the sensitivity in game down to I think 15. This means you have to move the mouse a lot more BUT it also means it'll be a lot more accurate and easier to follow opponents you're trying to shoot as they're jumping around. I recently reduced the Y axis (up and down) sensitivity to a little below the X sensitivity and so far that seems to help me keep my aim linear when following somebody running around a lot. YMMV of course.



Another big thing that helped me is move the build buttons, specifically the wall and ramp to something you can hit really fast. I moved mine to my thumb buttons. This way I can build a wall/ramp barrier really fast as soon as I'm being shot at. I still usually die because I suck but I don't die as fast.



Not that any of these suggestions will make you a pro. This game is now evolved into the sole domain of streamers and kids. Those of us with real life obligations that can't dedicate 10 hours a day to the game have no chance. I just played a little over an hour in Solo and was literally killed within the first 2 minutes each game. The only one I lasted in I dropped way out on the edge of the island and worked my way in. First guy I ran into built the Taj Mahal around me in 2 seconds and I died in 2 shots. Unless Epic can figure out a way to incorporate some kind of experience based matchmaking, I can't see how this game will last much longer. Yes it's got a super dedicated fan base but it's literally impossible for new or casual players to enjoy it so once the streamers and kiddies get tired of it, it'll fall by the wayside.