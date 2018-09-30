Fortnite

TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
Anyone here playing Fortnite?

I downloaded it because, well, free ya know.

Yeah, i know free games are the most expensive there are. I'm a World of Warships player. You don't have to tell me that LOL.

Anyway... This fucking game is HARD !!!!!

There is SO much going on and SO much to do it makes your head spin.

I still don't have a handle on this whole building stuff shit :)

I have no idea how I did it, but I actually came in second in a game to day, only to get my ass obliterated by a fucking bunny rabbit. I think.

It's kinda fun, but my fear about games like this is they become saturated with Team Unicum and there's no chance to win.

I'm trying to determine if it's worth my time investment.

I wish there was a MUCH simpler Battle Royal game that was simply guns, land and strategy without all the gimmicky shit.

I hopped on the H1Z1 bus a long time ago, but the whole building shit to make things just turned me off. That's what's giving me issues with NoMansSky as well. I just don't dig it.
 
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,501
You may like PUBG or ROE for more realistic styles. For the cartoony style Relm Royal is not to bad. PUBG has a ton of cheaters and the dev's stopped caring the day they launched so proceed with extreme caution there. I love ROE personally.

I see the appeal of Fortnite and have played it off and on but just don't like it personally. If the weapons actually fired in the direction I aimed it would not be quite as bad but the complete random bullet directions cheese me off lol. I also like the idea of building the the way they did it is a little of a short change. I would rather actual structures. The more wood you have the better your building or the more complex. More item types? Different buildings. Finding blue prints or something could allow you to make things that blend in naturally to the world and appear on the map to trick players. As it stands now its spam buildings and blah.

I still jump in with friends once in a while but for me and my play style its harder to have fun in it. It is a good game, runs really well and I see why people enjoy it.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
Why is it there are some people in it I can't put a scratch on? Even the pick axe just goes right through them. I"m SO confused.

i've emptied my entire arsenal on a guy 2 feet away from me and all he did was stand there and look at me. I'm quite certain he was LOL'ng himself crazy watching me do it :)

Why?
 
DFenz

DFenz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2014
Messages
1,333
I recommend watching SypherPK and MonsterDFace if you want some educational videos. Been playing Fortnite for about 5 months, they seemed to help the best when I was learning the game, they atleast got me to a competent level where I feel I have a chance at winning every game.
 
J

JavaLava

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 3, 2018
Messages
189
TechLarry said:
I wish there was a MUCH simpler Battle Royal game that was simply guns, land and strategy without all the gimmicky shit.
Im with you on this and I think that game will be COD: Blackout. I actually like the whole battle royal concept (not sure where all the hate comes from on it...its just a new game mode/style) just not the current implementations of them.

Fornite was fun for me when it first launched, but now I can't keep up. I am not a fan of the building concept (minus really simple structures)...it just seems to me when the end game approaches (~20 and less players) I just get destroyed because im not a good builder. Everyone just spams walls, floors, etc and its a race of who could out build the other to get the perfect "jump shot" with a shotgun....not my style/preference. I like the art style of it, the weapons, characters, every season changing the map, etc...just not the building concept. I will usually jump in when a limited time mode comes out that has larger teams (50 v 50.....25 man teams, etc), but that is about it these days.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
I just tried H1Z1. I haven't played it in well over a year. Maybe 2.

Hollllllly shit do the graphics suck! Even with a 1080ti it's running like a 10fps frame rate. I can run every other game full options and get no less than 60, usually much much more.

And I was dead within 2 minutes of spawn. There was something odd about how that all went down.. It's like he was there long before I ever landed.

And it installed this stupid anti-cheat service that I actually had to research to find out how to get rid of it.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
Lmah2x said:
I recommend watching SypherPK and MonsterDFace if you want some educational videos. Been playing Fortnite for about 5 months, they seemed to help the best when I was learning the game, they atleast got me to a competent level where I feel I have a chance at winning every game.
I'll look into it.

I had a game last night where I died, and I was 'tethered' to a player named ScarfaceMTZ. I just watched him play out the round. My god this guy was good. He was doing like 10 things at once, WAY above my 59 y/o abilities LOL
 
D

Drexion

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,474
Building is the primary feature that separates Fortnite from other battle royale games. It's probably the mechanic that's most responsible for making it the biggest game in the world right now.

A lot of players would say it's a builder first and a shooter second. Set your keyboard shortcut buttons for building (walls/floors/ramps mainly) to something that you're comfortable with and go into the playgrounds practice mode to test them out. The building shortcuts are set to default to the Function keys which isn't ideal for most players. If you have side buttons on your mouse that might be ideal for you.

It's a fun game that's easy to get into but also has a high skill ceiling which is probably also why it retains such a large playerbase. There's another fortnite thread here also.
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,134
I hate to admit it but Fortnite is about all I play lately. It pisses me off to the point I want to murder people but after I throw my mouse and keyboard across the house, sit upstairs and watch Netflix for an hour or so, drink a beer and cool off, I'm right back down there on it again.

It is a hard as fuck game to play. You're usually going to die in the first few minutes because there are so many streamers, pros and kids that all can play 8-12 hours a day and a half you're all thrown in the same battle so regular folks with a job don't stand a chance.

My 9 year old kid can routinely get 5-10 kills a game where I struggle to get 2 but again he plays all the time. It's kind of a community thing now. My boy plays with his friends on it and they hade a ball and the streamers all play with their buddies so it makes even easier to practice 10 hours a day for them.

That aside, the game itself is really fun. The combat is fun, the controls are really good, the building is cool and can be fun. You just gotta have some patience because you're going to die, a lot!

I play 50v50 a lot. You don't die near as quick so you can have a little more fun. I also never jump into a crowded area right off the bus because you'll die in seconds doing that. SypherPK is a pro and streamer and has lots of good tutorials on YouTube. It's also good to watch the good streamers cause you can pick up pointers...I can't believe I said that because just 2 months ago I was on this very forum making fun of people that watched streamers.... Now most of my YouTube views are streamers. Hypocrisy FTW!
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,710
MacLeod said:
I hate to admit it but Fortnite is about all I play lately. It pisses me off to the point I want to murder people but after I throw my mouse and keyboard across the house, sit upstairs and watch Netflix for an hour or so, drink a beer and cool off, I'm right back down there on it again.

It is a hard as fuck game to play. You're usually going to die in the first few minutes because there are so many streamers, pros and kids that all can play 8-12 hours a day and a half you're all thrown in the same battle so regular folks with a job don't stand a chance.

My 9 year old kid can routinely get 5-10 kills a game where I struggle to get 2 but again he plays all the time. It's kind of a community thing now. My boy plays with his friends on it and they hade a ball and the streamers all play with their buddies so it makes even easier to practice 10 hours a day for them.

That aside, the game itself is really fun. The combat is fun, the controls are really good, the building is cool and can be fun. You just gotta have some patience because you're going to die, a lot!

I play 50v50 a lot. You don't die near as quick so you can have a little more fun. I also never jump into a crowded area right off the bus because you'll die in seconds doing that. SypherPK is a pro and streamer and has lots of good tutorials on YouTube. It's also good to watch the good streamers cause you can pick up pointers...I can't believe I said that because just 2 months ago I was on this very forum making fun of people that watched streamers.... Now most of my YouTube views are streamers. Hypocrisy FTW!
I never watched streamers till pubg. but watching the pros play fortnite in tournaments or the friday skirmish is insanely entertaining, its almost as good as anything on tv. one of my favorite streamers to watch lately is https://www.twitch.tv/tfue , he won the summer scrim thing they do on twitch on friday.

anyway for the op. fortnite is just really competitive. 5 months ago I would encounter alot of new or bad players in solo, now almost everyone is pretty good at the game. duos and squads have alot of new/very casual players I've noticed. playing week days at peak hours like 9-12 est it seems like every great player is playing. the first thing you should do is put your build keys where you can easily get them. i changed my thumb mouse buttons to the f keys. also when building you can just spin around in a circle and while holding your mouse button to build walls, you don't have to click 4 times. as a new player your going to want to use a AR, tactical shotgun, smg, and have meds. I try to keep 400+ materials on me at all times.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
MacLeod said:
I hate to admit it but Fortnite is about all I play lately. It pisses me off to the point I want to murder people but after I throw my mouse and keyboard across the house, sit upstairs and watch Netflix for an hour or so, drink a beer and cool off, I'm right back down there on it again.

It is a hard as fuck game to play. You're usually going to die in the first few minutes because there are so many streamers, pros and kids that all can play 8-12 hours a day and a half you're all thrown in the same battle so regular folks with a job don't stand a chance.

My 9 year old kid can routinely get 5-10 kills a game where I struggle to get 2 but again he plays all the time. It's kind of a community thing now. My boy plays with his friends on it and they hade a ball and the streamers all play with their buddies so it makes even easier to practice 10 hours a day for them.

That aside, the game itself is really fun. The combat is fun, the controls are really good, the building is cool and can be fun. You just gotta have some patience because you're going to die, a lot!

I play 50v50 a lot. You don't die near as quick so you can have a little more fun. I also never jump into a crowded area right off the bus because you'll die in seconds doing that. SypherPK is a pro and streamer and has lots of good tutorials on YouTube. It's also good to watch the good streamers cause you can pick up pointers...I can't believe I said that because just 2 months ago I was on this very forum making fun of people that watched streamers.... Now most of my YouTube views are streamers. Hypocrisy FTW!
I can’t seem to kill anyone. I shoot and shoot and shoot and it’s like I’m not even there or they have Klingon shields or something. Even if they are 2 feet away !

I have no idea what I’m doing wrong.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
I have learned that landing in a corn field is awesome. You can max out wood in less than a minute .

As long as no one else does the same :)
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,134
Tweak some settings. The setting tweak that helped me the most, without a doubt is the sensitivity. I never paid much attention to it but I've never played against real live players before. Never had a problem against the AI baddies that basically stand still in Mass Effect so never thought about it but against a real person who's moving around A LOT, I never could get a bead on them and it was near impossible to hit them. I've since dropped the DPI on my beloved DeathAdder from 2000 to 800 and then turned the sensitivity in game down to I think 15. This means you have to move the mouse a lot more BUT it also means it'll be a lot more accurate and easier to follow opponents you're trying to shoot as they're jumping around. I recently reduced the Y axis (up and down) sensitivity to a little below the X sensitivity and so far that seems to help me keep my aim linear when following somebody running around a lot. YMMV of course.

Another big thing that helped me is move the build buttons, specifically the wall and ramp to something you can hit really fast. I moved mine to my thumb buttons. This way I can build a wall/ramp barrier really fast as soon as I'm being shot at. I still usually die because I suck but I don't die as fast.

Not that any of these suggestions will make you a pro. This game is now evolved into the sole domain of streamers and kids. Those of us with real life obligations that can't dedicate 10 hours a day to the game have no chance. I just played a little over an hour in Solo and was literally killed within the first 2 minutes each game. The only one I lasted in I dropped way out on the edge of the island and worked my way in. First guy I ran into built the Taj Mahal around me in 2 seconds and I died in 2 shots. Unless Epic can figure out a way to incorporate some kind of experience based matchmaking, I can't see how this game will last much longer. Yes it's got a super dedicated fan base but it's literally impossible for new or casual players to enjoy it so once the streamers and kiddies get tired of it, it'll fall by the wayside.
 
S

Sodapopjones

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 22, 2012
Messages
1,936
I much prefer Blackout, I am by no means horrible at Fortnite, I just prefer my shooters to be a shooter without Minecraft...
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,710
MacLeod said:
Tweak some settings. The setting tweak that helped me the most, without a doubt is the sensitivity. I never paid much attention to it but I've never played against real live players before. Never had a problem against the AI baddies that basically stand still in Mass Effect so never thought about it but against a real person who's moving around A LOT, I never could get a bead on them and it was near impossible to hit them. I've since dropped the DPI on my beloved DeathAdder from 2000 to 800 and then turned the sensitivity in game down to I think 15. This means you have to move the mouse a lot more BUT it also means it'll be a lot more accurate and easier to follow opponents you're trying to shoot as they're jumping around. I recently reduced the Y axis (up and down) sensitivity to a little below the X sensitivity and so far that seems to help me keep my aim linear when following somebody running around a lot. YMMV of course.

Another big thing that helped me is move the build buttons, specifically the wall and ramp to something you can hit really fast. I moved mine to my thumb buttons. This way I can build a wall/ramp barrier really fast as soon as I'm being shot at. I still usually die because I suck but I don't die as fast.

Not that any of these suggestions will make you a pro. This game is now evolved into the sole domain of streamers and kids. Those of us with real life obligations that can't dedicate 10 hours a day to the game have no chance. I just played a little over an hour in Solo and was literally killed within the first 2 minutes each game. The only one I lasted in I dropped way out on the edge of the island and worked my way in. First guy I ran into built the Taj Mahal around me in 2 seconds and I died in 2 shots. Unless Epic can figure out a way to incorporate some kind of experience based matchmaking, I can't see how this game will last much longer. Yes it's got a super dedicated fan base but it's literally impossible for new or casual players to enjoy it so once the streamers and kiddies get tired of it, it'll fall by the wayside.
you can still get wins even if you don't play all day. I play about 2 hours a night and got a win the last two nights. not every night i can get a win though and some nights no wins for several days. having your arm in a good position and a decent amount of room on your mouse pad so your able to change direction quickly without picking up and repositioning your mouse is important. I have almost zero chance against those really good players that do play all day or are amazing at the game, but your not gonna encounter them every game. either they wont be in your round or someone will take them out that was able to kill them while they were fighting someone else or low on health from a previous fight.
 
A

Aix.

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2010
Messages
1,959
MacLeod said:
This game is now evolved into the sole domain of streamers and kids. Those of us with real life obligations that can't dedicate 10 hours a day to the game have no chance. I just played a little over an hour in Solo and was literally killed within the first 2 minutes each game. The only one I lasted in I dropped way out on the edge of the island and worked my way in. First guy I ran into built the Taj Mahal around me in 2 seconds and I died in 2 shots. Unless Epic can figure out a way to incorporate some kind of experience based matchmaking, I can't see how this game will last much longer. Yes it's got a super dedicated fan base but it's literally impossible for new or casual players to enjoy it so once the streamers and kiddies get tired of it, it'll fall by the wayside.
I don't agree with this. With 80M+ players (or whatever the latest numbers are) there is going to be a wide spectrum of skill levels that you can encounter in any given game, and most are going to be average at best. A common suggestion for new/developing players is to drop at a busy place like Tilted Towers so that they can quickly get a feel for the action, and to do it a bunch of games in a row. You will almost certainly die quickly most of the time, but you will get far more experience running 5+ games in 20 minutes than you would running around for 20 minutes only to die to the first person you encounter, which is what a lot of newbies do. If you're dropping a busy spot then make sure you're scouting the area for others players and ensure you can land on a weapon or chest; otherwise you're going to die helplessly.

Dropping at a farmhouse and exploring can be fun, but the longer the game goes the higher the chance that your enemies have killed other enemies and taken all their gear and resources: now it's you - the guy with two guns and some wood - vs the guy with a legendary SCAR, rockets, 999 wood/brick/metal, 10 traps and 6 jump pads.

On a lighter note, I played on Friday for the first time in a couple of months, and the last I remembered I was able to drive a cart into a rift and fall out of the sky without issue, so this was a funny way to get back into it:
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,134
I don't know about dropping someplace crowded when you're new. Getting killed in the first 15 seconds of a game isn't a way to learn, it's a way to get really pissed off, rage quit and go back to playing single player games.

Dropping somewhere secluded, getting some decent loot then run towards the zone is a better idea IMO. You'll generally run into other newbies on the way in that'll be a.more equal competitor.

The 50v50 games are the best ways to learn. Building isn't as important and you've got lots of backup. You can hang outside and practice sniping with less risk or you can run into the pack and try to get some kills. I usually get 4 or 5 kills a game in 50v50 but struggle to get 2 in solo.
 
A

Aix.

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2010
Messages
1,959
MacLeod said:
I don't know about dropping someplace crowded when you're new. Getting killed in the first 15 seconds of a game isn't a way to learn, it's a way to get really pissed off, rage quit and go back to playing single player games.

Dropping somewhere secluded, getting some decent loot then run towards the zone is a better idea IMO. You'll generally run into other newbies on the way in that'll be a.more equal competitor.

The 50v50 games are the best ways to learn. Building isn't as important and you've got lots of backup. You can run hang outside and practice sniping with less risk or you can run into the pack and try to get some kills. I usually get 4 or 5 kills a game in 50v50 but struggle to get 2 in solo.
Well it's a pretty common suggestion for new players, and if you're trying to get a feel for the combat I'd recommend it. The key is that you're dropping in with the intention of getting a kill or two, not winning the whole game. Get a handle on the 1v1 combat scenarios so that they don't become this once in a blue moon stressful event that always ends your game.

If you go in with the mindset that you're there to learn you will become far less frustrated when you die a bunch than if you loot for 20 minutes and die because you still haven't gotten your mouse sensitivity down or something.
 
P

powdermnky007

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 3, 2009
Messages
82
yeah drop in, grab a gun, try to get a kill in the first minute, before everyone else is decked out with awesome guns.
Die, and try again. You get lots of practice in really quick, instead of spending 20 minutes exploring, having some mediocre guns, then getting annihilated.
half of my kills are when i get a gun right off the bat, and kill someone who hasn't found one yet.

But yeah not my favorite game. I still play Battlefield 2 vs bots. A lot more relaxing. Fortnite just pisses / stresses me out. Now unreal tournament is more my style! Also free to play alpha version thats available right now. check it out.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
Gabe3 said:
you can still get wins even if you don't play all day. I play about 2 hours a night and got a win the last two nights. not every night i can get a win though and some nights no wins for several days. having your arm in a good position and a decent amount of room on your mouse pad so your able to change direction quickly without picking up and repositioning your mouse is important. I have almost zero chance against those really good players that do play all day or are amazing at the game, but your not gonna encounter them every game. either they wont be in your round or someone will take them out that was able to kill them while they were fighting someone else or low on health from a previous fight.
I can't win because I have yet to kill a single person. It's like everyone has shields around them. I see the bullets hit, yet nothing happens.

I'm so GD confused about this.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
I finally got ONE kill. Ten hours of playing and I have ONE kill LOL

I tried to play tonight and even landing in areas I thought were clear I was dead within 5 min.

Have the U icum’s already taken over?

I’ve watched to the end several times now and the shit some of these guys are pulling off with building is insane.
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,134
TechLarry said:
I finally got ONE kill. Ten hours of playing and I have ONE kill LOL

I tried to play tonight and even landing in areas I thought were clear I was dead within 5 min.

Have the U icum’s already taken over?

I’ve watched to the end several times now and the shit some of these guys are pulling off with building is insane.
Wait another hour or so then play, all the school kids will be in bed and you'll have better luck lol!

Watch streamers Tfue and SypherPK if you want to see some incredible building.

This video especially, there was a glitch in the game where some people would be invisible. SypherPK runs into one who's shooting him with a shotgun. He can't see him but builds out and around him, traps him inside a box then kills him with a trap. It's fucking all kinds of bad ass! Forward to around 8:40 to see that.

 
A

Aix.

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2010
Messages
1,959
You should also keep in mind that there's certainly a huge "wrong place, wrong time" element to this game, and with 100 players all making decisions about where to land it can lead to some strange combinations. And since you only spawn once, those kinds of scenarios can give you the impression that there's only streamers and nolifers to play against when in reality someone else just happened to pick up a weapon first, or they got a way more appropriate weapon for the situation, or they just got a lucky shot:



That guy probably thought that was the biggest bunch of bullshit - and it was, as I died shortly thereafter to a guy with a (probably) white tac shotty - but often the stars align to send you back to the menu screen.
 
TechLarry

TechLarry

RIP [H] Brother - June 1, 2022
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,483
MacLeod said:
Wait another hour or so then play, all the school kids will be in bed and you'll have better luck lol!

Watch streamers Tfue and SypherPK if you want to see some incredible building.

This video especially, there was a glitch in the game where some people would be invisible. SypherPK runs into one who's shooting him with a shotgun. He can't see him but builds out and around him, traps him inside a box then kills him with a trap. It's fucking all kinds of bad ass! Forward to around 8:40 to see that.

How the hell does one complete against that LOL

The building part of Fortnite both makes and breaks the game for me. God Damn it's fun to watch the Unicum's though :)
 
B

bink

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 29, 2004
Messages
1,803
If anyone wants to queue up add me: jnbink0

Me and a random nine year old wrecked some people in squads for a win today lol.

I played a few rounds when it first came out but now have been playing an hour or so a day.

One minute in this game your playing against elite level gods and the next against someone who has never played a game in their life.
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
19,283
Aix. said:
You should also keep in mind that there's certainly a huge "wrong place, wrong time" element to this game, and with 100 players all making decisions about where to land it can lead to some strange combinations. And since you only spawn once, those kinds of scenarios can give you the impression that there's only streamers and nolifers to play against when in reality someone else just happened to pick up a weapon first, or they got a way more appropriate weapon for the situation, or they just got a lucky shot:



That guy probably thought that was the biggest bunch of bullshit - and it was, as I died shortly thereafter to a guy with a (probably) white tac shotty - but often the stars align to send you back to the menu screen.
The game looks like Gotham City Impostors a game I really like it's still active since 2011.
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,134
bink said:
If anyone wants to queue up add me: jnbink0

Me and a random nine year old wrecked some people in squads for a win today lol.

I played a few rounds when it first came out but now have been playing an hour or so a day.

One minute in this game your playing against elite level gods and the next against someone who has never played a game in their life.
I'll look for you next time I'm on (MacLeod559). I still suck tho because I can only play an hour at a time before rage quitting. I'm slowly getting better. Usually get at least 1 kill a game....usually not more than 2 tho lol

Would be kinda cool to have a [H] Fortnite guild. I'm still not good enough to play with my kid and his friends lol.... But I'm sure it's one of those things where 80% of the people here play but only 2% admit to it. :D
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,032
I just installed this game for the first time ever, because someone asked me to try it out on a PC I'm trying to sell.

You really can't customize your avatar at all in this game? Seriously? You get a random avatar and that's it, period?
 
D

Drexion

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,474
M76 said:
You really can't customize your avatar at all in this game?
You can customize your characters but you need to purchase the skins/addons (backpacks/gliders etc) to do so. In fact it's how the game makes most of its income.

You can get some basic/simple free skins and addons by leveling up a character each season, but the majority of the high quality ones have to be purchased. (it's purely cosmetic, there's no pay-to-win with this title)
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
13,032
Drexion said:
You can customize your characters but you need to purchase the skins/addons (backpacks/gliders etc) to do so. In fact it's how the game makes most of its income.

You can get some basic/simple free skins and addons by leveling up a character each season, but the majority of the high quality ones have to be purchased. (it's purely cosmetic, there's no pay-to-win with this title)
I don't care about the game, just found it ridiculous that you can't even change the gender / face of your character at all. You get something and that's it.
 
R

Ruckus

Hardforum Moderator-in-Chief
Staff member
Joined
Oct 12, 2001
Messages
10,764
actually the skin you choose will determine face and gender. default skins are the only ones that change random.
epic-sgt-winter-outfit-tyspqam.png
 
A

Aix.

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2010
Messages
1,959
Methinks this is a direct reaction to the recent popularity of Apex Legends:

https://epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/sharethelove-valentines-surprise

Fortnite Team said:
2.14.2019

Heya folks,

The response we’ve seen to the #SharetheLove event has been amazing. And with the arrival of Valentine’s Day, we’re here to share one more surprise.

Everyone who completes 13 free Overtime Challenges by February 27 will receive the upcoming Season 8 Battle Pass for FREE! If you don’t have an outfit, now is your chance to get several for free. With the Battle Pass, you’ll receive two Season 8 Outfits instantly and you can earn up to five more. Save your V-Bucks, this one’s on us!

Will you be our Valentine? <3

-Fortnite
Click to expand...
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,710
cageymaru said:
GRAPHICS CARD SUPPORT CHANGING FOR PC
https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/news/graphics-card-support-changing-for-pc

No more DX9 potatoes. Got to step up to a DX11 card for next season.
I hope season 10 has some major changes to rng. its the source of so much frustration. they should take out shields and just stick with one health bar like pubg. that way when you finish a fight with someone and you got 50 or something hp left. the guy thats waiting around to kill you isn't maxed at 150 hp or more. it would make the game more fair. bullet dmg would need to be adjusted. I'm loosing interest in the game. I played arena for siphon. but now its matching me with players who are way better, which I don't understand. its also just really stressful games. more stress than fun. and in non arena games its players pushing players who are low on hp like I mentioned from a previous fight cause of no siphon.
 
D

Drexion

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,474
For those of you that left the game due to not being able to keep up with the building, there is a permanent no build mode in the game now. I don't play it but from what I see it's very popular.

Just unlocked gold style Gwen. I play this game quite casually so it's the first gold skin I ever unlocked. Cool that the bonus skins were actually awesome this time around unlike previous seasons.
1.jpg
 
