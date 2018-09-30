TechLarry
Anyone here playing Fortnite?
I downloaded it because, well, free ya know.
Yeah, i know free games are the most expensive there are. I'm a World of Warships player. You don't have to tell me that LOL.
Anyway... This fucking game is HARD !!!!!
There is SO much going on and SO much to do it makes your head spin.
I still don't have a handle on this whole building stuff shit
I have no idea how I did it, but I actually came in second in a game to day, only to get my ass obliterated by a fucking bunny rabbit. I think.
It's kinda fun, but my fear about games like this is they become saturated with Team Unicum and there's no chance to win.
I'm trying to determine if it's worth my time investment.
I wish there was a MUCH simpler Battle Royal game that was simply guns, land and strategy without all the gimmicky shit.
I hopped on the H1Z1 bus a long time ago, but the whole building shit to make things just turned me off. That's what's giving me issues with NoMansSky as well. I just don't dig it.
