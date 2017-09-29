Fortnite battle royale

This is one of the annoying points for me regarding Fortnite itself - for the moment, it is exclusively available via Epic Games proprietary launcher. Personally I think its a waste to lock in to a launcher like this, especially with relatively few titles sold directly. One of Epic's previous published titled, Shadow Complex HD, was originally only via the Epic launcher, but eventually came to Steam when someone realized it was hurting adoption. I am guessing the same thing will happen to Fortnite, but for the moment it is in somewhat of a "Founders Early Access" mode, so it may not happen until "proper" launch, sadly. I can only hope it eventually comes to Steam and those who bought the title directly will be given the chance to use the Steam version if they wish. Anything else is Epic shooting themselves in the foot, in my estimation, if they are playing the long game with Fortnite adoption.Not on Steam.....?
I wouldn't be terribly surprised if both Fortnite and UT end up on Steam sometime after they're "finished". Especially if neither gets the playerbase they want on their own platform.
The circle shrinks until there is no place to hide, at which point you can build castle fortifications.
This is nothing to worry about. If you play an honest game the chances of this have got to be extremely slim. The bigger problem is hackers. But I feel those reports, while valid, are overblown, if you read reddit on the subject you'd think people are being killed by hackers every other game, but it's far from THAT prevalent.
I too find the extremely low time to kill and limited tactics (ie headshots are king and near instant death, there's no time for nearly anything else) to be frustrating as well. Likewise, the building system which has become more of a twitchy-speed build operation late game than anything else; personally I think things could be majorly improved by changing how structures work so that they no longer immediately block shots upon start of construction. If they make it so that each construction is not considered present in the world until it is fully built, or at very least on the pieces that are actually visually 'filled in" count, things could be much better.
Takes longer to get in a match and to the ground then actual play time, or maybe I'm just crap.
Don't always land in crowded areas. Certain areas (like Tilted) tend to attract a lot of people who want fast quick action - feel free to land in a quieter area which allow you time to farm up materials/gear or practice building without being bothered by other players. Don't avoid crowded areas completely though, to improve at the game you need to get accustomed to fighting other players while building, the game has a high skill ceiling which takes a bit of time to acclimatize to.
The BR is making them more than $200mil a month and growing, so it's no doubt their primary focus right now. Improvements are coming to the pve portion for sure though I wouldn't get my hopes up for it to be anytime soon.
Lol, last year...a year they won the world series with the best record in the league. I doubt Fortnite is really the problem, but this sounds more like a "we let it go because you were getting the job done, but now you aren't getting the job done" kind of scenario. Definitely not a situation unique to the Red Sox or baseball players though:
I remember getting 2 wins in a row over a year ago. now I'm lucky to get 2 wins a week. arena is skill based matchmaking. but those games aren't that much fun. epic has to find a way to keep the game fun for every skill level. but I don't know if thats possible when the game has a high skill ceiling.
I'm a very very casual Fortnite player but Epic gave away the S8 pass for free (back when Apex was at the height of it's popularity), so played a bit more than usual this season and leveled the battle pass to level 100.
This was my first battle pass experience and it was pretty neat - you get quite a few cosmetics and skins with customizable styles for simply playing the game and doing some quirky challenges. I liked most of this season's skins, most were of high quality with decent customization options.
As for the game itself, the skill ceiling keeps growing to the point where even long term dedicated players are asking for some kind of skill based matchmaking. That Ninja vs Daequan video posted above a year ago looks amateur to the gameplay we have nowadays. One day someone will write a book about this, Epic literally 'accidentally stumbled' into the biggest game in history they threw together in a couple months after the single player went bust, and it caters perfectly to both casual and competitive gamers with a unique feature (building) that gives it it's own identity.