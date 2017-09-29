Fortnite battle royale

Pretty fun alternative to PUBG.. Been playing quite a bit of it over the last couple days..
 
For free its a pretty cool game! Don't get me wrong it is a pubg ripoff. But a good one at that.

Not sure how building helps? But I can think of a few ways at the end of the game how much it would help
 
Ive been wanting to buy PUBG but am hesitant too after all the reviews I read of players getting banned due to the streamers accusing them of cheating.. So this is a nice alternative until they figure that situation out..
 
this game seems to be quickly gaining popularity, highly streamed on consoles (as many streamers as destiny 2). Playing the pc version and it seems slightly less buggy than pubg. Just as BS hitreg of course
 
Tried it tonight at a LAN for the first time. All of us preferred PUBG
 
Looks pretty damn fun. Interested to hear how people here at [H] are liking it.
 
aeonrevolution said:
Not on Steam.....?
This is one of the annoying points for me regarding Fortnite itself - for the moment, it is exclusively available via Epic Games proprietary launcher. Personally I think its a waste to lock in to a launcher like this, especially with relatively few titles sold directly. One of Epic's previous published titled, Shadow Complex HD, was originally only via the Epic launcher, but eventually came to Steam when someone realized it was hurting adoption. I am guessing the same thing will happen to Fortnite, but for the moment it is in somewhat of a "Founders Early Access" mode, so it may not happen until "proper" launch, sadly. I can only hope it eventually comes to Steam and those who bought the title directly will be given the chance to use the Steam version if they wish. Anything else is Epic shooting themselves in the foot, in my estimation, if they are playing the long game with Fortnite adoption.
 
Xaeos said:
This is one of the annoying points for me regarding Fortnite itself - for the moment, it is exclusively available via Epic Games proprietary launcher. Personally I think its a waste to lock in to a launcher like this, especially with relatively few titles sold directly. One of Epic's previous published titled, Shadow Complex HD, was originally only via the Epic launcher, but eventually came to Steam when someone realized it was hurting adoption. I am guessing the same thing will happen to Fortnite, but for the moment it is in somewhat of a "Founders Early Access" mode, so it may not happen until "proper" launch, sadly. I can only hope it eventually comes to Steam and those who bought the title directly will be given the chance to use the Steam version if they wish. Anything else is Epic shooting themselves in the foot, in my estimation, if they are playing the long game with Fortnite adoption.
I wouldn't be terribly surprised if both Fortnite and UT end up on Steam sometime after they're "finished". Especially if neither gets the playerbase they want on their own platform.
 
played a couple rounds earlier today. second round I walked into a room and died instantly. some kind of booby trap. didn't want to play another round when I can just die like that
 
I bought the full game ... its got a ton of stuff to do, very grindy, very OCD, very overly complex while not being so at the same time.

It feels very complete though, and the art style is done extremely well. Lots of small details. Lots of great voice acting. Very much a family game
 
I've been playing Battle Royale for about 4 days. I made it as high as # 2 today. I kind of have mixed feelings about the game, it's fun but I can't help but feel that procedurally generated maps would be the better way to go.
 
I am getting a bit better, but I will likely never win as I am not building all that crazy shit in the center. Shit, I finally found a scoped weapon yesterday and that gave me a huge advantage. I need to read some tips and tricks guides...

Fortnite.jpg

This is the first multiplayer game I have played in literally years. I like the easy in out games. No comms. Runs great. Fun without having to invest massive amounts of time.
 
Smooth0ne said:
Ive been wanting to buy PUBG but am hesitant too after all the reviews I read of players getting banned due to the streamers accusing them of cheating.. So this is a nice alternative until they figure that situation out..
This is nothing to worry about. If you play an honest game the chances of this have got to be extremely slim. The bigger problem is hackers. But I feel those reports, while valid, are overblown, if you read reddit on the subject you'd think people are being killed by hackers every other game, but it's far from THAT prevalent.

I'd say at the end of the day, know that you are buying an early release and enjoy the game, if you decide to buy. I've certainly gotten my $30 worth of enjoyment and then some!

edit: one last tip, I find it's most fun if you have some friends that'll play in a duo or squad with you.
 
The new patch is pretty good. Lots and lots of QoL like auto-pick-up ammo/resources. Leaderboards (sort of!) and it looks like cosmetics are now in the store. In-game currency seems locked to the PvE (paid entry) side, or with real-money-for-virtual currency.

At least there are no loot boxes.

The bad thing is that it reset all my keybinds. That was disorienting first game back.
 
This Fortnite Battle Royale thread looks dead and the game is booming as we all know. Epic has added a great deal of content in it and with the latest saga of comet leveling dusty depot and with newer skins coming into game as the Season 4 started, it has become the center of attraction for all the gamers. Anyhow, the battle pass for Season 4 features some very exciting secrets.

Let's get discussing guys!
 
Fortnite is now the biggest game in the world with 40 million active users and still growing rapidly. Also the number one game on twitch constantly, where the most watched fortnite streamer (Ninja) is reportedly making $500k a month (and a speculated additional $200k a month from sponsors).

It has no doubt eaten large parts of the pubg playerbase, (and any other BR games out there). Congratulations to Epic, I'm happy for their success (for a game mode they apparently threw together in a few months), hopefully this means more resources can get diverted to the development of Unreal Engine, I like what Epic has been doing with that engine (esp their relationship with indie developers).

Fortnight is a fun game to not only play, but to watch as well (no wonder its number one on twitch, I'm sure many of the viewers don't even play the game), due to the high skill ceiling the building mechanics offer - it's not your typical shooter where flick shot accuracy is your most valuable skill - but your building ability is.

This is what it looks like when two top players (ninja and daequan) meet in a random match, from each's point of view. (first 6.5 mins)
 
Haha, I'd been considering starting a thread because I didn't see one and couldn't believe there was no interest here considering how huge it's gotten.

Really enjoying how they're not afraid to change up the map, vault weapons, etc. Season 4 with all these craters and the huge amount of BattlePass content is looking like it'll be a good couple of months.
 
Well I tried it a bit but its waaay to fast for me after beeing used to Pubg, in fortnite I'm lucky to actually live for longer then a minute and get to fire a shot, let alone hit anyone.

Takes longer to get in a match and to the ground then actual play time, or maybe I'm just crap.
 
Denpepe said:
Well I tried it a bit but its waaay to fast for me after beeing used to Pubg, in fortnite I'm lucky to actually live for longer then a minute and get to fire a shot, let alone hit anyone.

Takes longer to get in a match and to the ground then actual play time, or maybe I'm just crap.
I too find the extremely low time to kill and limited tactics (ie headshots are king and near instant death, there's no time for nearly anything else) to be frustrating as well. Likewise, the building system which has become more of a twitchy-speed build operation late game than anything else; personally I think things could be majorly improved by changing how structures work so that they no longer immediately block shots upon start of construction. If they make it so that each construction is not considered present in the world until it is fully built, or at very least on the pieces that are actually visually 'filled in" count, things could be much better.

Edit: I would also like to see some major refinements to the PVE side of the game. I actually think the PVE side has a lot more potential than the PVP, personally, but it needs to be refined and less "messy" - there is just a huge assortment of "stuff in the inventory/collection system, poorly organized" which is frankly pretty janky and decreases my interest in playing - schematics, weapons, characters, secondary NPCs that show up in the game, secondary NPCs that are invisible and part of "teams" in your base, talent trees for science points, talent tress for other account points, XP and leveling curves for EVERYTHING I've mentioned with separate XP dropping items for each type, the collections system, systems of "destroying/consuming any asset to turn it into XP for other assets", redundancies, redundancies, redundancies etc...

If they could pare this down to something more reasonable and have both more instructions and suggestions (ie you don't need Item X because of reason Y - either put it in Z or consume it for XP which can be used towards leveling other Item X), they'd have the makings of an excellent cooperative tower defense TPS.
 
Denpepe said:
its waaay to fast for me after beeing used to Pubg, in fortnite I'm lucky to actually live for longer then a minute and get to fire a shot,
Don't always land in crowded areas. Certain areas (like Tilted) tend to attract a lot of people who want fast quick action - feel free to land in a quieter area which allow you time to farm up materials/gear or practice building without being bothered by other players. Don't avoid crowded areas completely though, to improve at the game you need to get accustomed to fighting other players while building, the game has a high skill ceiling which takes a bit of time to acclimatize to.

If you haven't, setup your building hotkeys to keys that are comfortable for you to use, the default setup on F keys isn't ideal.

Xaeos said:
I would also like to see some major refinements to the PVE side of the game.
The BR is making them more than $200mil a month and growing, so it's no doubt their primary focus right now. Improvements are coming to the pve portion for sure though I wouldn't get my hopes up for it to be anytime soon.
 
I always figured this wasn't the crowd that was interested in the game - I've been on a separate Discord server and found a couple of guys to squad-up with.

Personally, I think landing in the crowded areas is key to getting good at combat. You will die. A lot. But you tell me what's better: sneaking around for 15 minutes only to die around #15 with zero combat experience, or dying 15 times and getting some really good practice.

Once you're comfortable enough with combat then it's time to land strategically, gather materials and start building. That is the real game-changer in my mind. Definitely rebind those keys - there's a key to swap your weapon to the pickaxe. Get used to going from wall to ramp to wall. Build a box. Do it again. Faster.

Squads are fun but you won't gain the same kind of experience you will hoofing it solo.
 
i didnt know I started this thread, lol. back then I didn't like the game. now I'm hooked. I feel like this game plays better solo, where as in pubg I enjoy more with others since its so slow. I've been able to get a win most nights. sometimes theres just so many good players on that its really hard. fighting against good players usually ends up in who can build higher than the other. but sometimes its better to get low and shoot the build down.
 
I tried it finally and it isn't my cup of tea at all. I never liked arcade shooters though and the shooting was an immediate turn off.
 
I didn’t want to play it. I didn’t want to like it. Yet here I am chasing down Week 2 challenges!

I usually play multiplayer tactical shooters. Nowadays I need something I can play in short bursts and drop at a moments notice - Fortnite fits that bill. Plus, the loot grind isn’t bad at all; I actually like how the weekly challenges are set up.

You can still play tactically. Obviously it’s not a sim or very realistic, but I’m having fun. First victory royal I got, I didn’t build much at all.

Also, I am really hoping other devs follow suit. Shared accounts across virtually all platforms is amazing!

Rex_Norseman for anyone looking to group up (PC, PS4, or iOS).
 
Between victory dances and possibly incurring injuries from playing, the prevalence of uber-popular video game "Fortnite" was one of the defining off-field aspects of the Boston Red Sox last year.
Lol, last year...a year they won the world series with the best record in the league. I doubt Fortnite is really the problem, but this sounds more like a "we let it go because you were getting the job done, but now you aren't getting the job done" kind of scenario. Definitely not a situation unique to the Red Sox or baseball players though:

https://deadspin.com/an-nhl-prospect-is-reportedly-ruining-his-career-over-a-1826124656
 
rxRUcVQ.jpg

I'm a very very casual Fortnite player but Epic gave away the S8 pass for free (back when Apex was at the height of it's popularity), so played a bit more than usual this season and leveled the battle pass to level 100.

This was my first battle pass experience and it was pretty neat - you get quite a few cosmetics and skins with customizable styles for simply playing the game and doing some quirky challenges. I liked most of this season's skins, most were of high quality with decent customization options.

7eAQagP.jpg


As for the game itself, the skill ceiling keeps growing to the point where even long term dedicated players are asking for some kind of skill based matchmaking. That Ninja vs Daequan video posted above a year ago looks amateur to the gameplay we have nowadays. One day someone will write a book about this, Epic literally 'accidentally stumbled' into the biggest game in history they threw together in a couple months after the single player went bust, and it caters perfectly to both casual and competitive gamers with a unique feature (building) that gives it it's own identity.
 
Drexion said:
View attachment 158676
I'm a very very casual Fortnite player but Epic gave away the S8 pass for free (back when Apex was at the height of it's popularity), so played a bit more than usual this season and leveled the battle pass to level 100.

This was my first battle pass experience and it was pretty neat - you get quite a few cosmetics and skins with customizable styles for simply playing the game and doing some quirky challenges. I liked most of this season's skins, most were of high quality with decent customization options.

View attachment 158677

As for the game itself, the skill ceiling keeps growing to the point where even long term dedicated players are asking for some kind of skill based matchmaking. That Ninja vs Daequan video posted above a year ago looks amateur to the gameplay we have nowadays. One day someone will write a book about this, Epic literally 'accidentally stumbled' into the biggest game in history they threw together in a couple months after the single player went bust, and it caters perfectly to both casual and competitive gamers with a unique feature (building) that gives it it's own identity.
I remember getting 2 wins in a row over a year ago. now I'm lucky to get 2 wins a week. arena is skill based matchmaking. but those games aren't that much fun. epic has to find a way to keep the game fun for every skill level. but I don't know if thats possible when the game has a high skill ceiling.
 
If you ever watch the tournaments on twitch my favorite part is just after the match ends when they zoom out and you see the insane amount of building that went on.
 
I know not many people here play Fortnite, I don't really either, but had it installed so I tested out the new RTX features... Fortnite now has DLSS, Ray Traced GI, Shadows, Reflections and AO. Tested it out a bit and it looked pretty nice, but only 30FPS on a 2080Ti, with Reflections on High, it would increase to about 45 FPS, then lowering GI to Low would take it to around 65 FPS. In my testing it seems RTX Global Illumination has the highest performance impact, followed by RTX Ambient Occlusion. You can get the game to play around 80FPS with all RTX Features on to some degree at 80FPS with DLSS set to Low. So I am guessing with a 3080 and 3090 you can get atleast 120FPS at 4K, and probably 80FPS with everything maxed out at 4K.

It changes the entire look of the game, being inside interiors looks a lot different. With Fortnite BR being more of a competitive game, I don't see the features being used much other than DLSS which on Balanced and High look great. Low uses 50% resolution scaling, Balanced is 57% Resolution Scaling and High is 66% resolution scaling.

I didn't use a newer driver in my testing so performance may be better using a new driver and yes the features all worked with an old driver, I am still on the driver from when Death Stranding came out. Going to test on the new driver later on.
 
