Fortnite battle royale

Denpepe said: Well I tried it a bit but its waaay to fast for me after beeing used to Pubg, in fortnite I'm lucky to actually live for longer then a minute and get to fire a shot, let alone hit anyone.



Takes longer to get in a match and to the ground then actual play time, or maybe I'm just crap. Click to expand...

I too find the extremely low time to kill and limited tactics (ie headshots are king and near instant death, there's no time for nearly anything else) to be frustrating as well. Likewise, the building system which has become more of a twitchy-speed build operation late game than anything else; personally I think things could be majorly improved by changing how structures work so that they no longer immediately block shots upon start of construction. If they make it so that each construction is not considered present in the world until it is fully built, or at very least on the pieces that are actually visually 'filled in" count, things could be much better.Edit: I would also like to see some major refinements to the PVE side of the game. I actually think the PVE side has a lot more potential than the PVP, personally, but it needs to be refined and less "messy" - there is just a huge assortment of "stuff in the inventory/collection system, poorly organized" which is frankly pretty janky and decreases my interest in playing - schematics, weapons, characters, secondary NPCs that show up in the game, secondary NPCs that are invisible and part of "teams" in your base, talent trees for science points, talent tress for other account points, XP and leveling curves for EVERYTHING I've mentioned with separate XP dropping items for each type, the collections system, systems of "destroying/consuming any asset to turn it into XP for other assets", redundancies, redundancies, redundancies etc...If they could pare this down to something more reasonable and have both more instructions and suggestions (ie you don't need Item X because of reason Y - either put it in Z or consume it for XP which can be used towards leveling other Item X), they'd have the makings of an excellent cooperative tower defense TPS.