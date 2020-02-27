Fortnite crashing

This is for my bro's PC, he has 980 ti, ryzen 7 2700x and 16 gb bdie ram
Heres his build: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/24974172
3dmark time spy dx 12 (demo version): https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/44230524
I tested his ram with memtest64 for like 30 minutes and all good. Ran asus realbench overnight for 7 hours and also passed all good (his max temp hit was 89C using box cooler and no OC). His GPU temp did peak at 88C when I was benchmarking with time spy for like 15 minutes, so I am not sure how much higher it coulda have gotten.
I removed and reinstalled his graphics driver. I updated his bios (they were 2 years old). I updated his chipset,sata,lan,audio drivers all using motherboard site. His PC feels snappy. Only thing is to do malwarebytes scan for sure but I am running out of ideas for why this stupid ass trash ass game keeps crashing for him... Hes a good so naturally he thinks his PC is trash and wants to spent a rack or two on a whole new PC when I just built him that east like 1 or 2 ago... Help lads! I told him to try other games but hes only playing Fortnite now so I have no other ideas if its the game or what.
I want to note that when he played the game with his case closed, it was crashing left and right, but now that he removed his case cover, the crashing is happening only 1 or 2 a day, so maybe it could be the case overheating cos no airflow and causing his game to crash? But when I test with asus bench, his CPU peaks at 89C over 7 hours with no crashing, but I'm guessing maybe his GPU is shutting down?
I tried to turn off his XMP profile and the issue remained, so I doubt its OC issue. His GPU is not OCed
