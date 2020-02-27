Fortnite crashing

M

mateyman

n00b
Joined
Nov 12, 2019
Messages
2
This is for my bro's PC, he has 980 ti, ryzen 7 2700x and 16 gb bdie ram



Heres his build: https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/24974172



3dmark time spy dx 12 (demo version): https://www.3dmark.com/3dm/44230524



I tested his ram with memtest64 for like 30 minutes and all good. Ran asus realbench overnight for 7 hours and also passed all good (his max temp hit was 89C using box cooler and no OC). His GPU temp did peak at 88C when I was benchmarking with time spy for like 15 minutes, so I am not sure how much higher it coulda have gotten.



I removed and reinstalled his graphics driver. I updated his bios (they were 2 years old). I updated his chipset,sata,lan,audio drivers all using motherboard site. His PC feels snappy. Only thing is to do malwarebytes scan for sure but I am running out of ideas for why this stupid ass trash ass game keeps crashing for him... Hes a good so naturally he thinks his PC is trash and wants to spent a rack or two on a whole new PC when I just built him that east like 1 or 2 ago... Help lads! I told him to try other games but hes only playing Fortnite now so I have no other ideas if its the game or what.



I want to note that when he played the game with his case closed, it was crashing left and right, but now that he removed his case cover, the crashing is happening only 1 or 2 a day, so maybe it could be the case overheating cos no airflow and causing his game to crash? But when I test with asus bench, his CPU peaks at 89C over 7 hours with no crashing, but I'm guessing maybe his GPU is shutting down?



I tried to turn off his XMP profile and the issue remained, so I doubt its OC issue. His GPU is not OCed
 
W

Woot910

n00b
Joined
Feb 19, 2018
Messages
51
Have you tried removing the heatsink and reapplying the thermal paste? Sounds like some improvements can be made with the temps. Is the case well ventilated? Is there an overclock? What voltage is the CPU seeing in the BIOS? Is he using PBO? (PBO tends to overvolt things, especially with Asus boards). Try turning off PBO and monitor temps with Ryzen Master.
 
P

Psychonic

n00b
Joined
May 27, 2008
Messages
54
89C is very high for a non-OC'd 2700X. I would suggest getting some fresh thermal paste and repasting the cooler on the cpu as it seems as if it isn't mounted well. The other possibility is that the motherboard is overvolting the processor in Auto mode. Check the voltages while running time spy and go from there.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
4,669
Some ideas: (not sure all the things you tried or not, first is to try to separate if it is his system or GPU, it can get pretty involved depending upon if you do locate the issue)
  • Put the 980 Ti in another machine and see if Fortnite still crashes
    • If so, underclock both ram/GPU and see if that stops the crashes
      • The culprit is probably the card and he would probably not need a new system
      • May have to remove the HSF, re paste and put back together and retest.
    • If not then it is his system
  • Try another card in his machine and do the same
    • If it does not crash any longer then it is most likely not his machine
    • If it does then
      • Try one memory stick at a time
        • Use different dim slots
      • Try a different PCIe slot
  • Reload the game onto a totally different SSD/HD etc. (I am assuming you did a file check of all drives) Just to rule out storage issues
    • If you have a fast USB stick, load the game on it and test it out
  • Remove all other non-essential hardware including USB devices
    • As a note I found in the past that some Logitech devices, as in a mouse could cause instability depending upon what was being done
      • So if it comes down to this you can rule even those out by trying out even different keyboards, mice etc.
      • You could even turn off like the sound device in Windows, play game to see if it still crashes
  • Power Supply:
    • A weak power supply can be like a weird zombie, work great for some things and fail on others due to ripples, not able to work with rapidly changing power loads like during a game where the CPU and GPU power can be all over the place
      • If you have a different power supply, hook it up
  • Sometimes you just have to take the board out of the machine and go to the bare basics as you rebuild to see what is causing the problem. At this point that even means a totally different system drive, new Windows Install etc.
It can just be a bug in the game with his combination of hardwarel. Maybe simple or just very involved, hopefully I gave you some ideas to proceed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top