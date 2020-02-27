Fortnite crashing

Put the 980 Ti in another machine and see if Fortnite still crashes If so, underclock both ram/GPU and see if that stops the crashes The culprit is probably the card and he would probably not need a new system May have to remove the HSF, re paste and put back together and retest. If not then it is his system

Try another card in his machine and do the same If it does not crash any longer then it is most likely not his machine If it does then Try one memory stick at a time Use different dim slots Try a different PCIe slot

Reload the game onto a totally different SSD/HD etc. (I am assuming you did a file check of all drives) Just to rule out storage issues If you have a fast USB stick, load the game on it and test it out

Remove all other non-essential hardware including USB devices As a note I found in the past that some Logitech devices, as in a mouse could cause instability depending upon what was being done So if it comes down to this you can rule even those out by trying out even different keyboards, mice etc. You could even turn off like the sound device in Windows, play game to see if it still crashes

Power Supply: A weak power supply can be like a weird zombie, work great for some things and fail on others due to ripples, not able to work with rapidly changing power loads like during a game where the CPU and GPU power can be all over the place If you have a different power supply, hook it up

Sometimes you just have to take the board out of the machine and go to the bare basics as you rebuild to see what is causing the problem. At this point that even means a totally different system drive, new Windows Install etc.

Some ideas: (not sure all the things you tried or not, first is to try to separate if it is his system or GPU, it can get pretty involved depending upon if you do locate the issue)It can just be a bug in the game with his combination of hardwarel. Maybe simple or just very involved, hopefully I gave you some ideas to proceed.