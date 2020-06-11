Forspoken

Project Athia is a third-person action game set in a fantasy world, and it's being developed by the internal Square Enix studio that handled the Stadia version of Final Fantasy 15...Project Athia is still just the working title for the project, and from the sound of things, much of the game is also a work in progress...Square Enix describes it as "an other-worldly adventure" in "a world filled with beauty and dismay," and that it's being developed by Luminous Productions, a new studio

Square Enix has confirmed it is indeed coming to PC...

 
354548_AYV0lKc.gif
 
Project Athia’s Luminous Engine Receives New Tech Video Showcasing Procedural Generation

Square Enix-owned developer behind the upcoming Project Athia, Luminous Productions, has released a new tech video for its Luminous Engine...the new video showcases how the engine handles the procedural generation of an open world...

 
Square's enigmatic fantasy title Project Athia has finally been given a proper name, and will now be known as Forspoken as it continues its journey toward a PC and PS5 release next year...

Forspoken | Official Title Announcement | PS5 & PC

 
Some Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon stuff going on looks more fun than Tomb Raider.
 
polonyc2 said:
Square's enigmatic fantasy title Project Athia has finally been given a proper name, and will now be known as Forspoken as it continues its journey toward a PC and PS5 release next year...

Forspoken | Official Title Announcement | PS5 & PC

starting at the 1:52 mark the movement looks weird...sort of like NieR Automata on steroids
 
Still waiting for them to show real gameplay. What is this game, even? I feel like they're trying to sell it on nothing but looks so far.
 
Seems interesting. I'm mildly interested as long as it doesn't turn into what the newer Final Fantasy games have become.
 
I enjoyed the new FF game, played the shit out of the old JRPG formula and frankly its far too limited in modern titles imho.
 
Armenius said:
Still waiting for them to show real gameplay. What is this game, even? I feel like they're trying to sell it on nothing but looks so far.
Looks like a post apocalyptic ballet dance simulator to me.

And are we supposed to know or give a shit about who the actress is? Strange trailer.
 
Blade-Runner said:
Looks like a post apocalyptic ballet dance simulator to me.

And are we supposed to know or give a shit about who the actress is? Strange trailer.
Ooh did you call it "ballet" because the character is female and does some spinning??
The moves shown are very similar to stuff we've seen in The Matrix, Spider-man movies and games, Assassin's Creed, Parkour stuff (games and real Parkour), etc. Or how about M. Bison's "Psycho Crusher":



Basically since Nolan North's success in Uncharted 1, its become a thing for game actors to be known names and be featured on the advertising*. Ella is also a hollywood actress. So, its further pushing that angle. And in general, modern nerd culture has put more focus on knowing who voice actors are. Whether it be games, cartoons, movies, etc.

I'm excited for Squeenix to be working on stuff other than Final Fantasy. There is a ton of talent in their studios and I would like to see what they can do with original IP. Heck, even the next Final Fantasy is quite a divergence. I'm excited about Forespoken!

*A few voice actors in games had been known names before then. But Uncharted/Nolan North was arguably a turning point for this sort of recognition.
 
chameleoneel said:
Ooh did you call it "ballet" because the character is female and does some spinning??
Exaggerated spinning, twirling, flipping across the landscape which serves no obvious purpose other than for the sake of "parkour". Couldn't give two shits what gender the character is, but obviously got your rage neurons firing for a nice dopamine hit.

chameleoneel said:
The moves shown are very similar to stuff we've seen in The Matrix, Spider-man movies and games, Assassin's Creed, Parkour stuff (games and real Parkour), etc. Or how about M. Bison's "Psycho Crusher":

Not really, but feel free to disagree.

chameleoneel said:
Basically since Nolan North's success in Uncharted 1, its become a thing for game actors to be known names and be featured on the advertising*. Ella is also a hollywood actress. So, its further pushing that angle. And in general, modern nerd culture has put more focus on knowing who voice actors are. Whether it be games, cartoons, movies, etc.

I'm excited for Squeenix to be working on stuff other than Final Fantasy. There is a ton of talent in their studios and I would like to see what they can do with original IP. Heck, even the next Final Fantasy is quite a divergence. I'm excited about Forespoken!

*A few voice actors in games had been known names before then. But Uncharted/Nolan North was arguably a turning point for this sort of recognition.
Outside of Nolan North and a handful of celebrities, 99% of people have no fucking clue who the voice actors are. And again, are we supposed to know or care who Ella is....especially after seeing that she has no noteworthy credits to her name? She isn't someone that people know or care about in terms of being a selling point.
 
Blade-Runner said:
Exaggerated spinning, twirling, flipping across the landscape which serves no obvious purpose other than for the sake of "parkour". Couldn't give two shits what gender the character is, but obviously got your rage neurons firing for a nice dopamine hit.



Not really, but feel free to disagree.



Outside of Nolan North and a handful of celebrities, 99% of people have no fucking clue who the voice actors are. And again, are we supposed to know or care who Ella is....especially after seeing that she has no noteworthy credits to her name? She isn't someone that people know or care about in terms of being a selling point.
Maybe you don't. But there are some big gaming communities out there who put focus on voice actors in games and other media relevant to nerd culture.
 
There's nothing wrong with the movement. That stuff is common in lots of games, and lots of crazy Asian action movies as well. There's also nothing "estrogen" or even remotely gender specific about it. People also do care about voice actors now, games are big business.

Getting twisted over movement, estrogen, and female voice actors is some grade A pepe-trump-incel nonsense.
 
SOAREVERSOR said:
There's nothing wrong with the movement. That stuff is common in lots of games, and lots of crazy Asian action movies as well. There's also nothing "estrogen" or even remotely gender specific about it. People also do care about voice actors now, games are big business.

Getting twisted over movement, estrogen, and female voice actors is some grade A pepe-trump-incel nonsense.
The only thing the actress has been in was the latest remake of Charlie's Angels that nobody saw. I had to look that up after people were claiming she was a "famous" actress. I couldn't care less, I just want to know what this game is about and actually plays like already.
 
Forspoken | Official Title Announcement- Extended Cut featuring Ella Balinska- PS5 & PC

 
It has a Horizon vibe about it, not even counting the female lead.
 
Well, it looks nice for the most part.

I just hope the world is as interesting.

Edit: what does that exclusivity notice mean? It's also launching on PC and coming to Xbox after 2 years? Or PS5 only for 2 years?
 
socK said:
Edit: what does that exclusivity notice mean? It's also launching on PC and coming to Xbox after 2 years? Or PS5 only for 2 years?
that video was from the PlayStation Showcase channel...Square Enix uploaded the trailer a bit later so I switched to that video...it shows the PC logo...I don't think there will be any console exclusivity deal
 
Armenius said:
That's what I'm talking about. Finally seeing some gameplay and finding out what it's about. It has piqued my interest.
gameplay looks nice but the main character seems a bit annoying in that trailer...
 
polonyc2 said:
gameplay looks nice but the main character seems a bit annoying in that trailer...
Sounds like a typical <current year> teenager/young adult, to me. It's certainly not as annoying as it could be. It could always be worse.
 
The first time they showed Forespoken, she said "fuck". This time, she said "freaking" several times. I don't actually care, but an Interesting marketing switcheroo ; )
 
chameleoneel said:
The first time they showed Forespoken, she said "fuck". This time, she said "freaking" several times. I don't actually care, but an Interesting marketing switcheroo ; )
she still says 'asshole' at the 1:25 mark so the cursing is still there...also says 'shit' at the 1:51 mark...
 
chameleoneel said:
The first time they showed Forespoken, she said "fuck". This time, she said "freaking" several times. I don't actually care, but an Interesting marketing switcheroo ; )
Might be shooting for a 'T' rating. The ESRB doesn't divulge specific limits on "infrequent use" of strong language, so they're probably being safe.
 
