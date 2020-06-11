Blade-Runner said: Looks like a post apocalyptic ballet dance simulator to me.



And are we supposed to know or give a shit about who the actress is? Strange trailer.

Ooh did you call it "ballet" because the character is female and does some spinning??The moves shown are very similar to stuff we've seen in The Matrix, Spider-man movies and games, Assassin's Creed, Parkour stuff (games and real Parkour), etc. Or how about M. Bison's "Psycho Crusher":Basically since Nolan North's success in Uncharted 1, its become a thing for game actors to be known names and be featured on the advertising*. Ella is also a hollywood actress. So, its further pushing that angle. And in general, modern nerd culture has put more focus on knowing who voice actors are. Whether it be games, cartoons, movies, etc.I'm excited for Squeenix to be working on stuff other than Final Fantasy. There is a ton of talent in their studios and I would like to see what they can do with original IP. Heck, even the next Final Fantasy is quite a divergence. I'm excited about Forespoken!*A few voice actors in games had been known names before then. But Uncharted/Nolan North was arguably a turning point for this sort of recognition.