Forspoken (PS5)

During the big PlayStation 5 stream, Square Enix and Luminous Productions showed off a new title they’re working on called Project Athia…Project Athia is from the makers of Final Fantasy XV

not much is known about the game as only a very short glimpse was shown, but it featured a robed woman leaping around the wilderness and even controlling the wildlife...she takes on many different monsters, from wolf-like creatures to floating tentacle-bearing eyeball beasts, all while being surrounded by beautiful scenery

It’s a little hard to get an impression of what the plot of the game is, but the visuals are so astounding that it almost doesn’t matter

 
Forspoken– Official Title Announcement | PS5

Play as Frey Holland, a young woman who must harness her magical abilities to survive in a fantastical yet dangerous world of Athia...enjoy this sneak peak of new exhilarating gameplay and meet actress Ella Balinska, the voice and motion capture artist behind Frey...

 
