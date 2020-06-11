Forspoken (aka Project Athia)

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,648
Project Athia is a third-person action game set in a fantasy world, and it's being developed by the internal Square Enix studio that handled the Stadia version of Final Fantasy 15...Project Athia is still just the working title for the project, and from the sound of things, much of the game is also a work in progress...Square Enix describes it as "an other-worldly adventure" in "a world filled with beauty and dismay," and that it's being developed by Luminous Productions, a new studio

Square Enix has confirmed it is indeed coming to PC...

 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
3,537
354548_AYV0lKc.gif
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,648
Project Athia’s Luminous Engine Receives New Tech Video Showcasing Procedural Generation

Square Enix-owned developer behind the upcoming Project Athia, Luminous Productions, has released a new tech video for its Luminous Engine...the new video showcases how the engine handles the procedural generation of an open world...

 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
19,648
Square's enigmatic fantasy title Project Athia has finally been given a proper name, and will now be known as Forspoken as it continues its journey toward a PC and PS5 release next year...

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top