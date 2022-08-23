Former Twitter Executive Blows Whistle on Company's "Negligent" Cybersecurity, Stating that It Lacks Even Basic Protections for User Data

According to the former head of security at Twitter it has terrible security. It also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service. The scathing disclosure, which totals around 200 pages, including supporting exhibits -- was sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.