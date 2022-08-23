Former Twitter Executive Blows Whistle on Company's "Negligent" Cybersecurity, Stating that It Lacks Even Basic Protections for User Data

rinaldo00

[H]ard|Gawd
According to the former head of security at Twitter it has terrible security. It also alleges that some of the company's senior-most executives have been trying to cover up Twitter's serious vulnerabilities, and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service. The scathing disclosure, which totals around 200 pages, including supporting exhibits -- was sent last month to a number of US government agencies and congressional committees, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/23/tech..._content=2022-08-23T10:35:44&utm_source=twCNN
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Maybe I am a bit ignorant here, as I am not really a Twitter user, but what private user data does Twitter really have that users haven't already chosen to make public?

I mean, it's a platform for making public statements, 140 characters at a time.

Or I guess that is 280 now, but still.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Zarathustra[H] said:





How to get a blue Check:

"For individuals, the organization that owns the website must be Verified on Twitter. ID verification: Provide a photo of a valid official government issued identification document, such as your Driver's License or Passport. This requirement applies to individuals, not companies, brands, or organizations."

Googled.

Edit: so I'm sure they have quite a few IDs floating around.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
auntjemima said:







I didn't know they collected that data.

What is a blue check?
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Zarathustra[H] said:



It's the blue checkmark next to "verified" accounts. You probably don't notice it because everyone is verified these days. They have all paid their dues and given up their IDs.
 
