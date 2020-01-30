Forgot the password? Your device is bricked.

Iot device manufacturers must be thrilled by a new UK legislation that requires the use of unique default passwords on all connected devices. And more importantly bans the password reset feature. This means if you forget the password and don't have the original documentation with your unique password you can throw out the device because it is basically bricked. Let's be honest you don't often need the password for most devices so it is more than likely to get misplaced or forgotten after a few months or years. Chalk another one up for planned obsolescence, this time mandated by the state. Source