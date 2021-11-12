Ford and Purdue develop new EV charging cables

TheSlySyl said: It's amazing to me just how many problems in technology seem to be based entirely on heat dissipation. Click to expand...

Okay, so phase change cooled cables.If you can pump 2,5kA continuously, you could charge 10 Teslas in an hour, right?That's pretty nice. Definitely a lot of headroom for all sorts of stuff.Well, resistance. One of the things I'm most excited about are high temperature superconductors. Not like room temperature, but at least somewhat feasible outside of a high-tech setting.IIRC they hit a milestone recently thanks to a superconducting electromagnet used in one of the research nuclear fusion reactors.I think that might get us further than just focusing on power dissipation.