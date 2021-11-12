Ford and Purdue develop new EV charging cables

Ford and Purdue University teamed up back in 2017 to tackle charging and other issues on EV’s. The recent announcement says they have found a way to cut that down to about 5 min.

The new cables they developed can handle upwards of 2,400 Amps, they need to get it above 2,500 if they want to get it below 5 min for a modern EV.

Still a big improvement over the Tesla super charger cables that are currently only rated for 520.

https://media.ford.com/content/ford...1/11/10/ford-and-purdue-charging-station.html

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/rel...s-with-new-charging-station-cable-design.html
 
Considering a 30kV power cable is what? 1000amp max for a daily load? The physics portion of my brain is going "NOPE NOPE NOPE" the first time I see one of these being used.

Would love to see how they did this. Still terrifying though.
 
It's amazing to me just how many problems in technology seem to be based entirely on heat dissipation.

This is cool, I don't know if electric will be completely ready by the time I'm gonna move onto my next vehicle, but I absolutely hope it will be.
 
Okay, so phase change cooled cables.
If you can pump 2,5kA continuously, you could charge 10 Teslas in an hour, right?

That's pretty nice. Definitely a lot of headroom for all sorts of stuff.

TheSlySyl said:
It's amazing to me just how many problems in technology seem to be based entirely on heat dissipation.
Well, resistance. One of the things I'm most excited about are high temperature superconductors. Not like room temperature, but at least somewhat feasible outside of a high-tech setting.

IIRC they hit a milestone recently thanks to a superconducting electromagnet used in one of the research nuclear fusion reactors.

I think that might get us further than just focusing on power dissipation.
 
I don't see 2,400 amps going terribly wrong if deployed in mass.

There's also the problem of batteries absorbing that current and all the electronics that regulate it... a cable is by far the easiest part.
 
We should just go with 3 phase 600V. I'm sure some smart engineer can find ways to make it safe....or close to at least lol.

I'm thinking of the line losses with 2.5kA. it's not just the cable, it's the infrastructure as well.
 
The cable better be shielded better than the titanic and have better ground fault detection than a blow-dryer or...wait...NVM. You can bet there will be problems, regardless.
 
