Folding with Nvidia cards = WOOOOOOOOO

When I was messing around with multiple cards last year/early this year, my 1070 was getting around 700-800k a day. Now, its about 1.2-1.4 mil. I thought they rescaled the points to be even more unfair to those in the past, but instead its Nvidia who have made the change. CUDA support! The 750Ti in the garage PC was doing about 80-100k a day and when I checked it today, its showing 130k for this project. Can we all have a good laugh about AMD doing something comparable?