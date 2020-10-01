Folding with Nvidia cards = WOOOOOOOOO

sappyse107

sappyse107

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2000
Messages
469
When I was messing around with multiple cards last year/early this year, my 1070 was getting around 700-800k a day. Now, its about 1.2-1.4 mil. I thought they rescaled the points to be even more unfair to those in the past, but instead its Nvidia who have made the change. CUDA support! The 750Ti in the garage PC was doing about 80-100k a day and when I checked it today, its showing 130k for this project. Can we all have a good laugh about AMD doing something comparable?
 
sappyse107

sappyse107

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2000
Messages
469
191k on the 750ti this time. That's bonkers if there wasn't any rescaling of points as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top