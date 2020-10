Folding @Home GPU database by LTT

To all [H] FAH folders: If you decide to share you FAH GPU PPD result or just exploring how various GPU performs in folding@home, there is a new website called Folding.LAR.Systems from LTT.To share your GPU PPD result, you will need to install Folding at home in the dark in the Chrome extensionHonestly, I haven't tried it yet.Good luck.Link to their GPU PPD database directly. Sometime this year, FAH released a new FahCore 0x22 which runs much faster for Nvidia cards.