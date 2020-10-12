Folding @Home GPU database by LTT

pututu

pututu

[H]ard DCOTM x2
Joined
Dec 27, 2015
Messages
1,940
To all [H] FAH folders: If you decide to share you FAH GPU PPD result or just exploring how various GPU performs in folding@home, there is a new website called Folding.LAR.Systems from LTT.

To share your GPU PPD result, you will need to install Folding at home in the dark in the Chrome extension

Honestly, I haven't tried it yet.

Good luck.

Link to their GPU PPD database directly. Sometime this year, FAH released a new FahCore 0x22 which runs much faster for Nvidia cards.
 
