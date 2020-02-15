Flickering screens and application relocation

WildMonkey
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 1, 2007
- Messages
- 881
I had been getting this flickering where the screens go black and everything stops working for like a second every now and again, and sometimes the browser windows or any other opened application would switch to the other screen.
I have reduced the problem, it use to be longer pauses, and it would play the "Device connected" sound. Here is the setup and what I have done:
-MSI GTX 1080, 9900K
-Monitor 1: 1440p, 144Hz gsync DP connection
-Monitor 2: 1200p, 60Hz DVI/DP connection (have tried both)
-TV: 4K 120Hz, HDMI
The only thing that has helped was a fresh driver install, but obviously not completely fixed it. I used DDU in safe mode, got everything clean, performed a fresh offline install of latest NVIDIA drivers. I even tried this different refresh rate fix:
I have no clue, I didn't have this problem when I had 1 monitor and 1 TV.
