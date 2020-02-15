Flickering screens and application relocation

I had been getting this flickering where the screens go black and everything stops working for like a second every now and again, and sometimes the browser windows or any other opened application would switch to the other screen.I have reduced the problem, it use to be longer pauses, and it would play the "Device connected" sound. Here is the setup and what I have done:-MSI GTX 1080, 9900K-Monitor 1: 1440p, 144Hz gsync DP connection-Monitor 2: 1200p, 60Hz DVI/DP connection (have tried both)-TV: 4K 120Hz, HDMIThe only thing that has helped was a fresh driver install, but obviously not completely fixed it. I used DDU in safe mode, got everything clean, performed a fresh offline install of latest NVIDIA drivers. I even tried this different refresh rate fix:I have no clue, I didn't have this problem when I had 1 monitor and 1 TV.