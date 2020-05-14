Fitting PCIE X4 card in PCIE X1 Slot

Hi All,



Looking to add some Intel NICs to an X570 without an Intel LAN. (Don't want to hack a realtek driver in for ESXI work)



The X570 TUF does not come with an X4 slot and I'm not sure if I'll be using the second PCIE X16 slot for something else.



I have lying around a few I340-T4s, which are 4 port, PCIE 2.0 x4 cards.



Based on some research, PCIE 2.0 X1 will easily handle the bandwidth needed for 4 LAN connections (500MB/s per 2.0 lane). I do not intend to use all of them though, but there's that.



a. Will something like a riser card work so I can get an "x4/x8" slot from the X1 slot? If yes, which ones are reliable?

b. Will there be power delivery problems with this?



Thanks!