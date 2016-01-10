MrGuvernment
Seems some issues coming up with people finding out the FitBit is not so accurate.
I was about to buy a Charge HR but from reading this, I am hesitant now..
Some people have compared it with manual measurements and say it is way off..
Fitbit's response
So then what is the point of your device then? I know they say you must wear it a certain way and of course user error could play into this, but I do not like FitBit's stance on the device and how they try to market it, they conflict with them selves.
http://mashable.com/2016/01/08/fitbit-lawsuit-inaccurate-heart-rate-monitors/
http://www.today.com/health/fitbit-lawsuit-alleges-heart-rate-monitors-are-inaccurate-misleading-t65956
I love this part, in order to use your device you must register it with their site, and with in the agreement:
http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/...devices-dangerously-underestimate-heart-rate/The company is also stressing that Fitbit trackers are designed to provide meaningful data to help users reach health and fitness goals, and they are not intended to be scientific or medical devices.
What good is meaningful data if it is not accurate data?In the lawsuit, plaintiff Teresa Black, of Colorado, claimed that her Charge HR device was off by 78 beats per minute (bpm) during one workout. Her personal trainer recorded her heart rate at 160 bpm, while her Fitbit read 82 bpm. “Plaintiff Black was approaching the maximum recommended heart rate for her age, and if she had continued to rely on her inaccurate PurePulse Tracker, she may well have exceeded it, thereby jeopardizing her health and safety,” the lawsuit stated.
Another plaintiff, David Urban, of Wisconsin, reported similar problems with his Surge device. Compared to readings from a chest strap-based triathlon monitor, Urban claimed that the Surge consistently under-reported his heart rate by 15-25 bpm as he was exercising and never displayed a reading above 125 bpm. Due to a family history of heart disease, Urban reported buying the device to ensure his heart rate didn’t exceed 160 bpm, as recommended by his doctor.
Fitbit lawsuit alleges heart rate monitors are inaccurate, misleading

The plaintiffs, Kate McLellan, Teresa Black and David Urban, each argue that the readings on their Fitbit devices were off. Black alleges in the lawsuit that in one instance, her personal trainer manually recorded her heart rate at 160bpm, while her Charge HR device had her heart rate at only 82bpm.
That registration includes an agreement that McLellan's lawyers say prevents customers from taking certain legal action against the company.
"They are told they are bound by the arbitration clause and class-action ban," lawyer Jonathan Selbin said. "Well, that's unfair."
