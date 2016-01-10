Fitbit lawsuit alleges heart rate monitors are inaccurate, misleading

MrGuvernment

MrGuvernment

Fully [H]
Joined
Aug 3, 2004
Messages
19,307
Seems some issues coming up with people finding out the FitBit is not so accurate.

I was about to buy a Charge HR but from reading this, I am hesitant now..

Some people have compared it with manual measurements and say it is way off..

Fitbit's response

The company is also stressing that Fitbit trackers are designed to provide meaningful data to help users reach health and fitness goals, and they are not intended to be scientific or medical devices.
Click to expand...
http://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/...devices-dangerously-underestimate-heart-rate/
In the lawsuit, plaintiff Teresa Black, of Colorado, claimed that her Charge HR device was off by 78 beats per minute (bpm) during one workout. Her personal trainer recorded her heart rate at 160 bpm, while her Fitbit read 82 bpm. &#8220;Plaintiff Black was approaching the maximum recommended heart rate for her age, and if she had continued to rely on her inaccurate PurePulse Tracker, she may well have exceeded it, thereby jeopardizing her health and safety,&#8221; the lawsuit stated.

Another plaintiff, David Urban, of Wisconsin, reported similar problems with his Surge device. Compared to readings from a chest strap-based triathlon monitor, Urban claimed that the Surge consistently under-reported his heart rate by 15-25 bpm as he was exercising and never displayed a reading above 125 bpm. Due to a family history of heart disease, Urban reported buying the device to ensure his heart rate didn&#8217;t exceed 160 bpm, as recommended by his doctor.
Click to expand...
What good is meaningful data if it is not accurate data?

So then what is the point of your device then? I know they say you must wear it a certain way and of course user error could play into this, but I do not like FitBit's stance on the device and how they try to market it, they conflict with them selves.


http://mashable.com/2016/01/08/fitbit-lawsuit-inaccurate-heart-rate-monitors/#EVUacu_MpEqG

The plaintiffs, Kate McLellan, Teresa Black and David Urban, each argue that the readings on their Fitbit devices were off. Black alleges in the lawsuit that in one instance, her personal trainer manually recorded her heart rate at 160bpm, while her Charge HR device had her heart rate at only 82bpm.
Click to expand...
Fitbit lawsuit alleges heart rate monitors are inaccurate, misleading
http://www.today.com/health/fitbit-...ate-monitors-are-inaccurate-misleading-t65956


I love this part, in order to use your device you must register it with their site, and with in the agreement:

That registration includes an agreement that McLellan's lawyers say prevents customers from taking certain legal action against the company.

"They are told they are bound by the arbitration clause and class-action ban," lawyer Jonathan Selbin said. "Well, that's unfair."
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
T

Trimlock

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 23, 2005
Messages
15,197
Well, no matter what you agree to in that statement doesn't prevent you from taking legal actions.

As for the lawsuits, these are not very legitimate lawsuits against them either. They never made claims to being accurate, Fitbit has always been a "general" amount of information to give you an idea of where you are at. You aren't going to get accurate results from these small, cheap devices, if you want something accurate you have to pay for it and they also come with guarantees.

I've never been a fan of Fitbit. They give you information that isn't really useful and some people take that information and think they did something. Its cute it counts your steps for you but that doesn't give anything meaningful.

Good article on HR monitors.
 
H

HeavensCloud

Oswego, not shitty as Buffalo
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
7,465
No shit. This is common knowledge. When you are working out and start getting sweaty these things track like crap. I hope they do get sued.
 
M

mi7chy

2[H]4U
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
3,985
Really, this is a surprise? What's next? Suing because pedometers are inaccurate?
 
M

MrCrispy

2[H]4U
Joined
May 14, 2007
Messages
3,949
They should get sued, because they keep advertising 'newer and better' HR tracking tech and they are the #1 wearable company. Companies like Jawbone specifically said they wouldn't be able to measure HR during workouts in UP3 etc because they knew it wasn't accurate, but Fitbit specifically promotes that feature.
 
harmattan

harmattan

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 11, 2008
Messages
4,421
HeavensCloud said:
No shit. This is common knowledge. When you are working out and start getting sweaty these things track like crap. I hope they do get sued.
Click to expand...
Not only that, but there are multiple warnings emblazoned in the software (and sometimes on the hardware) on every heartrate monitor I've used that "results may be inaccurate"...

My old Gear 2 used to consistantly track my resting BPM at 22, which is nearly dead (it's actually somewhere in the high 40s/low 50s).
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
2,828
There's reasonable wiggle room, and then there's... this. Even with a disclaimer, that's too far off.

Simply speaking, mobile heart rate sensor tech needs to improve. It doesn't need to be perfectly accurate, but it should always be trustworthy.
 
T

Trimlock

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 23, 2005
Messages
15,197
Aurelius said:
There's reasonable wiggle room, and then there's... this. Even with a disclaimer, that's too far off.

Simply speaking, mobile heart rate sensor tech needs to improve. It doesn't need to be perfectly accurate, but it should always be trustworthy.
Click to expand...
If it's important enough for you to know this information accurately then you should always go for specific device to achieve your goals.

Hell if this lawsuit prevents all these crappy "health" bands from being sold I'd be happy.
 
S

Spidey329

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 15, 2003
Messages
8,683
I have no experience with Fitbit's Optical HR. But I do have experience with Garmin's, Scosche's, and Microsoft's (Band2). Generally, the optical HR is to be considered ballpark and shouldn't be taken as highly accurate.

I'd hate to say it, but to take one from Apple's book, they aren't wearing it properly. That's my guess. I've seen this exact misread (HR at 160bpm, reading at 80-90bpm with numerous devices).

When I've tested these, I've used a chest strap and an exterior machine to monitor and compare.

Garmin VSHR: Accurate to about +/- 4bpm, until it randomly loses the picture and goes to 90bpm. This is an in-house sensor by Garmin (Elevate module), so it's possible they work that out in firmware. I've seen the issue pop up in most major reviews.

Band2: Peak isn't as accurate, but the average seems to always be +/- 2bpm. I used to get weird readings, until I started wearing it higher & tighter on the inside of my arm.

Scosche: Considered the gold standard, probably because it uses 3Leds and has a high refresh rate (only 8hr battery life for a standalone). Accurate to about +/- 2bpm.

Now here's the kicker. ALL are affected by placement and tightness. If they're loose, they aren't accurate. If they're not placed in the right area, they aren't accurate. I find my forearm presents the best accuracy.

I think the issue with any band based tracker that isn't a standalone device (like the Scosche) is the refresh rate. Because they don't want to nuke the battery life of the band, they do less sampling. In turn, this causes them to have to do more smoothing. All of that has an effect on the reading.

That's why these HR sensors are meant for daily life readings (helps with the calorie count and sleep tracking metrics) versus workout. If you want an accurate reading, get a high-end application specific device.
 
Last edited:
C

CHANG3D

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 23, 2010
Messages
4,876
A chest strap is the most accurate way to measure heart rate. So maybe Under Armour and HTC's UA Band and HealthBox has got it right.
 
C

Climber

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 27, 2007
Messages
5,283
If you want an accurate measurement learn to take your own readings
 
R

RagingSamster

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2003
Messages
2,938
I've used Garmin and TomTom devices, both are reasonably accurate and both can space out on occasion. It's approximate, and some times it's way off. Short of buying a battery powered EKG, just deal with it. If you exercise with a device long enough, you don't need it to tell you where your heaert rate is - you know by how you feel. Over a run or bike ride I find my devices accurate enough and I can tell from the data if they go bonkers.
 
vmirjamali

vmirjamali

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 14, 2010
Messages
170
It's very true it doesn't work when I'm exercising. Did they ever fix this issue?
 
Lunas

Lunas

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 22, 2001
Messages
9,877
When using the type of sensor they use of course it is inaccurate. The sensor is not tight enough to the skin and not motionless nor does it have enough power.
 
P

project86

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 3, 2004
Messages
182
I don't know if it's something that CAN be fixed. The best approach is probably for them to be more honest about what the expectations should be.
 
M

Marees

Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
590
Lunas said:
When using the type of sensor they use of course it is inaccurate. The sensor is not tight enough to the skin and not motionless nor does it have enough power.
Click to expand...
Are the fitbit devices still inaccurate or has the situation improved?

cc erek Schro

https://www.thurrott.com/wearables/...6-c5P7SEh0Ku7rJGPKX1D-37C5XlhunxbtavwAtAziBsw

Fitbit’s devices can detect almost “50 percent of COVID-19 cases one day before participants reported the onset of symptoms with 70 percent specificity.”

As per fitbit:
“Our study also reinforces that breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) are all useful metrics for indicating onset of illness and are best tracked at night, when the body is at rest.

Our research shows that:
  1. HRV, which is the beat-to-beat variation of the heart, often decreases in people who are exhibiting symptoms of illness,
  2. while resting heart rate and breathing rate are often elevated.
In some cases, those metrics begin to signal changes nearly a week before participants reported symptoms.”
Click to expand...
 
S

Schro

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 15, 2002
Messages
7,593
Marees said:
Are the fitbit devices still inaccurate or has the situation improved?
Click to expand...
I don't have a pile of statistically significant data to draw from, but I've had a Fitbit ionic for about 2.5 years now and I've found it to be generally accurate on heart rate data...
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,281
Schro said:
I don't have a pile of statistically significant data to draw from, but I've had a Fitbit ionic for about 2.5 years now and I've found it to be generally accurate on heart rate data...
Click to expand...
I ran a Fitbit Surge and always thought it might be inaccurate. Then I bought an $850 Garmin Fenix 5x and the numbers are similar. So, either both watches are out to lunch, or people do not have their bands tight enough during workout.

My Fitbit always suggested I push the watch up my forearm until it was tight to my skin during a workout. I get the feeling a lot of these people are just letting it dangle around and hoping for the best.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top