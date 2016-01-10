Fitbit lawsuit alleges heart rate monitors are inaccurate, misleading

I have no experience with Fitbit's Optical HR. But I do have experience with Garmin's, Scosche's, and Microsoft's (Band2). Generally, the optical HR is to be considered ballpark and shouldn't be taken as highly accurate.



I'd hate to say it, but to take one from Apple's book, they aren't wearing it properly. That's my guess. I've seen this exact misread (HR at 160bpm, reading at 80-90bpm with numerous devices).



When I've tested these, I've used a chest strap and an exterior machine to monitor and compare.



Garmin VSHR: Accurate to about +/- 4bpm, until it randomly loses the picture and goes to 90bpm. This is an in-house sensor by Garmin (Elevate module), so it's possible they work that out in firmware. I've seen the issue pop up in most major reviews.



Band2: Peak isn't as accurate, but the average seems to always be +/- 2bpm. I used to get weird readings, until I started wearing it higher & tighter on the inside of my arm.



Scosche: Considered the gold standard, probably because it uses 3Leds and has a high refresh rate (only 8hr battery life for a standalone). Accurate to about +/- 2bpm.



Now here's the kicker. ALL are affected by placement and tightness. If they're loose, they aren't accurate. If they're not placed in the right area, they aren't accurate. I find my forearm presents the best accuracy.



I think the issue with any band based tracker that isn't a standalone device (like the Scosche) is the refresh rate. Because they don't want to nuke the battery life of the band, they do less sampling. In turn, this causes them to have to do more smoothing. All of that has an effect on the reading.



That's why these HR sensors are meant for daily life readings (helps with the calorie count and sleep tracking metrics) versus workout. If you want an accurate reading, get a high-end application specific device.