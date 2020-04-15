Fit Check - New Build!

Hey guys! I'm thinking I'm going to start a new project. I want to retire my Thermaltake Core P5 and transplant my PC into a standard ATX mid-tower and use a MO-RA3.



The current plan for chassis is a Fractal Design Meshify C, and I've got the new loop laid out in my head. I'm hoping some folks have some experience with the parts I'm using in this case and can tell me if something will or will not work. So, you don't need to answer everything on the list, but if you know about something in particular from personal experience, please chime in!



1.) I plan to install my current XSPC Photon 270 in the front of the case. From the top I will get a fill port adapter and install a fill port through a hole drilled in the top of the case. From the bottom of the res, I plan to plumb through the PSU shroud into the basement.



2.) In the basement, I want to mount a Dual-D5 EK pump setup. So, the line coming through the PSU shroud from the res will feed that, and then on the outlet I'll install my Aquacomputer flow meter. From there I'll go back up through the PSU shroud into the main chamber.



3.) I want to do a parallel loop on this one. I know it's not ideal in terms of performance, but the way the case will lay out, it will make the tubing much much cleaner. So, I'll be hitting the GPU inlet from that PSU shroud transition, then CPU paralleled in, then GPU outlet and from there I'll go out the back of the case through a PCI slot bulkhead. The return line from that PCI slot bulkhead will go straight forward across the top of the PSU shroud and back into the bottom of the res.



I'm not too worried about the external portion; that seems easy and I've got it planned out. My main concerns are fitting the res, fitting the dual D5, and trying out a parallel loop for the first time. If anyone's got any advice on these things, I'd love to hear it!