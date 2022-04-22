First world problems...(to keep or sell?)

I recently landed a new job that is going to take up ~60 hours/week of my time for the next 4-6 months, until things settle down. I have a 10850K with a 3090 that I use 90% for VR gaming (Quest 2) and sometimes a AAA game like God of War or RDR2. I'm going to have almost zero time to game until later this year and was contemplating selling my GPU, or complete PC, before prices get worse.



My question is, would you just sell the 3090 and keep the rest of the system, or just let all of it go? I'm sure a 10850K is not going to bottleneck any VR games in the next 2-3 years, but part of me is thinking I sell this whole thing, and just build a whole new setup once I get more free time (probably 13700K). Let's pretend there won't be a GPU shortage and I can get a 4080 or 4090 at will.



Begin!