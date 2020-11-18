First Time Team Red - thoughts and ideas?

I am on the wire between the 3080 fe and 6800 xt.I think the big decider is I have an HDMI FreeSync monitor that NV just wont support. That with the greater memory size which I am hoping is good future proofing.From those who are familiar with AMD GPUs how does the AMD stuff work? Is it a control panel like NV? Anything I need to know? Tips for performance? When it comes to the AMD software I dont know what I dont know - I'll figure it all out in time, of course, I am a true [H] member, Still some shared knowledge helps things along.Of course I have no idea when I will be able to find one in stock.