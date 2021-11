First Time Real Speaker Set Up - Wireless Conversion Help

I bought a Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround https://www.amazon.com/Klipsch-Reference-Theater-Surround-System/dp/B0779GRFWF/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3O5PVHA6HWRTG&keywords=klipsch+reference+theater+pack+5.1+channel+surround+sound+system&qid=1637172479&qsid=143-9436866-9525118&sprefix=Klipsch+re,aps,176&sr=8-3&sres=B0779GRFWF,B086QWB9RH,B084WQHM8S,B08LP7VG32,B07QC4CWWK,B08QZ6PZJM,B08DK72K21,B087C5PR2Z,B015JERR2K,B089B6VS11,B00MJ1YR8Y,B07FKH9ZDC,B07FKH3VPV,B09GBGNYNC,B089YVMH3C,B08CZTKJBF&srpt=SPEAKERS&th=1 for my computer to replace the aging subwoofer that's been making an increasing amount of buzzing noise instead of base over the last few months.I mistakenly took the listing's "wireless" information to mean that included the satellite speakers which I thought I could just plug into regular wall sockets for power and get audio data transmitted via the small wireless transceiver pictured. Nope! These are regular red and black wire speakers. I don't want to run cables under the floor or through the walls and ceiling and I've never owned a dedicated audio receiver/amplifier.What do I need to buy so the the speakers can: 1) just be plugged into wall outlets or power strips; 2) communicate with 3.5 jacks + S/PDIF Out port on the the back of my motherboard? Wall outlet to speaker cable- cable? Bluetooth transmitter? what?And to clarify, I'm neither looking for nor expecting extreme audio fidelity or massive volume power.