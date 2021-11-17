First Time Real Speaker Set Up - Wireless Conversion Help

Teenyman45
I bought a Klipsch Reference Theater Pack 5.1 Surround https://www.amazon.com/Klipsch-Reference-Theater-Surround-System/dp/B0779GRFWF/ref=sr_1_3?crid=3O5PVHA6HWRTG&keywords=klipsch+reference+theater+pack+5.1+channel+surround+sound+system&qid=1637172479&qsid=143-9436866-9525118&sprefix=Klipsch+re,aps,176&sr=8-3&sres=B0779GRFWF,B086QWB9RH,B084WQHM8S,B08LP7VG32,B07QC4CWWK,B08QZ6PZJM,B08DK72K21,B087C5PR2Z,B015JERR2K,B089B6VS11,B00MJ1YR8Y,B07FKH9ZDC,B07FKH3VPV,B09GBGNYNC,B089YVMH3C,B08CZTKJBF&srpt=SPEAKERS&th=1 for my computer to replace the aging subwoofer that's been making an increasing amount of buzzing noise instead of base over the last few months.
I mistakenly took the listing's "wireless" information to mean that included the satellite speakers which I thought I could just plug into regular wall sockets for power and get audio data transmitted via the small wireless transceiver pictured. Nope! These are regular red and black wire speakers. I don't want to run cables under the floor or through the walls and ceiling and I've never owned a dedicated audio receiver/amplifier.
What do I need to buy so the the speakers can: 1) just be plugged into wall outlets or power strips; 2) communicate with 3.5 jacks + S/PDIF Out port on the the back of my motherboard? Wall outlet to speaker cable- cable? Bluetooth transmitter? what?
And to clarify, I'm neither looking for nor expecting extreme audio fidelity or massive volume power.
