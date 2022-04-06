First startup Asus ROG Strix Z690-E mobo issue with post

Iowabucks said: Hey everyone. Just booted up a computer I finished building just the other day. Only the 3rd one I have ever built and I've been out of the loop for awhile so go easy on me if it's something stupid. Lol. Last one I built was 12 years ago and still going strong.



Here's a parts list.



Asus RoG Strix Z690-E

Intel Core I9 12900K

Corsair 5000D Airflow

Corsair ICUE H150i LCD liquid CPU cooler.

Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 5600, 64GB.

EVGA Supernova P6 1000w PSU

EVGA GeForce 3080 Ti FTW3 GPU





Turn it on,it will post but nothing shows up on monitor for 6 minutes, than this. It will let me into bios. What could be the issue with it not posting properly?

Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool, please rename the BIOS file (SZ690E.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."

Could be a RAM compatiblity issue. see if you can get the bios updated and the problem might go away.Note that the bios has to be renamed, before Asus's flashing utilities will recognize it. I don't know why they don't just.....name it that way in the first place. Its really dumb.Could also be a problem with the RAM, itself. I recently got a bad set of Kingston Fury Beast 5600mhz DDR5. It would cause the computer to go about 90 seconds before showing the post screen. And then in windows, Amazon Prime streaming would freeze a few seconds after starting a video stream. Elden Ring was way more stuttery than usual and would have sound errors. Disabling XMP to run it at the stock 4800mhz did not help.I got another set of the exact same RAM and everything is great, now. Even easily overclocked it to 6000mhz.