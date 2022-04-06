First startup Asus ROG Strix Z690-E mobo issue with post

Hey everyone. Just booted up a computer I finished building just the other day. Only the 3rd one I have ever built and I've been out of the loop for awhile so go easy on me if it's something stupid. Lol. Last one I built was 12 years ago and still going strong.
Here's a parts list.
Asus RoG Strix Z690-E
Intel Core I9 12900K
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Corsair ICUE H150i LCD liquid CPU cooler.
Corsair Dominator Platinum DDR5 5600, 64GB.
EVGA Supernova P6 1000w PSU
EVGA GeForce 3080 Ti FTW3 GPU
Turn it on,it will post but nothing shows up on monitor for 6 minutes, than this. It will let me into bios. What could be the issue with it not posting properly?
