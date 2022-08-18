First look at a 240hz OLED

I believe that laptop is using an OLED panel from Samsung. Samsung's QD-OLED TV's are also capable of 144Hz while LG's are capped at 120Hz. I wouldn't be surprised if Samsung beats LG to the punch with a 240Hz QD-OLED, although I really don't care who is first I just really want a 240Hz OLED monitor/TV period.
I've been waiting for a 42" 240hz OLED screen before doing any update on my PC, my six year old system has been waiting on monitor technology to make a major improvement, and a 4k 240hz OLED is what I would consider 'this is it'.