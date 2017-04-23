First Impressions of the Dell UP3218K "8K" Monitor

I just got one of these and I am trying to drive it with a reasonably priced video card. (I don't play games or do other GPU-intensive stuff, just text and basic 2d stuff like web browsing.) Currently I have three 5k monitors (Dell UP2715K) and I am hoping to replace one or more with the UP3218K. To drive the 5k monitors I have used Nvidia cards with four DisplayPort outputs; originally the NVS 510, then Quadro K1200, M2000, and most recently Quadro P600. Any of these cards drive dual 5k monitors without problems (using two DisplayPort cables per monitor), and the P600 has DisplayPort 1.4 so it seems like it should handle 8k over two cables.



However, I haven't been able to make it work. The UP3218K comes up in 4k resolution by default. In Nvidia Control Panel 7860x4320 is shown as an option, but attempting to set it to that just blanks the screen for a moment and then goes back to 4k. It doesn't matter whether I choose the refresh rate as 48Hz or 24Hz (I understand that 60Hz is not possible without also reducing the colour depth). Just to be sure I tried turning down the colour depth and HDR settings too, but still no joy.



Nvidia's specifications for the Quadro P600 list the maximum supported resolution as 5k (5120x2880). The max res quoted by Nvidia isn't always definitive; the NVS 510 and K1200 cards are quoted as having a max res of 4k, for example, but manage 5k fine. However, in this case Nvidia do support 5k in the Quadro P5000 and P6000 cards and I suspect they have crippled the drivers in the lower-level Pascal series cards to disable 8k support. Needless to say, a Quadro P5000 card would cost about as much as I paid for the monitor itself.



So it looks as though I will have to move from Quadro cards to consumer/gaming ones, such as the GeForce GTX 1080. I wouldn't really use all of the beefy GPU power on that card, unless I suddenly decided to play games (in which case it wouldn't be enough for 8k resolution).



Any success stories of driving this monitor with less powerful cards? I think I would prefer to stay with Nvidia, but would consider a Radeon card if much cheaper.