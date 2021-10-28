My first HT.Nothing too special.Sub is an old KSW15 that's served my family well since 2000. Pair of Heresy II's circa 2003, and an RP-450C that I just picked up on sale at Crutchfield. Budget AVR until all the HDMI2.1 pass through stuff ia figured out, so went with the Yamaha RX-V4A. I have no plans on rear surround, and likely no plans for elevation. Wife loves it, so mission accomplished.