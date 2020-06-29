First Half of 2020 pretty bleak for PC gaming

We were suppose to get Cyberpunk 2077 delayed. Doom Eternal came out when everyone was staying at home.

At lest Borderlands 3 delivered some good DLC most of the stuff I've been playing recenlty was released in 2019.



Waiting on Great Rune to drop unless it's going to be along side the PS5 and X-BOX series launch. All of the developers might be holding out for

the jump on Next Gen so they can cement their titles in being the 1st good game for the next gen systems.