First Custom Loop

You can mount the tank almost however you like, mostly just limited by the mounting mechanism of the unit you buy and how willing you are to modify your case if necessary. The important thing to remember is generally you want your reservoir (or other water source -- tube, radiator, etc) above the pump inlet, and if you have a tube going to the inlet you don't want a tight bend right before if you can avoid it.



You can flip the case however, whenever, but if you have water in the loop and a fitting or tube is removed, expect water to come out. If you have air in the loop, you may have to flip or tilt the system to get it to move, along with maybe stopping and starting the pump. Don't let the pump run with air in the impeller for long, or it can damage the pump.



Fittings and pump brand are mostly personal preference, but some fittings don't work well with other brand hard tubing. watercool.de heatkiller is a good brand waterblock. EK is okay, they do look good anyway. alphacool is decent, and koolance isn't terrible (but dunno if they make CPU blocks anymore).