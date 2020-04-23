First Custom Build...Need some advice....

Hi Guys,
My first post on this forum. I'm in the process of my first water cooling build. Been using AIO coolers for many years now. I am stuck on what size hard tubing to go with. What is the recommended best pipe size.
I will need 2 fittings per component. For now I will just be running a CPU block. GPU block will come later. So 6x rigid compression fittings. I'll probably throw in 2 or 3 - 90 degree fittings.
What do you guys recommend for coolant. Looking for a white under UV lighting. Do I need distilled water with UV dye and a UV light. Not too clear on that aspect yet. I also like Mayhem's blue color. I have read that some dyes separate over time.
What are your recommendations on radiator fans. I was looking at EK-Vardar EVO 140ER Black (500-2000 rpm) or Corsair's static pressure fans.
I guess for now I need to decide on pipe size so I can order the Bits Power fittings.
Thank you guys, any suggestions will be great.
So far my parts are:
Case: Corsair 750D
CPU Block: EK Velocity Copper + Plexi - Intel
Rad: EK Coolstream PE 360 Triple 120
Pump/ Res : EK Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 RGB
 
I cant speak to hard tubing, as I am still using soft tubing, because it is so much more convenient to deal with, I already have all the fittings, and I haven't had time to figure out the bending process and all that, but I am going to go out on a limb and guess that the same thing applies to hard tubes as does to soft ones.

Within reason, tube size does not matter much at all. There was a sticky in this forum for years (but I cant find it now) where a member did comprehensive flow testing with a variety of different tube sizes and found no significant difference between them.

I would buy what is more convenient to work with for you, what parts you can get at the best price (tubes and fittings) and what you find aesthetically pleasing, because the diameter just isn't all that relevant. Any off the common ones will perform just fine.

I run tubing with 3/8" ID and it works just fine. 1/2" and 5/8" used to also be popular in soft tubes. Not much if any performance difference between them.

These days the measurements seem to have shifted to mm. 3/8" is 9.5mm, 1/2" is 12.7mm and 5/8" is 15.9mm.

So, I'd argue anything between 9mm and 16mm ID will be just fine from a performance perspective.

I have no idea which sizes are easier to find parts for, or to bend and work with, as I have not tried yet.
 
