First Custom Build...Need some advice....

I cant speak to hard tubing, as I am still using soft tubing, because it is so much more convenient to deal with, I already have all the fittings, and I haven't had time to figure out the bending process and all that, but I am going to go out on a limb and guess that the same thing applies to hard tubes as does to soft ones.



Within reason, tube size does not matter much at all. There was a sticky in this forum for years (but I cant find it now) where a member did comprehensive flow testing with a variety of different tube sizes and found no significant difference between them.



I would buy what is more convenient to work with for you, what parts you can get at the best price (tubes and fittings) and what you find aesthetically pleasing, because the diameter just isn't all that relevant. Any off the common ones will perform just fine.



I run tubing with 3/8" ID and it works just fine. 1/2" and 5/8" used to also be popular in soft tubes. Not much if any performance difference between them.



These days the measurements seem to have shifted to mm. 3/8" is 9.5mm, 1/2" is 12.7mm and 5/8" is 15.9mm.



So, I'd argue anything between 9mm and 16mm ID will be just fine from a performance perspective.



I have no idea which sizes are easier to find parts for, or to bend and work with, as I have not tried yet.