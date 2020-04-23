First Custom Build...Need some advice....

Hi Guys,
My first post on this forum. I'm in the process of my first water cooling build. Been using AIO coolers for many years now. I am stuck on what size hard tubing to go with. What is the recommended best pipe size.
I will need 2 fittings per component. For now I will just be running a CPU block. GPU block will come later. So 6x rigid compression fittings. I'll probably throw in 2 or 3 - 90 degree fittings.
What do you guys recommend for coolant. Looking for a white under UV lighting. Do I need distilled water with UV dye and a UV light. Not too clear on that aspect yet. I also like Mayhem's blue color. I have read that some dyes separate over time.
What are your recommendations on radiator fans. I was looking at EK-Vardar EVO 140ER Black (500-2000 rpm) or Corsair's static pressure fans.
I guess for now I need to decide on pipe size so I can order the Bits Power fittings.
Thank you guys, any suggestions will be great.
So far my parts are:
Case: Corsair 750D
CPU Block: EK Velocity Copper + Plexi - Intel
Rad: EK Coolstream PE 360 Triple 120
Pump/ Res : EK Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 RGB
My first post on this forum. I'm in the process of my first water cooling build. Been using AIO coolers for many years now. I am stuck on what size hard tubing to go with. What is the recommended best pipe size.
I will need 2 fittings per component. For now I will just be running a CPU block. GPU block will come later. So 6x rigid compression fittings. I'll probably throw in 2 or 3 - 90 degree fittings.
What do you guys recommend for coolant. Looking for a white under UV lighting. Do I need distilled water with UV dye and a UV light. Not too clear on that aspect yet. I also like Mayhem's blue color. I have read that some dyes separate over time.
What are your recommendations on radiator fans. I was looking at EK-Vardar EVO 140ER Black (500-2000 rpm) or Corsair's static pressure fans.
I guess for now I need to decide on pipe size so I can order the Bits Power fittings.
Thank you guys, any suggestions will be great.
So far my parts are:
Case: Corsair 750D
CPU Block: EK Velocity Copper + Plexi - Intel
Rad: EK Coolstream PE 360 Triple 120
Pump/ Res : EK Quantum Kinetic TBE 200 D5 RGB