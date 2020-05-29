First build where budget isn’t everything.

Mild gaming rig some overclocking 2kish budget. Shipped items only 2 hours to anything. Buying now. All new looking at 1440p monitors. Motherboard needs to have all the frills I can swing in my budget. A couple m.2 slots, raid capabilities, water cooling in the future. Live rural will never have the greatest Internet but I game at 30ms so it’s adequate.I think I’ll like the lights so piss off. I’ve already ordered some items psu, case, video card but can cancel. Inventory is all over the place. I’m set on that case and I really want to stick with the white theme.Budget excludes monitor and os which my wife can get through the local college.