First Build inyears (guidance please)

Certs won't help you if you don't put the work in.

I have 6 AWS certs bc I work for an Amazon Partner, and it's a requirement.

I build infrastructure, I test builds bc I'm annoyed when teams code solutions to nothing, and I've been doing it for over 20 years.



1) Kubernetes is a thing everywhere, learn it.

2) You need to decide what you want to do based on your Geo. Mine is x.js, yours might be .NET, you should buy up your local Dev centric meetups to figure out need.

3). You may be better off with a $200-300 x60 Thinkpad bc your area might be MS/Linux bare metal/MacOS native as issued device. You can't spend $ on a Thinkpad and a $200 2014 Mac mini easily. Eating the wrong desktop build is difficult



4). Local storage IO is an argument I get into bc I can test ideas without burning public cloud resources. It's important to not have a cap on your IO. Moving say 9 years worth of sales data when I don't know what I'm doing becomes time consuming and expensive. Using a synthetic dataset is efficient.

