First Build inyears (guidance please)

Hello all! I haven't built a PC in quite a while (not including servers or RPi). My last build was an Intel 2600K and that computer is still chugging along. However I feel the need to upgrade. This is the first of two I'll builds, the other will be DAW focused, and is my daily driver which will be used for software development, encoding and some cad. This system will be running Linux and the next one windows. I plan to use the system with at least a 34" screen at 3440 x1440 (4k/5k are a bit pricey). Please feel free to recommend a monitor as well, anything below $1000. Caveats: I'm clueless on modern PC's, I'm not a gamer, I don't care about (don't like) lights or RGB, I prefer a very quiet system. The system I put together at PCPartPicker is below. Please feel free to give me any advice and point out potential issues I may have. If you find that I can change a little of this and that and get a better system please share. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor $299.99 CPU Cooler : Noctua NH-L9i 33.84 CFM CPU Cooler $39.95 Motherboard: MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX ATX AM4 Motherboard $114.99 *** Memory: G.Skill Sniper X 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 Memory $149.99 Storage: Intel 660p Series 2.048 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive $179.00 Video Card: MSI Radeon RX 570 8 GB ARMOR OC Video Card $159.99 Case: Fractal Design Define R6 ATX Mid Tower Case $128.00 Power Supply: SeaSonic PRIME SNOWSILENT 550 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply $104.99 Optical Drive: LG WH16NS40 Blu-Ray/DVD/CD Writer $66.98 Base Total: $1243.88 Promo Discounts: -$15.00 Mail-in Rebates: -$25.00 Shipping: $17.98 Total: $1221.86 *** This part conerns me as I do not have another AMD chip. *** Warning!Some AMD B450 chipset motherboards may need a BIOS update prior to using Matisse CPUs. Upgrading the BIOS may require a different CPU that is supported by older BIOS revisions. Note:The Noctua NH-L9i 33.84 CFM CPU Cooler may require a separately available mounting adapter to fit the MSI B450 TOMAHAWK MAX ATX AM4 Motherboard. Note:The motherboard M.2 slot #1 shares bandwidth with SATA 6.0 Gb/s ports. When the M.2 slot is populated, two SATA 6.0 Gb/s ports are disabled. Note:Some physical dimension restrictions cannot (yet) be automatically checked, such as cpu cooler / RAM clearance with modules using tall heat spreaders. Thank you in advance. Peter