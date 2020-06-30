First Apple Silicon Benchmarks

Yes

  • Total voters
    2
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,482
Opinion?

"Compared to modern PCs with native Intel-type chipsets, that’s not all that impressive, but that’s to be expected since it’s emulated. But compared to Microsoft’s Surface Pro X, which has the fastest available Qualcomm-based ARM chipset and can run Geekbench natively—not emulated—it’s amazing: Surface Pro X only averages 764 on the single-core test and 2983 in multi-core.

Right. The emulated performance of the Apple silicon is as good or better than the native performance of the SQ-1-based Surface Pro X. This suggests that the performance of native code on Apple silicon will be quite impressive, and will leave Surface Pro X and WOA in the dust."

https://www.thurrott.com/apple/237225/first-apple-silicon-benchmarks-destroy-surface-pro-x#
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
30,221
Shouldn't be a surprise at all.

Apple has been making the most capable ARM based desigs for some time now, making the likes of Qualcomm and others in the market look silly.

Now, this particular benchmark is not useful due to the emulation, but the benchmarks which will be really interesting are the native Apple ARM B's native x86 benchmarks. I think this is what we are all waiting for.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top