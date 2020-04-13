FireTV 4K Experiences?

I recently sold my Xbox One and am discovering that all of my other devices seem to have caveats with streaming. Either they don't do Atmos, they don't do HDR, and thanks to DRM my PC is really only worthwhile with Netflix.

On paper it seems like the Amazon 4K stickls are the best option for Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Ditto with the networks like HBO and Showtime.

Are there any caveats to these? Seems like I can plug it directly into my AVR via HDMI and it's pretty straightforward to get things going.

Anything I should be aware of? Amazon is sold out, but my local Target has some right now.