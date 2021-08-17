Finding a short on a graphics card

I have a Zotac 960 mini and a R9 280X from Asus with a short to ground - the 960 on vMem and the 280X on the upper two vCore phases. Since there is no visible damage on both cards i proceeded to hooking up my power supply and setting it to 0,9V/1,5V. After slowly increasing the current up to 10A and nothing even got slightly warm beside the cables?

I hooked it up just like for example Eli Tech - ground to ground and positive to for example the coil on the shorted phase. Am I doing something wrong or is the resistance of the faulty part simply to low to get hot and how would I locate it in this case?