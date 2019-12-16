Finally! Snapdragon 865’s CPU beats the Apple

Wow! "For those of you that want the best performance, then clearly the Snapdragon 865 is going to be a must-have. But, if like me, you tend to keep your smartphone for two (or more years) then the question is, should you upgrade from the Snapdragon 855? I have a Snapdragon 855 device and I am enjoying its performance and battery life. My previous device was the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the bump in performance is noticeable. Will I break my rule and upgrade within a year? Having seen these initial results, I must say that I am tempted. It will, of course, depend on what 2020’s devices look like. But I am thinking maybe the Pixel 5 will finally be the perfect phone — a well-blended mix of performance, battery life (as long as we don’t get another Pixel 4!), and computational photography. We will see!" https://www.androidauthority.com/snapdragon-865-beats-apple-a13-1066243/