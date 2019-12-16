Finally! Snapdragon 865’s CPU beats the Apple

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 16, 2019 at 3:08 PM.

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Wow!

    "For those of you that want the best performance, then clearly the Snapdragon 865 is going to be a must-have. But, if like me, you tend to keep your smartphone for two (or more years) then the question is, should you upgrade from the Snapdragon 855?

    I have a Snapdragon 855 device and I am enjoying its performance and battery life. My previous device was the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the bump in performance is noticeable. Will I break my rule and upgrade within a year? Having seen these initial results, I must say that I am tempted. It will, of course, depend on what 2020’s devices look like. But I am thinking maybe the Pixel 5 will finally be the perfect phone — a well-blended mix of performance, battery life (as long as we don’t get another Pixel 4!), and computational photography. We will see!"

    https://www.androidauthority.com/snapdragon-865-beats-apple-a13-1066243/
     
  Dec 16, 2019 at 4:52 PM
    defaultluser

    defaultluser [H]ardForum Junkie

  Dec 16, 2019 at 4:53 PM
    Dark12

    Dark12 [H]ard|Gawd

    I don't buy it
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 7:42 AM
    Thunderdolt

    Thunderdolt Limp Gawd

    A future CPU that doesn't isn't in a handset yet is going to be faster than one that was released to market months ago? Well, I am shocked I say. SHOCKED.

    What's next? A blog post predicting that the 2020 iPhone will be faster than the 2019 model?
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM
    GoodBoy

    GoodBoy [H]ard|Gawd

    Agree.

    It is good that they are basically at parity in performance. Whatever the difference is between the 865 and Apple's cpu that releases at the same time, it will likely be much smaller than what it has been historically.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:39 AM
    Shoganai

    Shoganai Limp Gawd

    They’re still pathetically behind GPU wise, but it’s nice to see competition.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 10:45 AM
    Dark12

    Dark12 [H]ard|Gawd

    I bought the note7 because the benchmarks/specs said it was faster than the iPhone 6s but it was absolute garbage. UI was slow and it just felt like I had to wait for everything. Thank God for the battery problems, which allowed me to trade it in for free.

    I know everyone has their own preferences, but I will never let a benchmark or specs sway my decision on a phone again.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 11:06 AM
    DrDoU

    DrDoU 2[H]4U

    Anything android runs like a dog. I'll take a iPhone any day of the week .
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 11:20 AM
    Shoganai

    Shoganai Limp Gawd

    That's not true anymore actually. The Note 10 Plus and Pixel 4 XL I had were blazing fast. But I ended up going back to the iPhone with the Pro Max. Android is a very good OS now, but there are still too many compatibility/support issues and I just can't give up my Apple Watch because there are literally zero competitors for it in the Android world.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM
    Dark12

    Dark12 [H]ard|Gawd

    Another problem I have with Android is the short life of product support.

    My iPhone 7+ is still chugging along great with frequent updates.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 11:27 AM
    Shoganai

    Shoganai Limp Gawd

    I have an SE as a backup phone in between upgrades and it's still buttery smooth on iOS 13.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 12:12 PM
    Bankie

    Bankie [H]ard|Gawd

    That's because many of these companies install a bunch of bloatware onto their handsets that really hurts performance with Samsung probably being among the worst of them. If you get a phone from a company that does zero or minimal changes to the system (Google Pixel, Motorola, etc.) then the UI can be extremely fast. I have a 3+ year old ZTE Axon 7 which runs on an 'ancient' Snapdragon 820 and it's quite fast on everything I use (except for some huge websites that are somewhat slow loading but that might just be FF).
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 12:12 PM
    GoodBoy

    GoodBoy [H]ard|Gawd

    Nope. My Galaxy 10+ has between 59% and 69% remaining battery when I go to bed each night. Camera is excellent. And it's fast.

    The last monthly android update was pushed to my phone 2 days after release. So like Dec 3rd for the Dec 1st patch level. Can't complain about anything really..
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 12:22 PM
    Dark12

    Dark12 [H]ard|Gawd

    Ah that's cool. I'll keep that in mind for my next phone upgrade. I have no brand loyalty but I have had better experience with iOS.
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    /yawn
     
  Dec 17, 2019 at 2:21 PM
    Lakados

    Lakados [H]ard|Gawd

    I will be very interested to see what Apples CPU/GPU look like when this thing actually gets released to market. That said I will not likely ever use one, in terms of preference if it can answer email and load web pages I don't really care what I am using for a mobile device, but having to support 38 other (non technical) phone users I doubt I will ever switch this place from being iOS. With Apple you get what you get, it is the phone equivilant of vanilla icecream, but the lack of built in "extras" and Apple's control over what can and can't be done to the phone dramatically limits user issues in my case. That and Apple and our carrier basically throw phones at us, it would be more expensive for me to use Androids at this stage.
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 2:44 AM
    Nebell

    Nebell [H]ard|Gawd

    I haven't used Apple watch at all just seen it.
    But my Huawei first edition can take sms and calls, send messages, control music, measure my vitals, install different skins, show time/weather/battery etc and other things I forgot.
    What is so special Apple Watch can do that I miss?
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 2:47 AM
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Only because the 2019 model has been slowed down enough already by software updates :D
     
  Dec 18, 2019 at 7:07 AM
    bonehead123

    bonehead123 [H]ard|Gawd

    Come on people, just buy/use whichever phone WORKS BEST FOR YOU, & stop these nonsensical debates about which is better/faster etc......everyone likes/dislikes what they like/dislike, and these discussions could potentially go on forever.......

    a phone is a phone is a phone after all :)
     
