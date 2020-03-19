Finally done - custom CPU loop in Corsair 760T

I finally finished my first custom loop build. I had to 3D print some brackets for the reservoir straps as well as a plate to hold the pump. I went straight (no pun intended) for bending the tubing rather than doing 90 degree bends and couplers. It was a fun experience and I appreciate the forum for the help I got along the way. The case is a Corsair 760T that I picked up locally and most of the WC stuff came form [H] members. Thanks!This is a fully functional workstation so I had to make concessions on aesthetics. With 4x4 TB HDDs, 4x SSDs, 3xM.2 drives, and a Blu-ray burner run by a Threadripper on an EATX board, things got a bit tight but I made it work.For the record, I am not fond of the blue, but the stupid RGB Fusion software won't let me change my Lian Li Bora Lite fans so I set it all to blue.