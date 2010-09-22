Final Fantasy XIV Official Release Thread

I like how the new Battle Regiment (BR) seems to work. If I understand it correctly, it allows party members to apply debuffs or other special effects based on the sequence in which they use different attacks. Since using stamina efficiently in battle will mean never letting it the bar fill up, it allows you to create a battle plan for keeping your debuffs up on the target.



Think about this in large scale battles against, for the sake of scale, a story boss. Parties would have to create large scale BRs to keep the enemy stacked with certain debuffs that make it possible to bring down.



I am sure we have yet to discover many cool chains in the BR system, which I think will provide us with exactly what we need to keep battle, both solo and in groups, engaging and fun. This game seems hell bent on making players discover stuff on their own, with very few (if any) hints in the game.