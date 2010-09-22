Final Fantasy XIV Official Release Thread

CannonDub

Today is the official launch of Final Fantasy XIV for those who purchased the Collector's Edition. I am anxiously awaiting the delivery of my CE from Amazon, which will arrive today. I am making this thread as a way for [H] members to share their experiences in the game as well as serving as a way for us to share our character names and the world we will be playing on. Since guild leves are the best way to rank/level up but limited to only 8 per person, grouping up will allow others to share leves with each other in order to bypass this limit.

Character Name: Cannon Adon
World: Lindblum
City: Ul'dah



Feel free to add your own character, thoughts, or questions about the game.
 
skytripa

I saw that some servers are already hitting caps. Looks like they are trying to spread people through all servers.
 
HammerAZ

Store opens in 2 hours!

I'm hoping to carry over my FFXI name, get the FFXI account bonus, along with the CE stuff!

I'd like to know other's thoughts on the new Battle Regiment action. We were able to figure it out last week, and while its...kinda...nifty...the old skillchain system (Renkei) was WAY cooler.
 
naninani

Waiting for UPS truck as we speak.
Been getting messages from my LS mates all morning to get online :x
 
CannonDub

I like how the new Battle Regiment (BR) seems to work. If I understand it correctly, it allows party members to apply debuffs or other special effects based on the sequence in which they use different attacks. Since using stamina efficiently in battle will mean never letting it the bar fill up, it allows you to create a battle plan for keeping your debuffs up on the target.

Think about this in large scale battles against, for the sake of scale, a story boss. Parties would have to create large scale BRs to keep the enemy stacked with certain debuffs that make it possible to bring down.

I am sure we have yet to discover many cool chains in the BR system, which I think will provide us with exactly what we need to keep battle, both solo and in groups, engaging and fun. This game seems hell bent on making players discover stuff on their own, with very few (if any) hints in the game.
 
CannonDub

It annoys me knowing that UPS typically does not show up at my house until around 7pm.
 
HammerAZ

2 copies in hand!

Installation begins!

- OH...in the meantime, my GF and I could use a good server/LS - any suggestions? :)
 
Snowknight26

Good is pretty subjective this early in the game. If population helps you make a decision, you can check lodestone.finalfantasyxiv.com and search for characters on each server.
 
skytripa

I still need to read up more on the Battle Regiment. I have no clue what to do with it.

I'll be on the Bodhum server. Starting city is Limsa Lominsa. Will update with name once I get home.
 
HammerAZ

Well...I have a 20 min break while I download the 500MB patch manually.

My "Product Registration Card" came up as expired already :p

Looks like I got my Onion Helm registered.

Looks like I wont know if I get my FFXI bonuses until character creation.

Guess I'll watch the Extra DVD :)
 
Vashypooh

It has hardware mouse by default.

had they shown off this client instead of what they did, more people would be buying this game.
 
Boshingtang

Everything i've heard about from beta has made me stay away from this game, i'd like to see if they can fix all those issues, doubt it.
 
HammerAZ

Guess that depends on your definition of broke.

Closed and Open Beta were a blast - I've yet to find anything..."Broke"
 
Spanks

HammerAZ said:
Guess that depends on your definition of broke.

Closed and Open Beta were a blast - I've yet to find anything..."Broke"
Same here, I had a few complaints but nothing to stop me from ordering it.

Now for work to get over with...
 
Vashypooh

Way, way better than OB. I hope they release free trial stuff down the road beyond the Buddy pass now.
 
HammerAZ

CannonDub said:
If you have an ATI card, turn off ambient occlusion in the FFXIV config,
From what I can see its off by default, and I've never had it on, even in the Beta's...

So far I've found all cut-scenes are not displaying...kinda kills the storylines :p
 
FadedSpark

Anyone got a buddy pass I could use? Tried to get into on but my key never showed up :(
 
syn3rgyz

roomate picked it up earlier, took him 3 hours to install it and hes playing it hooked up to his 50 inch plasma

so far it looks pretty boring to me but i'll just keep watching him play for a bit
 
Snowknight26

syn3rgyz said:
roomate picked it up earlier, took him 3 hours to install it
Yea, that's what happens when you're copying 150,000+ files. What's even worse is that thousands of those files are smaller than 4k, meaning that each one will take up a minimum of 4kB on the disk (assuming that's what your allocation size). So that's raised the minimum installation size by a maximum of 600MB.

I'm surprised they didn't go the way of all other developer ands use a large repository a la GCF or PAK or whatever else you can think of. Some of their design descisions are so mindboggling that it really makes me wonder what in the world they were thinking. But then I remembered it's SE.
 
JustinSane

0mega said:
Anyone got a buddy pass I could use? Tried to get into on but my key never showed up :(
Me too :(

I'd love a buddy key if someone has one they aren't going to use. Really want to try the game before I spend money on it.
 
DyNamiC.

JustinSane said:
Me too :(

I'd love a buddy key if someone has one they aren't going to use. Really want to try the game before I spend money on it.
Same here if anyone has one to spare.

I loved FF11 but after seeing people's comments I am concerned.
 
Ocellaris

aside from the hardware mouse, what else has changed since beta? did they simply any of the ridiculous menus? is crafting still the same? do you still get boomerang'd back to places if you wander too far?

I was very interested in this game however the open beta destroyed my desire to play it.
Posted via [H] Mobile Device
 
foursecondpin

menus are still ridiculous with 8 submenu choices and 8 confirmations along the way. but they seem to have removed all the "you cannot proceed any further" messages that stop u at invisible walls. but thats different then having interesting things beyond those walls. i checked out a few that i remembered that would look cool if i could go in there. but they were all just basically empty towns with 3-4 npcs that sell nothing and offer no quests or anything beyond the paragraph of pirate speak dialogue they say.
 
Arceon

ocellaris said:
aside from the hardware mouse, what else has changed since beta? did they simply any of the ridiculous menus? is crafting still the same? do you still get boomerang'd back to places if you wander too far?

I was very interested in this game however the open beta destroyed my desire to play it.
Posted via [H] Mobile Device
Not been boomeranged back anywhere yet, menus still ridiculous, didn't craft in beta so couldn't say.

Generally feels smoother and less laggy (though still far from perfect), occasional crashes but less than beta.

So basically what you'd expect in moving from Beta to Live.

As a note for people yet to install, ADD ALL CODES TO YOUR ACCOUNT PRIOR TO CREATING A CHARACTER. People reporting left right and centre about buggy code activation but the biggest being that you wont get items if the code is activated after you make a character. It may be fixed in the future but atm it isn't working.
 
skytripa

foursecondpin said:
menus are still ridiculous with 8 submenu choices and 8 confirmations along the way. but they seem to have removed all the "you cannot proceed any further" messages that stop u at invisible walls. but thats different then having interesting things beyond those walls. i checked out a few that i remembered that would look cool if i could go in there. but they were all just basically empty towns with 3-4 npcs that sell nothing and offer no quests or anything beyond the paragraph of pirate speak dialogue they say.
Might be part of the main storyline further in
 
Mabu

It's possible. In both FFXI and FFXIV, cutscenes can be initiated by crossing an invisible line (for instance, a cutscene could be triggered by approaching a building) or speaking to a specific NPC. Also, it seems that FFXIV uses "instances" in some cases as well, where NPCs that exist inside the instance do not exist outside of it. It's similar to WoW's phasing, but not quite as transparent, as a message in your chatlog clearly indicates that you have entered an instance.
 
Sabotage23

Can anyone hook me up with a buddy key? please? im trying to pick up CE at my local Gamestop and futureshop/Bestbuy but i didnt pre-order :( anyone have any luck buying one without a pre-order slipt here in Canada?
 
CannonDub

So we are in our first server downtime since release. I will take this time to give my impressions.

I played open beta.

A lot of the issues that were in open beta have been fixed, but some new ones have popped up. Most notable fixes are the reduction of menu lag, inclusion of hardware mouse, cool down of guild leves reduced to 36 hours, dialogue typos corrected, and performance of the game. A new simple addition is the ability to identify party members as little blue dots on the mini-map

The new issue that has popped up is truely the first "game-breaking" bug I have seen. It has to do with being in combat (solo or party) with an enemy and not being able to fight back while getting a message that says "This target is already engaged" (or something to that effect). It can result in player death very easily. There is speculation on the community forums that this is related to lag or just a bug that has popped up. Hopefully this will be addressed during the current downtime.

Another issue is lag. There is so much stress on my server (Lindblum) due to high population in starting areas. Everything takes a long time to happen. Starting a leve can take up to 30 seconds to actually start once you have initiated it. Adding party members is affected by lag too, not showing the new members on the party list until quite some time after they joined. SquareEnix has already suspended character creation on certain high population worlds in order to help thin out the congestion.

Overall, I am really enjoying the game. Yesterday I took the opportunity to really follow story and dialogue within the game that I just skipped through quickly in beta (to save the experience). I started in Ul'dah and so far the story seems to be laying the groundwork for some truly interesting twists and adventures as well as getting you involved with the city itself. I also spent some time just exploring for grind spots in the opening area. I want to level most of the combat jobs to a minimum of 10 before the Standard Edition is released on the 30th, so that I am out of the starting zone when that rush hits.

I have also begun to create my FFXIV bookmark folder, and here are a few of the more helpful ones I have found so far:
The Lodestone - FFXIV official site
FFXIVCore - Community site with good forums. Questions asked in the proper thread are answered very quickly. Also is building its own Wiki with good info.
FFXIV Zam - Another community site with forums, wiki, and a database
FFXIV YG - Database
Disciples of the Land - Gathering info site
Diciple Action Calculator - A tool for helping you determine which abilities you will have at your disposal and how many you can use at one time for any given discipline
Square Enix Support - Where to get the latest info about upcoming official server changes/downtime/etc.
 
Ocellaris

A lot of the issues that were in open beta have been fixed, but some new ones have popped up. Most notable fixes are the reduction of menu lag, inclusion of hardware mouse, cool down of guild leves reduced to 36 hours, dialogue typos corrected, and performance of the game. A new simple addition is the ability to identify party members as little blue dots on the mini-map
Well that is good. Things are looking up for the PS3 version of the game :p
 
