Final Fantasy XIV Official Release Thread

So we are in our first server downtime since release. I will take this time to give my impressions.I played open beta.A lot of the issues that were in open beta have been fixed, but some new ones have popped up. Most notable fixes are the reduction of menu lag, inclusion of hardware mouse, cool down of guild leves reduced to 36 hours, dialogue typos corrected, and performance of the game. A new simple addition is the ability to identify party members as little blue dots on the mini-mapThe new issue that has popped up is truely the first "game-breaking" bug I have seen. It has to do with being in combat (solo or party) with an enemy and not being able to fight back while getting a message that says "This target is already engaged" (or something to that effect). It can result in player death very easily. There is speculation on the community forums that this is related to lag or just a bug that has popped up. Hopefully this will be addressed during the current downtime.Another issue is lag. There is so much stress on my server (Lindblum) due to high population in starting areas. Everything takes a long time to happen. Starting a leve can take up to 30 seconds to actually start once you have initiated it. Adding party members is affected by lag too, not showing the new members on the party list until quite some time after they joined. SquareEnix has already suspended character creation on certain high population worlds in order to help thin out the congestion.Overall, I am really enjoying the game. Yesterday I took the opportunity to really follow story and dialogue within the game that I just skipped through quickly in beta (to save the experience). I started in Ul'dah and so far the story seems to be laying the groundwork for some truly interesting twists and adventures as well as getting you involved with the city itself. I also spent some time just exploring for grind spots in the opening area. I want to level most of the combat jobs to a minimum of 10 before the Standard Edition is released on the 30th, so that I am out of the starting zone when that rush hits.I have also begun to create my FFXIV bookmark folder, and here are a few of the more helpful ones I have found so far: The Lodestone - FFXIV official site FFXIVCore - Community site with good forums. Questions asked in the proper thread are answered very quickly. Also is building its own Wiki with good info. FFXIV Zam - Another community site with forums, wiki, and a database FFXIV YG - Database Disciples of the Land - Gathering info site Diciple Action Calculator - A tool for helping you determine which abilities you will have at your disposal and how many you can use at one time for any given discipline Square Enix Support - Where to get the latest info about upcoming official server changes/downtime/etc.