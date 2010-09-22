Final Fantasy XIV Official Release Thread

Today is the official launch of Final Fantasy XIV for those who purchased the Collector's Edition. I am anxiously awaiting the delivery of my CE from Amazon, which will arrive today. I am making this thread as a way for [H] members to share their experiences in the game as well as serving as a way for us to share our character names and the world we will be playing on. Since guild leves are the best way to rank/level up but limited to only 8 per person, grouping up will allow others to share leves with each other in order to bypass this limit.
Character Name: Cannon Adon
World: Lindblum
City: Ul'dah
Feel free to add your own character, thoughts, or questions about the game.
