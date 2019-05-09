Final Fantasy VII Remake

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
There is at least going to be an exclusivity window, possibly a long one. I would not be surprised if Sony was contributing a lot of money to make this game happen.
 
[H]F Junkie
Final Fantasy VII was a great game. Can't get excited for this though. I can't get excited for anything in the Final Fantasy VII universe ever since I watched that abomination called Advent Children.
 
Aix.

[H]ard|Gawd
Ah yes, the game that gave an entire generation of gamers the fantasy that they could someday use their weak gamer wrists to somehow wield a sword that resembles some sort of 6' steel girder...

But, that aside, weren't they turning this into some sort of hack 'n' slash? Last I heard it was going to be "real time combat" and the release was going to be episodic (multiple full game releases over time).
 
Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Can't think of many, if any, games these days that got upgraded rather than downgraded graphics over the course of development.
 
2[H]4U
Looking good. Still would've preferred a more traditional remake, but that's probably a minority opinion now. I'm glad that it looks like theres some sort of party system at play during combat, even if it's more like the modern FFs have used.

Not sure what the controversy is over Barrett's voice, thats exactly how he sounded in my head playing the original.

Agree with Krenum on Advent Children. So corny that it made me realize just how corny the original FF7 story is too.
 
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
SeymourGore said:
Looking good. Still would've preferred a more traditional remake, but that's probably a minority opinion now. I'm glad that it looks like theres some sort of party system at play during combat, even if it's more like the modern FFs have used.

Not sure what the controversy is over Barrett's voice, thats exactly how he sounded in my head playing the original.

Agree with Krenum on Advent Children. So corny that it made me realize just how corny the original FF7 story is too.
Actually, almost all the voices expressed during the teaser are similar to how I heard them originally. All of them except Sephiroth. I imagined him having a deeper, huskier voice kind of like Benedict Cumberbatch.
 
Fully [H]
TangledThornz said:
I hope you're wrong :) That being said if its a 100% exclusive then I may buy a used PS4 to play it.
I picked one up here just for God of War, Spiderman, and this game. I ended up buying about a dozen other games too since its been a while since I've had a playstation. I am enjoying it a lot more than my Xbox one. I highly doubt we will see this remake on PC. Maybe a couple years after release when the PS4 is defunct. Maybe.
 
Fully [H]
Armenius said:
Square Enix has no plans to release Final Fantasy VII remake on platforms other than the PS4. This was in response to the Xbox Germany Facebook account mistakenly uploading and then taking down a Final Fantasy VII trailer.

https://mspoweruser.com/square-enix-has-no-plans-to-release-final-fantasy-7-on-other-platforms/
I knew this was going to happen. FF7 was Sony's golden child. It was the reason I begged my parents for an original Playstation. I know they have versions for pretty much all platforms, but the remake has always been a Sony thing. As an adult it was the main reason I bought a PS4.
 
Brian_B

2[H]4U
Well the PC port of XV wasn’t exactly announced at release and took a year or so to get out. I bet VII follows the same path. Even the original VII had a PC port in the day
 
I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Brian_B said:
Well the PC port of XV wasn’t exactly announced at release and took a year or so to get out. I bet VII follows the same path. Even the original VII had a PC port in the day
I'll be on board with you once Square Enix anounces the PC version of Kingdom Hearts III.
 
2[H]4U
Armenius said:
I'll be on board with you once Square Enix anounces the PC version of Kingdom Hearts III.
Won't say it's impossible, but not holding my breath on that one. At least the Final Fantasy series has a long precedent of coming to the PC, which actually started with the original VII.
 
Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
How worth while will the side quests be? In FFXV they were practically worthless and utterly boring, but thankfully you could easily skip right past them without any negative consequences. The game isn't out yet, but by going off the original, did side quests actually contain useful story content?

With luck, UE4 means it won't be a technical mess like the XV.
 
Supreme [H]ardness
cool to see someone like Joe who never played the original found it interesting/fun... this is the first time I'm seeing actual gameplay too, and it looks great
 
