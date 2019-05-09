Final Fantasy VII Remake

Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 3,170
Not confirmed for PC, but would be very surprised if it wasn't ported given every other FF eventually made its way.
I hope you're wrong That being said if its a 100% exclusive then I may buy a used PS4 to play it.There is at least going to be an exclusivity window, possibly a long one. I would not be surprised if Sony was contributing a lot of money to make this game happen.
as pointed out in the other thread "play it first on PS4". so prob 6-12 month wait for PCI hope you're wrong That being said if its a 100% exclusive then I may buy a used PS4 to play it.
It may actually end up looking better as development progresses too.
Can't think of many, if any, games these days that got upgraded rather than downgraded graphics over the course of development.
Switching from Luminous to UE4 probably helped that happen.
Can't think of many, if any, games these days that got upgraded rather than downgraded graphics over the course of development.
Actually, almost all the voices expressed during the teaser are similar to how I heard them originally. All of them except Sephiroth. I imagined him having a deeper, huskier voice kind of like Benedict Cumberbatch.Looking good. Still would've preferred a more traditional remake, but that's probably a minority opinion now. I'm glad that it looks like theres some sort of party system at play during combat, even if it's more like the modern FFs have used.
Not sure what the controversy is over Barrett's voice, thats exactly how he sounded in my head playing the original.
Agree with Krenum on Advent Children. So corny that it made me realize just how corny the original FF7 story is too.
I picked one up here just for God of War, Spiderman, and this game. I ended up buying about a dozen other games too since its been a while since I've had a playstation. I am enjoying it a lot more than my Xbox one. I highly doubt we will see this remake on PC. Maybe a couple years after release when the PS4 is defunct. Maybe.I hope you're wrong That being said if its a 100% exclusive then I may buy a used PS4 to play it.
I knew this was going to happen. FF7 was Sony's golden child. It was the reason I begged my parents for an original Playstation. I know they have versions for pretty much all platforms, but the remake has always been a Sony thing. As an adult it was the main reason I bought a PS4.Square Enix has no plans to release Final Fantasy VII remake on platforms other than the PS4. This was in response to the Xbox Germany Facebook account mistakenly uploading and then taking down a Final Fantasy VII trailer.
https://mspoweruser.com/square-enix-has-no-plans-to-release-final-fantasy-7-on-other-platforms/
I'll be on board with you once Square Enix anounces the PC version of Kingdom Hearts III.Well the PC port of XV wasn’t exactly announced at release and took a year or so to get out. I bet VII follows the same path. Even the original VII had a PC port in the day
Won't say it's impossible, but not holding my breath on that one. At least the Final Fantasy series has a long precedent of coming to the PC, which actually started with the original VII.I'll be on board with you once Square Enix anounces the PC version of Kingdom Hearts III.
SE does not have 100% control over KH. They are bound by whatever terms Disney sets.I'll be on board with you once Square Enix anounces the PC version of Kingdom Hearts III.