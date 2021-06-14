Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

Square-Enix revealed a new collection of remasters of the original six mainline games in the Final Fantasy series, promising a "pixel-level" remaster for all of them to be released on Steam. We already have some ports of these games on Steam, but they are of questionable quality and suffer from user interfaces designed for phones. This release is also being made for phones, but we'll see if S-E have listened at all to the criticism of the old mobile ports.The trailer doesn't show much at this time, but we do get a glimpse on small animations playing in the background. To me, the UI looks pretty good and the updated art appears to be more faithful to the original games. We also see some quality of life additions, like a world mini-map in the upper-right cornerOne thing of particular note is that this will be the first time the original Famicom version of Final Fantasy III will be released outside of Japan. Steam currently hosts the 3D remake of the title that was made for Nintendo DS.