Feedback on project to help new system builders

Heyo I’m Nic, from Houston, TX a long time PC enthusiast. I’ve often help friends and family build their first PC or make upgrades to existing ones. Thus we started building JTX (currently a work in progress). We've identified a few problems we'd like to solve and where hoping to get some feedback.
Currently I'm hoping to get some feedback on number 2 (guided system builder). This is geared to get people into the PC building community who know nothing about parts but have a specific computing goal in mind.
If you wouldn't mind going through the steps and seeing what critiques or improvements come to mind I would be super appreciative. Feel free to link here in the thread, click the feedback button on the right of the site or set up a one on one. As a heads up the system at the end is a mock.
The link to the guided system builder is here.
Thanks so much!
- Upgrading a part by first selling the old part.
- How do you price the part/calculate shipping and the box/import fees
- Building your first system can be hard for folks with zero technical experience (whats intel/amd?).
- Identifying why a computing experience is slow and what compatible upgrades could be made.
