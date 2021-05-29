Feedback on project to help new system builders

Heyo I’m Nic, from Houston, TX a long time PC enthusiast. I’ve often help friends and family build their first PC or make upgrades to existing ones. Thus we started building JTX (currently a work in progress). We've identified a few problems we'd like to solve and where hoping to get some feedback.
  1. Upgrading a part by first selling the old part.
    1. How do you price the part/calculate shipping and the box/import fees
  2. Building your first system can be hard for folks with zero technical experience (whats intel/amd?).
  3. Identifying why a computing experience is slow and what compatible upgrades could be made.

Currently I'm hoping to get some feedback on number 2 (guided system builder). This is geared to get people into the PC building community who know nothing about parts but have a specific computing goal in mind.

If you wouldn't mind going through the steps and seeing what critiques or improvements come to mind I would be super appreciative. Feel free to link here in the thread, click the feedback button on the right of the site or set up a one on one. As a heads up the system at the end is a mock.

The link to the guided system builder is here.

Thanks so much!
 
