Feature Proposal: Touchscreen-as-Trackpad Mode for Steam Deck

Hello everyone,
I'm an enthusiastic Steam Deck user, and I've been thinking: What if we could use the Steam Deck's touchscreen as a large multitouch trackpad, similar to how laptop trackpads work or Steam Link on phone? This could add a new dimension to how we interact with the Deck in desktop mode, making it more versatile and user-friendly.
This feature could be especially beneficial for:
- Improved precision in desktop mode.
- Enhanced user experience when navigating through menus or web browsing.
- Greater accessibility for users who find direct touchscreen or small trackpad interaction less convenient.
I haven't found any existing discussions or KDE mods that address this, so I thought it'd be great to bring this up in our community. Would love to hear your thoughts and if anyone else thinks they'd find this useful. Let's discuss the potential of making this a reality!
Mr. Goose out!
