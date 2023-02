Quite honestly, the 218+ is pretty quiet to start but if you want silence (and of course if your drives can deal with no airflow and higher than ambient temperatures) then just pull the fan connector and uncheck beep warning in the Hardware control panel so it doesn't bug you. If you want off-the-shelf/reliable/relatively $$$ efficient, and not QNAP's disasterous dealing with their ransomware situation I would stick with Synology.