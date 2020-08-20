Fan spooling up often.

Having a weird issue. Every time I click a web page, open a program, anything, the fan spools up. I open a new browser tab, fan spools up then slows down. Its kind of annoying. Wondering if there's a way to fix this.

Its an ASUS P8P67-M PRO with an I7-6700K overclocked to 4.5Ghz. Runs cool pretty much all the time. Uses an Evo212. Should I replace the fan with something else? Running Cinabench R20 it maxes at 79C, idles at 35C.



Thanks