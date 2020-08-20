Fan spooling up often.

Xa3phod

Sep 19, 2012
Having a weird issue. Every time I click a web page, open a program, anything, the fan spools up. I open a new browser tab, fan spools up then slows down. Its kind of annoying. Wondering if there's a way to fix this.
Its an ASUS P8P67-M PRO with an I7-6700K overclocked to 4.5Ghz. Runs cool pretty much all the time. Uses an Evo212. Should I replace the fan with something else? Running Cinabench R20 it maxes at 79C, idles at 35C.

Thanks
 
svmlegacy

Aug 20, 2020
Hold on here. The 6700K isn't compatible with the P67 chipset. Is the motherboard or CPU correct? Asus changed up how they did fan curves between those generations.
 
