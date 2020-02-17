Fan Hubs Controlled by MB PWM.

D

DWD1961

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
307
I've noticed that the Fan Hubs that plug into the PSU SATA connector use a capacitor. Since the power is already coming from the SATA connector via the power supply, whey would they use a capacitor?

The hubs that plug directly ito the fan headers do not use them, since the power comes from the MB itself.

So what's the need for a cap on a SATA connector?
 
Shadowarez

Shadowarez

[H]Lite
Joined
Jul 8, 2019
Messages
119
im not 100% but i been using deep cools 10 port fan hub it uses the sata power plug, it handles more fans then my commander pros and doesnt burn out with all 10 ports used with gentle typhoon fans.
 
D

DWD1961

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2019
Messages
307
Shadowarez said:
im not 100% but i been using deep cools 10 port fan hub it uses the sata power plug, it handles more fans then my commander pros and doesnt burn out with all 10 ports used with gentle typhoon fans.
Click to expand...
What does your reply have to do with capacitors? Did I miss something?
 
