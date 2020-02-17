Fan Hubs Controlled by MB PWM.

I've noticed that the Fan Hubs that plug into the PSU SATA connector use a capacitor. Since the power is already coming from the SATA connector via the power supply, whey would they use a capacitor?
The hubs that plug directly ito the fan headers do not use them, since the power comes from the MB itself.
So what's the need for a cap on a SATA connector?
