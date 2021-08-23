Fan control software?

So I haven't had to do this in ~forever~, and I apparently am totally out of date. Need to control 3 fans that are hooked to the motherboard headers, and the motherboard native software (SIV from Gigabyte) simply refuses to run now. Most of mine are attached to a commander pro (it's a corsair open loop setup) and work off res. water temp - fine. The other 3 are attached to the motherboard, and the CPU temp spikes / fan spikes are driving me nuts (especially since they're fresh-air intakes and have almost no impact on cooling given the setup of the system). Short of locking them in BIOS, that is - which I've been trying to avoid doing, since it's generally one game that makes the CPU run "hot" (meh, it's not, and again - those fans don't touch the CPU temp).
EasyTune also won't run (bah gigabyte). What else is out there? SpeedFan hasn't been updated since 2016 and doesn't recognize my headers...
