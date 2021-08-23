Fan control software?

So I haven't had to do this in ~forever~, and I apparently am totally out of date. Need to control 3 fans that are hooked to the motherboard headers, and the motherboard native software (SIV from Gigabyte) simply refuses to run now. Most of mine are attached to a commander pro (it's a corsair open loop setup) and work off res. water temp - fine. The other 3 are attached to the motherboard, and the CPU temp spikes / fan spikes are driving me nuts (especially since they're fresh-air intakes and have almost no impact on cooling given the setup of the system). Short of locking them in BIOS, that is - which I've been trying to avoid doing, since it's generally one game that makes the CPU run "hot" (meh, it's not, and again - those fans don't touch the CPU temp).

EasyTune also won't run (bah gigabyte). What else is out there? SpeedFan hasn't been updated since 2016 and doesn't recognize my headers...
 
lopoetve said:
So I haven't had to do this in ~forever~, and I apparently am totally out of date. Need to control 3 fans that are hooked to the motherboard headers, and the motherboard native software (SIV from Gigabyte) simply refuses to run now. Most of mine are attached to a commander pro (it's a corsair open loop setup) and work off res. water temp - fine. The other 3 are attached to the motherboard, and the CPU temp spikes / fan spikes are driving me nuts (especially since they're fresh-air intakes and have almost no impact on cooling given the setup of the system). Short of locking them in BIOS, that is - which I've been trying to avoid doing, since it's generally one game that makes the CPU run "hot" (meh, it's not, and again - those fans don't touch the CPU temp).

EasyTune also won't run (bah gigabyte). What else is out there? SpeedFan hasn't been updated since 2016 and doesn't recognize my headers...

EasyTune also won't run (bah gigabyte). What else is out there? SpeedFan hasn't been updated since 2016 and doesn't recognize my headers...
I’d vote you should figure out why the gigabyte fan software isn’t working properly. Finding an alternative that works consistently and stable may be more challenging than you think.

Locking down a curve in bios tho shouldn’t be a big deal. If it were me I’d tailor it to whatever stresses your cpu the most. That way no matter what it will not be running hot. Less stressing software and games would be safe also.

But the easiest way unfortunately will be figuring out what is going on with the gigabyte software.
 
