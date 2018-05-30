Fallout 76

Discussion in 'PC Gaming & Hardware' started by Blade-Runner, May 30, 2018.

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Blade-Runner

    Blade-Runner 2[H]4U

    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    I hope it's better than the last game Fallout 4 which the stuff in the game just seemed out of place with no good reason to why that object or area in there in the first place. You need an area to have purpose before you just set it up in the game. Fallout New Vegas was awesome it might of been dumbed down but each area seemed good and it wasn't just a bunch of dirt plowed to the side or Dead speed trees all over the place.
     
    Seelenlos

    Seelenlos [H]ard|Gawd

    My major compliant with their games is almost always the story. They need better writers, imo.
    While I have my issues with them, I still put hundreds of hours into their games.
    The rumors of Starfield are more interesting to me than another Fallout.

    Having said that it will still probably be a day one purchase for me unless they really screw up the development.
     
    PinchedNerve

    PinchedNerve Limp Gawd

    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    delita

    delita [H]ard|Gawd

    I would be over the moon happy if I could just play co-op with a friend in a game like Elder Scrolls (not ESO) or Fallout. Here's to hoping it's something of that nature.
     
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Online won't go over well with the Die hard fallout fans co-op would go over really well if it's like Bordlerlands Co-op which could be fun trying to take over harder areas.
     
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Wouldn't be surprised if this was done at the demands of Zenimax and even developed or co-developed by Zenimax Game Studio, the folks behind ESO. I rather doubt that this is going to be a mainline Fallout game or anything like that. Unless this is what Starfield was then Bethesda Game Studios is still busy with some other big project.
     
    modi123

    modi123 [H]ardness Supreme

    I could go for 'Use the Fallout4 engine, but new game'.. like Fallout New Vegas ontop of the Fallout3 engine.
     
    Johnked6

    Johnked6 [H]ard|Gawd

    I'm intrigued so far,

    https://kotaku.com/sources-fallout-76-is-an-online-survival-rpg-1826425333

    If this is a AAA effort it could be good co-op fun.
     
    DPI

    DPI Nitpick Police

    Sounds like they set out to make a Fallout themed ARK or Rust, but if the angry 4chan leaker is to be believed, could've begun redesigning toward Battle Royale at some point as that genre became a gold mine.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    If it turns out to be a builder game, Screw that.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    the online stuff worries me a bit...I like that they are attempting to evolve the series but not at the expense of gameplay...interesting that they are bringing back base-building which wasn't the most popular feature (I didn't mind it although I would like to have seen it play a more tangible role in the gameworld)
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    I'm more excited about the timeline. 20 years after the war sounds better that the previous 200 years. Which is a qualm I've had with Fallout for years now.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    are they going with the Fallout 4 model of announcing it and releasing it soon after- 3-4 months?
     
    KingGlade

    KingGlade [H]Lite

    I hope to god it isn't either.

    Same here I kind of thought that was what was going to happen with Fallout 4.

    If it is a regular Fallout game I would be excited about the potential of it coming out sooner rather than later.
     
    Burticus

    Burticus [H]ardness Supreme

    Please no more settlement The Sims micro management bullshit. Really left a bad taste in my mouth in F4.
     
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    the fact that this was originally envisioned as a multiplayer component to Fallout 4 and they are now releasing it as a full game doesn't bode well...although they are claiming that it has 'evolved' into something bigger...I'll wait and see but will not pre-order even though I love the series
     
    Brackle

    Brackle Old Timer

    To me i think its going to be exactly like Rust, Ark, and Conan Exiles. Which TBH I think would be pretty badass.
     
    KingGlade

    KingGlade [H]Lite

    I completely avoided that aspect of the game. My brother, however, loved that aspect of the game the most. To each their own I guess.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Well if it takes place 25 years after the Great War it better darn well look like it. I don't want to see happy colors & stupid zany Bethesda humor in it. Needs to have the tone of the first two, possibly darker.
     
    KazeoHin

    KazeoHin [H]ardness Supreme

    What fans say: "I would love to play this game online with friends!"

    What publishers hear: "I WANT A DUMBED DOWN CARTOONY MASSIVELY MULTIPLAYER SUBSCRIPTION BASED RPG"



    I sure hope we get something genuine and deep...
     
    dub77nj

    dub77nj [H]Lite

    Sim settlements completely changed the city building part of fallout 4 for me. It's so good infact I think they should hire kinggath to help develop any future city building part of the game they may have planned.
     
    AORUS

    AORUS Limp Gawd

    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    I smell a cash grab. I sincerely hope I am wrong.
     
    KingGlade

    KingGlade [H]Lite

    Is that a mod?
     
    spaceman

    spaceman [H]ardForum Junkie

    djoye

    djoye 2[H]4U

    I like to go with my gut and when I saw the trailer shortly after they posted it, I got the impression that this wasn't a full Fallout game; probably just something online. It's too soon to release a full Fallout game after Fallout 4, the again, I remember when FO:NV came out and I just assumed it was some kind of FO3 DLC because surely they couldn't create another Fallout game two years after FO3. I still have a feeling I'll be skipping this, I don't currently do endless sim, city-building, or online survival games.

    I'm going to look into the Sim Settlements mod. I like to launch FO4 occasionally, if that mod is as good as you all are saying, it might make me put more time into the game.
     
    TheToE!

    TheToE! [H] Brewmaster

    Exactly, last year was the year of the lootbox, this year will be the year of Fornite/Pubg clones. Fortnite is making way too much money for publishers not to take notice. And these cigar chomping assholes only listen to pie charts and buzzwords from their minions.
     
    polydiol

    polydiol [H]ard|Gawd

    not really interested in this.
     
    Ruiner

    Ruiner 2[H]4U

    This isn't Fallout. Bethesda has the Fallout IP in a gimpsuit, locked in a chest in the basement.
     
    AORUS

    AORUS Limp Gawd

    maybe this is another Bethesda lost DLC for fallout 4 because they need more of our cash to make Fallout 5!
     
    Q-BZ

    Q-BZ [H]ard as it Gets

    I'd be happy if it were. I felt like F4 was abandoned prematurely.


    It's not hard to figure out: Bethesda has been resting on their laurels...how many recycles of Skyrim do we need?... and supporting Elder Scrolls Online quite nicely.

    We get two games from them per decade if we're lucky and they simply refuse to move forward on tech and engines at all. I'm amazed how much grace and forgiveness they enjoy in the gaming community vs other developers who get slagged for less.

    We have Destiny, Division, PUBG, Fortnite...people can bitch but they're going to buy it all in droves...so it's probably safe bet to figure out what this will be. It's easy money. It works.


    I hope to be proven pleasantly wrong.
     
    dub77nj

    dub77nj [H]Lite

    I think they get away with it because of the modding. It allows the community to fix the bugs, bad story, poor game mechanics, aging graphics engine etc etc. It really does cover a ton of sins.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    I wonder if Tim Cain is involved in any way with this? Didn't he try to make a Fallout Online years ago with Calibre studios?
     
    KingGlade

    KingGlade [H]Lite

    I don't think they're resting on their laurels. I, too, am pretty upset with the constant recycles of Skyrim and the fact that they constantly release ridiculously buggy games. I do wish they would create games on a more regular clip but after trying some game development with my brother. That shit is hard work and I get them not making games quicker. With that said I do hope you're proven wrong and that they're actually working on a more stable/new engine for Elder Scrolls/Fallout. I hope that they're making more single player games and no games as a service like Destiny.

    They make a very solid base game though. That is what allows modders to enhance a good but not great product.
     
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Its funny, when Bethesda releases a game now days, since Oblivion I've always been more excited about the modding potential of their games than the game itself. I have their file directories memorized :LOL:
     
    KingGlade

    KingGlade [H]Lite

    No lie I am too. I started to mod Fallout 4 before I even gave the base game a try. I sadly never played Oblivion PC as I was still a console gamer at the time. I still play on a console a bit for friends but mainly game on the PC.
     
