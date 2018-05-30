Fallout 76

I'd be happy if it were. I felt like F4 was abandoned prematurely.





It's not hard to figure out: Bethesda has been resting on their laurels...how many recycles of Skyrim do we need?... and supporting Elder Scrolls Online quite nicely.



We get two games from them per decade if we're lucky and they simply refuse to move forward on tech and engines at all. I'm amazed how much grace and forgiveness they enjoy in the gaming community vs other developers who get slagged for less.



We have Destiny, Division, PUBG, Fortnite...people can bitch but they're going to buy it all in droves...so it's probably safe bet to figure out what this will be. It's easy money. It works.





I hope to be proven pleasantly wrong.

