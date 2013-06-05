Fallout 4

W

w35t

w35t
Anyone have any information on this? Is it going to happen? I though for sure they would make a fallout game using the same engine as Skyrim. I will be forever saddened if this does not become a reality.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
I'm pretty sure if there was news, someone would post it. I've been watching for months and apart from the voice of Three Dog talking more than he should have, there's nothing to report.
 
W

w35t

w35t
:( I guess they're probably still wanting to keep most attention on Skyrim at this point. What can I say, I'm a vault junkie and I like to shoot guns.
 
D

dremic

dremic
w35t
:( I guess they're probably still wanting to keep most attention on Skyrim at this point. What can I say, I'm a vault junkie and I like to shoot guns.
fallout 3 > skyrim.

atleast for me..
 
W

w35t

w35t
Well it's not really apples to apples. I played Fallout 3 and New Vegas plus all DLC's twice! I also put a good 150+ hours into Skyrim. I'm not really into the magic and stuff and in Skyrim all I did was use the bow and sneak. The game was absolutely beautiful though and I really hope Fallout 4 matches it. I'm gonna do back flips when this game releases, if it does, I mean, it has to right?
 
Krenum

Krenum

Krenum
w35t
Well it's not really apples to apples. I played Fallout 3 and New Vegas plus all DLC's twice! I also put a good 150+ hours into Skyrim. I'm not really into the magic and stuff and in Skyrim all I did was use the bow and sneak. The game was absolutely beautiful though and I really hope Fallout 4 matches it. I'm gonna do back flips when this game releases, if it does, I mean, it has to right?
I would love to see Fallout 4 use the 4A Engine that Metro Last Light has. It would be ridiculous! That being said, I am so sick of Gamebryo.
 
piscian18

piscian18

piscian18
I have no real interest in bethesda's titles. After the purchase by Zenimax most of their original talent responsible for the creative writing aspects have left the company. Their shining title Fallout New Vegas was made by Oblivion. I suspect if this company does not sort it's staff issues out this will be another example of fans dragging a company along for a few more years before it dissipates.

You can call me full of shit but mark my words 24 months from now when the next title looks like the COD version of an RPG.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
piscian18
You can call me full of shit but mark my words 24 months from now when the next title looks like the COD version of an RPG.
You're full of shit to think it's going to take two more years for the next Fallout to arrive.
 
D

dremic

dremic
Krenum
I would love to see Fallout 4 use the 4A Engine that Metro Last Light has. It would be ridiculous! That being said, I am so sick of Gamebryo.
they shouldnt use any engine other than what theyre using now... metro last light looks great.. but its hard to run and its a closed environment


the engine they used for skyrim is perfect is about 100 ways, it runs insanely well, it looks great even without mods. it has the ability to mod if you want which can make it look even better, did i mention it runs great? ahaha thats a pretty big feet considering its open world and still looks fantastic.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
Krenum
I would love to see Fallout 4 use the 4A Engine that Metro Last Light has. It would be ridiculous! That being said, I am so sick of Gamebryo.
I keep hearing this. Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 3 and Fallout NV all worked perfectly for me on various PCs(with widely varied configurations) over the years and were some of the best games I have ever played. They were immersive, expansive, and incredibly time-consuming.

Bring on Gamebryo 2.
 
M

mavrocket

mavrocket
w35t
:( I guess they're probably still wanting to keep most attention on Skyrim at this point. What can I say, I'm a vault junkie and I like to shoot guns.
Bethesda announced that all Skyrim development has ceased, and they are only keeping a small team on for patches.

Roll on Fallout 4!
 
D

dremic

dremic
they didnt even use Gamebryo for skyrim, they made their own engine for it.
 
L

LeninGHOLA

LeninGHOLA
dremic
they didnt even use Gamebryo for skyrim, they made their own engine for it.
It's just a very heavily modded Gamebryo. It's definitely different enough to get its own name, but a good bit of the code came from Gamebryo.
 
D

dremic

dremic
LeninGHOLA
It's just a very heavily modded Gamebryo. It's definitely different enough to get its own name, but a good bit of the code came from Gamebryo.
Really? where did you see that? maybe that is true but I haven't seen any proof for that statement
 
M

michael.pa2

2[H]4U
It's just about the only open world shooter left to look forward to with the STALKER franchise dead and Bethesda screwing up Prey 2. Couldn't get into Skyrim,I prefer sci-fi type settings over sword and sorcery.
 
D

dj_2004

dj_2004
dremic
Really? where did you see that? maybe that is true but I haven't seen any proof for that statement
It is true. Anyone who has modded past Bethesda games and Skyrim can immediately see the immense amount of similarities.
 
L

limitedaccess

limitedaccess
It seems to be rather early in development at this stage. I assume Bethesda will likely take an alternating approach between Fallout and TES from here on out so the next game will most likely be FO4.

They are actually taking suggestions on the official bethesda forums.

One rumor being hinted at is the that coop is being considered (even if not likely). Although I have my concerns with this and how it will impact modding and user content creation on the PC side if this were to be implemented.
 
D

dremic

dremic
limitedaccess
It seems to be rather early in development at this stage. I assume Bethesda will likely take an alternating approach between Fallout and TES from here on out so the next game will most likely be FO4.

They are actually taking suggestions on the official bethesda forums.

One rumor being hinted at is the that coop is being considered (even if not likely). Although I have my concerns with this and how it will impact modding and user content creation on the PC side if this were to be implemented.
where are the forums so i can lobby against that coop notion. thats fucking garbage.
 
L

limitedaccess

limitedaccess
dremic
where are the forums so i can lobby against that coop notion. thats fucking garbage.
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1441896-fallout-multiplayer-discussion-thread/

Keep in mind it isn't a strong possibility at the moment. But they do have an official thread discussing the issue of multiplayer so it does suggest it is something they are at the very least monitoring and gauging.

In general they've been running discussion threads for ideas -
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1462225-fallout-4-speculation-suggestions-and-ideas-127/
 
D

dremic

dremic
limitedaccess
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1441896-fallout-multiplayer-discussion-thread/

Keep in mind it isn't a strong possibility at the moment. But they do have an official thread discussing the issue of multiplayer so it does suggest it is something they are at the very least monitoring and gauging.

In general they've been running discussion threads for ideas -
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1462225-fallout-4-speculation-suggestions-and-ideas-127/
that would destroy immersion i will be incredibly sad if they go a MP route.
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

-Strelok-
dremic
they shouldnt use any engine other than what theyre using now... metro last light looks great.. but its hard to run and its a closed environment


the engine they used for skyrim is perfect is about 100 ways, it runs insanely well, it looks great even without mods. it has the ability to mod if you want which can make it look even better, did i mention it runs great? ahaha thats a pretty big feet considering its open world and still looks fantastic.
Honestly, while I agree the Metro engine would be pretty damn awful for an open world game like FO4, the skyrim engine is far from perfect. Stock, maxed, it looks like complete shit(Those textures are disgusting, even with 2k and skyrim realistic overhaul some are still terrible, mainly city walls seem kinda lame).

Also, I think it still doesn't correctly use more than 2 cores. That said, it has pretty good potential, so I expect it to keep improving.
 
D

dremic

dremic
xIronCrossx
Honestly, while I agree the Metro engine would be pretty damn awful for an open world game like FO4, the skyrim engine is far from perfect. Stock, maxed, it looks like complete shit(Those textures are disgusting, even with 2k and skyrim realistic overhaul some are still terrible, mainly city walls seem kinda lame).

Also, I think it still doesn't correctly use more than 2 cores. That said, it has pretty good potential, so I expect it to keep improving.
stock and maxed it looks hella good. is it pushing boundaries like metro ll? no but that doesnt mean it looks bad. by any means. the open world environment and the range of systems the game works on is what makes it so fantastic as well. view distances are huge.

if you want more graphic prowess that is what modding is for. something that is readily available.
 
L

limitedaccess

limitedaccess
There are more considerations in regards to game engines than simply how they render graphics on screen. For instance what are the content creation capabilities especially in terms of compatibility with higher level tools (such as a editor) of these other engines and their ease of use? How "modular" are they in terms of accepting custom content (could you stack multiple different mods together like in Fallout/TES)?
 
E

evilsofa

evilsofa
The studio that worked on Skyrim is now done with that project and is starting on a new one. Whether or not that new project is Fallout IV remains to be seen, but really, what else would it be?

Bethesda has shown intent to do Fallout 4 since 2004, when they originally licensed the rights to make Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 4 (and later bought the whole franchise). It's no great leap to assume they'll use a modified Skyrim engine to do it.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Krenum
Stiletto
I keep hearing this. Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 3 and Fallout NV all worked perfectly for me on various PCs(with widely varied configurations) over the years and were some of the best games I have ever played. They were immersive, expansive, and incredibly time-consuming.
And incredibly buggy.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Krenum
dremic
they didnt even use Gamebryo for skyrim, they made their own engine for it.
Yes, they did.

I know this because the same console commands that worked for Oblvion worked and were the same codes in Skyrim. Also, you can tell, there isnt that much of a difference in image quality.
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

-Strelok-
Krenum
Yes, they did.

I know this because the same console commands that worked for Oblvion worked and were the same codes in Skyrim. Also, you can tell, there isnt that much of a difference in image quality.
Have you even ever played Oblivion stock? Because if you have you would have never said that. While Skyrim doesn't look great, saying it's comparable to Oblivion is just plain stupid.
 
D

dremic

dremic
Krenum
Yes, they did.

I know this because the same console commands that worked for Oblvion worked and were the same codes in Skyrim. Also, you can tell, there isnt that much of a difference in image quality.
im impressed by your ability to make a judgement like that with what seems to be almost know knowledge on the subject matter at hand.

it is its own separate engine. did they use Gamebryo as a foundation? from the research I have done since it was mentioned earlier that seems to be the case. its also incredibly likely that they made enough variations and changes to the code in order to call it its own engine which they did.

http://peter.corrosivetruths.org/2011/12/21/is-skyrims-creation-just-gamebryo/

makes some interesting points.

the point being you can assume all you want. but unless you took apart the source code and have proof to say it was gamebyro just with a new name dont say shit that isnt true.



Krenum
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template_talk:Gamebryo_games

One of many.
it only requires an entry level college course to teach you that wikipedia shouldnt be used as a source as most of the information is freely with little moderation.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
LeninGHOLA
I can agree with that. I wouldn't mind co-op in a TES game, but Fallout needs to feel desolate and lonely.
Suppose to play co-op, you and the other people were dropped far apart, and you could only communicate when you were in range of each other, or you would have to use a mail system that took time to be delivered.

You'd have to eliminate quick travel, obviously.
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

-Strelok-
Stiletto
Yeah, totally. I mean, most games are much better looking. It looked worse than Morrowind. Just complete shit.
Does it? Good to know, maybe you should read more than one post, specifically the one where I mentioned it looked much better than Oblivion. Except that for a 2011 title, it looked pretty bad.
 
Dangman

Dangman

Dangman
Stiletto
And then the bugs were fixed, either by patches or user fixes. If the engine was so crappy, why was that possible?
Let me preface by saying that I have 596+ hours in FNV alone. So hopefully that gives you an idea of just how much I play the game and where I'm coming from when I say the following:

The problem is that even with those user fixes and patches, Fallout can and still crashes and there are still bugs in the game that haven't been patched or fixed by user fixes:
http://fallout.gamepedia.com/Fallout:_New_Vegas_bugs

Granted not as much as before with those patches and user fixes but there's still more crashes often other games in my experience. And that's not even counting the bugs introduced by additional mods and crashes that occur when mods push the system too far. With that said, even with the crashes and bugs, I still love the game. That much should be obvious after 596 hours.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
xIronCrossx
Does it? Good to know, maybe you should read more than one post, specifically the one where I mentioned it looked much better than Oblivion.
Then, by your own admission, it didn't come close to looking like "complete shit"...your words.

Not my fault if your words contradict each other with really stupid hyperbole.
 
S

Stiletto

Stiletto
Danny Bui
Let me preface by saying that I have 596+ hours in FNV alone. So hopefully that gives you an idea of just how much I play the game and where I'm coming from when I say the following:

The problem is that even with those user fixes and patches, Fallout can and still crashes and there are still bugs in the game that haven't been patched or fixed by user fixes:
http://fallout.gamepedia.com/Fallout:_New_Vegas_bugs

Granted not as much as before with those patches and user fixes but there's still more crashes often other games in my experience. And that's not even counting the bugs introduced by additional mods and crashes that occur when mods push the system too far. With that said, even with the crashes and bugs, I still love the game. That much should be obvious after 596 hours.
I have just under your hours in FNV, and yes, crashes do occur. However, hasn't that really become something to expect in PC gaming, for all kinds of reasons? That's why good games have ample save functions. STALKER, KOTOR 2, ARMA, Dead Island...unfortunately, many of the best open-world games are created in engines that are buggy. That seems to be the inevitable con of any truly open-world engine. Apart from MMOs, how many games with wide-open areas to explore aren't usually buggy? Only one that comes to mind for me is the Borderlands titles, and those are still fairly linear.
 
-Strelok-

-Strelok-

-Strelok-
Stiletto
Then, by your own admission, it didn't come close to looking like "complete shit"...your words.

Not my fault if your words contradict each other with really stupid hyperbole.
Oh god. By 2011 standards it looks like shit, not by every other game ever made. I'm sorry you can't get over my statement of "complete shit", I hope you learn what an exaggeration is one day.
 
