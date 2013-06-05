fallout 3 > skyrim.I guess they're probably still wanting to keep most attention on Skyrim at this point. What can I say, I'm a vault junkie and I like to shoot guns.
I would love to see Fallout 4 use the 4A Engine that Metro Last Light has. It would be ridiculous! That being said, I am so sick of Gamebryo.Well it's not really apples to apples. I played Fallout 3 and New Vegas plus all DLC's twice! I also put a good 150+ hours into Skyrim. I'm not really into the magic and stuff and in Skyrim all I did was use the bow and sneak. The game was absolutely beautiful though and I really hope Fallout 4 matches it. I'm gonna do back flips when this game releases, if it does, I mean, it has to right?
You're full of shit to think it's going to take two more years for the next Fallout to arrive.You can call me full of shit but mark my words 24 months from now when the next title looks like the COD version of an RPG.
they shouldnt use any engine other than what theyre using now... metro last light looks great.. but its hard to run and its a closed environment
I keep hearing this. Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 3 and Fallout NV all worked perfectly for me on various PCs(with widely varied configurations) over the years and were some of the best games I have ever played. They were immersive, expansive, and incredibly time-consuming.
Bethesda announced that all Skyrim development has ceased, and they are only keeping a small team on for patches.I guess they're probably still wanting to keep most attention on Skyrim at this point. What can I say, I'm a vault junkie and I like to shoot guns.
Did they? Sweet. Just invalidates some of the Gamebryo hatred.
It's just a very heavily modded Gamebryo. It's definitely different enough to get its own name, but a good bit of the code came from Gamebryo.
Really? where did you see that? maybe that is true but I haven't seen any proof for that statement
It is true. Anyone who has modded past Bethesda games and Skyrim can immediately see the immense amount of similarities.
where are the forums so i can lobby against that coop notion. thats fucking garbage.It seems to be rather early in development at this stage. I assume Bethesda will likely take an alternating approach between Fallout and TES from here on out so the next game will most likely be FO4.
They are actually taking suggestions on the official bethesda forums.
One rumor being hinted at is the that coop is being considered (even if not likely). Although I have my concerns with this and how it will impact modding and user content creation on the PC side if this were to be implemented.
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1441896-fallout-multiplayer-discussion-thread/
that would destroy immersion i will be incredibly sad if they go a MP route.
Keep in mind it isn't a strong possibility at the moment. But they do have an official thread discussing the issue of multiplayer so it does suggest it is something they are at the very least monitoring and gauging.
In general they've been running discussion threads for ideas -
http://forums.bethsoft.com/topic/1462225-fallout-4-speculation-suggestions-and-ideas-127/
Honestly, while I agree the Metro engine would be pretty damn awful for an open world game like FO4, the skyrim engine is far from perfect. Stock, maxed, it looks like complete shit(Those textures are disgusting, even with 2k and skyrim realistic overhaul some are still terrible, mainly city walls seem kinda lame).
the engine they used for skyrim is perfect is about 100 ways, it runs insanely well, it looks great even without mods. it has the ability to mod if you want which can make it look even better, did i mention it runs great? ahaha thats a pretty big feet considering its open world and still looks fantastic.
stock and maxed it looks hella good. is it pushing boundaries like metro ll? no but that doesnt mean it looks bad. by any means. the open world environment and the range of systems the game works on is what makes it so fantastic as well. view distances are huge.
Also, I think it still doesn't correctly use more than 2 cores. That said, it has pretty good potential, so I expect it to keep improving.
I can agree with that. I wouldn't mind co-op in a TES game, but Fallout needs to feel desolate and lonely.that would destroy immersion i will be incredibly sad if they go a MP route.
And incredibly buggy.I keep hearing this. Oblivion, Skyrim, Fallout 3 and Fallout NV all worked perfectly for me on various PCs(with widely varied configurations) over the years and were some of the best games I have ever played. They were immersive, expansive, and incredibly time-consuming.
Yes, they did.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Template_talk:Gamebryo_games
Have you even ever played Oblivion stock? Because if you have you would have never said that. While Skyrim doesn't look great, saying it's comparable to Oblivion is just plain stupid.
I know this because the same console commands that worked for Oblvion worked and were the same codes in Skyrim. Also, you can tell, there isnt that much of a difference in image quality.
im impressed by your ability to make a judgement like that with what seems to be almost know knowledge on the subject matter at hand.
I know this because the same console commands that worked for Oblvion worked and were the same codes in Skyrim. Also, you can tell, there isnt that much of a difference in image quality.
it only requires an entry level college course to teach you that wikipedia shouldnt be used as a source as most of the information is freely with little moderation.
Yeah, totally. I mean, most games are much better looking. It looked worse than Morrowind. Just complete shit.
And then the bugs were fixed, either by patches or user fixes. If the engine was so crappy, why was that possible?And incredibly buggy.
Suppose to play co-op, you and the other people were dropped far apart, and you could only communicate when you were in range of each other, or you would have to use a mail system that took time to be delivered.I can agree with that. I wouldn't mind co-op in a TES game, but Fallout needs to feel desolate and lonely.
Does it? Good to know, maybe you should read more than one post, specifically the one where I mentioned it looked much better than Oblivion. Except that for a 2011 title, it looked pretty bad.
Let me preface by saying that I have 596+ hours in FNV alone. So hopefully that gives you an idea of just how much I play the game and where I'm coming from when I say the following:And then the bugs were fixed, either by patches or user fixes. If the engine was so crappy, why was that possible?
Then, by your own admission, it didn't come close to looking like "complete shit"...your words.
I have just under your hours in FNV, and yes, crashes do occur. However, hasn't that really become something to expect in PC gaming, for all kinds of reasons? That's why good games have ample save functions. STALKER, KOTOR 2, ARMA, Dead Island...unfortunately, many of the best open-world games are created in engines that are buggy. That seems to be the inevitable con of any truly open-world engine. Apart from MMOs, how many games with wide-open areas to explore aren't usually buggy? Only one that comes to mind for me is the Borderlands titles, and those are still fairly linear.
The problem is that even with those user fixes and patches, Fallout can and still crashes and there are still bugs in the game that haven't been patched or fixed by user fixes:
http://fallout.gamepedia.com/Fallout:_New_Vegas_bugs
Granted not as much as before with those patches and user fixes but there's still more crashes often other games in my experience. And that's not even counting the bugs introduced by additional mods and crashes that occur when mods push the system too far. With that said, even with the crashes and bugs, I still love the game. That much should be obvious after 596 hours.
Oh god. By 2011 standards it looks like shit, not by every other game ever made. I'm sorry you can't get over my statement of "complete shit", I hope you learn what an exaggeration is one day.Then, by your own admission, it didn't come close to looking like "complete shit"...your words.
Not my fault if your words contradict each other with really stupid hyperbole.