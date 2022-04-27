F1 22

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,066
EA's F1 racing series will return in July with the release of F1 2022, which will include new hybrid cars, overhauled rules, and F1 Life, a customizable hub that will let players show off their cars, clothing, accessories, and other racing accoutrements...Multiplayer racing will be supported through two-player split screen and online races, while VR driving will be available on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive headsets

"Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tire model, making the handling more true to life," Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mathers said

F1 2022 will be out July 1st on Steam and the Epic Games Store

F1 22 Minimum PC Requirements

-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
-OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
-Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300
-Memory: 8 GB RAM
-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT
-DirectX: Version 12
-Broadband internet connection required
-Storage: 80 GB available space
-Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

F1 22 Recommended PC Requirements

-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
-OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)
-Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
-Memory: 16 GB RAM
-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800
-DirectX: Version 12
-Broadband internet connection required
-Storage: 80 GB available space
-Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

https://www.ea.com/en-au/games/f1/f1-22/pc-system-requirements
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,112
It's following EA's naming scheme now, so it's called "F1 22," not F1 2022.

F1 Life added. That didn't take long for EA to ruin this franchise.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,066
EA and Codemasters have revealed the first F1 22 in-engine trailer featuring the brand-new Miami International Autodrome track...

 
A

AlexisRO

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 27, 2014
Messages
235
I'm gonna wait on reviews for this one. 21 had lots of issues compared to 20 and they never got around to fixing most of them.

At this point and with EA in charge don't have many expectations.
 
R

Ripskin

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 15, 2004
Messages
2,515
My nephew pre ordered this so I may pick it up to play with him. Enjoying Dirt Rally 2 when we get the time to mess about in that but he's more into the F1 stuff and with VR this may be a lot of fun... but hard to pick between VR and ultrawide lol.
 
R

RS_Surge

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 13, 2020
Messages
107
Been playing it for a couple weeks and VR is pretty much unplayable for me on CV1 with low fps and choppyness. I'm sticking to ultrawide until it's been dealt with.
Overall some improvements but needs alot of patching up to fix alot of issues.
[ img ][ /img ]
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
6,380
I read the general impressions and also realized I barely play ‘21 so I held off buying. If I have a chance to actually play ‘21 and like it I might try ‘22 for the VR but it sounds like it needs work.
 
R

RS_Surge

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 13, 2020
Messages
107
Thew newest drivers from Nvidia fixed the VR problem for me. I'm running Super Sampling 1.5 on oculus debug and it runs silky smooth now.
Overall, the driving physics has been updated since last year and for the better. You better watch out going on rumble strips this year, far less forgiving compared to 21.

F1 22 can be fun in both VR and ultrawide so if you buy it for just one of the two, it won't disappoint.
I switch on and off between the two, so its a pretty good overall experience on both sides.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,112
polonyc2 said:
I hear this is a nice looking game...the Flight Simulator 2020 of car racing sims...the latest Nvidia 526.47 drivers released today bring DLSS 3 support

F1 22 features immersive ray-traced opaque reflections, shadows, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion and more...

https://www.dsogaming.com/pc-performance-analyses/f1-22-ray-tracing-nvidia-dlss-amd-fsr-benchmarks/
Click to expand...
The F1 Codemasters games have always looked good. It still has that kind of glossy veneer to it that prevents it from looking realistic, though. It's too clean.
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
6,380
I see it’s 50% off, is it worth it at that price? The Steam reviews aren’t very kind, but for half price I can maybe ignore some glaring weaknesses.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,066
BassTek said:
I see it’s 50% off, is it worth it at that price? The Steam reviews aren’t very kind, but for half price I can maybe ignore some glaring weaknesses.
Click to expand...

depends if you're into racing games...F1 22 seems like a combo sim and arcade
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
6,380
polonyc2 said:
depends if you're into racing games...F1 22 seems like a combo sim and arcade
Click to expand...
I am, I played 21 a bit and it was fun but it seems like every year more and more people hate the series.

To those that own it does the VR work well? Steam people say it doesn’t but who knows what type of system they were trying it with.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,112
BassTek said:
I am, I played 21 a bit and it was fun but it seems like every year more and more people hate the series.

To those that own it does the VR work well? Steam people say it doesn’t but who knows what type of system they were trying it with.
Click to expand...
When it came out the AI was very broken and there were issues with parts of the sim. People blame EA for the poor quality compared to prior releases, but I'm not so sure. The series is really a mixed bag looking over its 13-year history.

Fantastic entries: 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2020
Okay entries: 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021
Poor entries: 2009, 2010, 2016, 22
 
B

BassTek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 13, 2002
Messages
6,380
Armenius said:
When it came out the AI was very broken and there were issues with parts of the sim. People blame EA for the poor quality compared to prior releases, but I'm not so sure. The series is really a mixed bag looking over its 13-year history.

Fantastic entries: 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2020
Okay entries: 2012, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021
Poor entries: 2009, 2010, 2016, 22
Click to expand...
Thanks, most people say to get 2020 and mod it, I guess that was the last great entry.

I’ll probably give 22 a try anyway.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,730
BassTek said:
Thanks, most people say to get 2020 and mod it, I guess that was the last great entry.

I’ll probably give 22 a try anyway.
Click to expand...
what does modding do for it? better graphics? I've been thinking of getting a wheel and pedals. I love driving but there's no twisty roads where I live.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,112
Gabe3 said:
what does modding do for it? better graphics? I've been thinking of getting a wheel and pedals. I love driving but there's no twisty roads where I live.
Click to expand...
Modding it for the 2022 season (driver lineup, liveries, performance, etc.).
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gabe3
like this
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
23,066
for a fast-paced racing game like this I'm not sure that the ray-tracing features would even be noticeable during normal gameplay...I was thinking about picking this up but changed my mind as the closed tracks all look very same-y...I prefer the open world racing of a game like Forza Horizon
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
35,112
polonyc2 said:
for a fast-paced racing game like this I'm not sure that the ray-tracing features would even be noticeable during normal gameplay...I was thinking about picking this up but changed my mind as the closed tracks all look very same-y...I prefer the open world racing of a game like Forza Horizon
Click to expand...
Modern safety requirements make new circuits all look similar from the cockpit. There also seems to be a rash of temporary street circuits being added. I guess they're cheaper than purpose-built circuits. Old circuits like Spa are more exciting, but there are some modern ones that are fun. I blame Hermann Tilke for sucking a lot of the fun out of modern circuit design. Zandvoort, Silverstone, and Singapore are my favorite more modern circuit layouts, and the environments they take place in couldn't be more different from each other. I absolutely hate Abu Dhabi, Baku, and Mexico City.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,730
RS_Surge said:
Just bought the F1 SF1000 wheel addon and wow, such a huge improvement for this game alone.
Click to expand...

nice monitor. have you tried VR to compare? I've read racing in VR is pretty amazing but you can't do it for long periods of time. also, the graphics look way worse in VR I believe.
 
aeonrevolution

aeonrevolution

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
2,469
I really wish they would fix the VR for this game.

They compensated on performance by making everything at a distance blurry. So stupid.... just leave it in focus and we can turn the settings down if need be
 
R

RS_Surge

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 13, 2020
Messages
107
Gabe3 said:
nice monitor. have you tried VR to compare? I've read racing in VR is pretty amazing but you can't do it for long periods of time. also, the graphics look way worse in VR I believe.
Click to expand...
The 15th post on this thread is where I recorded in VR. It's not the best looking game in VR, but adding supersampling 1.5 does the trick for decent visuals.

Imo, racing in VR doesn't make me sick because you're always moving forward. It's FPS games that make me sick in VR by moving in every direction.
Other's may have a different tolerance, but that's how I feel when playing VR games.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,730
RS_Surge said:
The 15th post on this thread is where I recorded in VR. It's not the best looking game in VR, but adding supersampling 1.5 does the trick for decent visuals.

Imo, racing in VR doesn't make me sick because you're always moving forward. It's FPS games that make me sick in VR by moving in every direction.
Other's may have a different tolerance, but that's how I feel when playing VR games.
Click to expand...
the video looks really stretched. does it look like that when playing? which do you prefer, monitor or VR?
 
R

RS_Surge

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 13, 2020
Messages
107
Gabe3 said:
the video looks really stretched. does it look like that when playing? which do you prefer, monitor or VR?
Click to expand...
Yea it does look stretched when recording from a monitor, but in the VR headset, it looks perfectly fine without the stretched look.

In F1, I like both VR and monitor. Sometimes I'm just too lazy to hook up the VR peripherals that I just stick to monitor.

Other games like American Truck Simulator, I only play in VR. It's just a way better overall experience.
Imo, you can have fun in both VR and monitor both ways.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Gabe3
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top