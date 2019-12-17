Eye strain while gaming fatigue PWM

I have a major problem and want some feedback from the beloved [H] family. I can no longer play computer games without major eye strain. Over the past 20 years I have had my fair share of time spent fragging. As time has gone on I have continued to upgrade my equipment to stay competitive. I noticed about 10 years ago that lcd monitors that used pulse width modulation (PWM) would cause dizziness/fatigue AFTER an hour session of gaming. I would literally have to lay down to avoid getting a pounding headache. I didn’t get sick while playing, only after. I also didn’t get sick in normal desktop applications. Since then I have specifically purchased monitors that advertised not using PWM and are considered “flicker free”. I could game without getting dizzy. Fast forward to 2019 and I cannot game without major eye strain. Further it doesn’t matter the game. From Fortnite to Overwatch and Minion Masters, when I play my eyes get blood shot and I cannot sleep at night. If I play during the day then I become a tired zombie that evening. If I play in the evening then I lay awake in bed for hours and once I finally fall asleep it isn’t REM sleep. It is not uncommon in nights that I play that I wake up a dozen times in the middle of the night more or less wide awake. Needless to say I have quit gaming until I find a solution because sleep is too important. I have tried: Changing from a 240hz 1ms monitor to a 144hz monitor. Both are PWM free. Changing from 144hz to 120hz also flicker free. Changing contrast and brightness. Only game while wearing Gunnar optics glasses. Tried gaming during day instead of at night. Tried different games also admittedly games I enjoy/try are fast paced. 10 minute breaks every 30 min of play. Read physical book at night before bed after gaming. None of the above has even helped with the fatigue and inability to sleep well. Within 30 to 40 minutes I can see, visually, in the mirror, the beginning of some bloodshot eyes. Even when I game for 2 hours straight my eyes are not completely blood shot or anything, there is usually just one dark red line from the center of nose area to the eye. it may help to note that I am on the computer during the day in desktop applications and I have even tested using some of these “gaming monitors” for work and i am totally fine. It is the actual gaming causing the fatigue. Please help me figure this out. I have concluded it may just be age but I don’t want to give up gaming at such a young age!