Eye strain from Dell S3222DGM

I bought this monitor yesterday and from the start after some short usage I get eye strain and fatigue and maybe a little headhache (?).



Settings I changed:



- Custom color (Red 98, Green 100, Blue 95)



- Brightness is set to 65



- Response time is Super fast



Everything else is on factory settings. In Windows 10 resolution is 2540x1440 and frequency is set to 165Hz.



This is my first encounter with 165Hz and this screen size. Do I need to give my eyes a little time to get used to it? Maybe change some other settings?