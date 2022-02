The red flow wheel below measures coolant flow and sends an RPM signal to the CPU fan header. It uses the LED's to measure RPM. If the coolant pump stops the system will shut down automatically. =)Don't get me wrong the Thermalright NB-1C is the mother of all NB air coolers, but here you can see the NB-1C blocks three PCI slots on the Epox 8KDA3J . A card like the Audigy 2Z on the bottom cannot fit. I felt this was necessary because the NF3 chipset gets very hot and the 8KDA3J NB heatsink is basically poor in material and size. The NB-1C fan is a little loud, but it is thermostatically controlled here. Now it's cool to the touch.The original air filter on the Lian Li's don't do a great job in filtering real dust so a different setup was made using two filters, one fine foam filter and one wire mesh filter. Now the inner filter side stays clean as it should.UV cathode w/reactive molex connectors, coolant hoses and paint.white/blue cathode. The inverters for the cathodes were insulated with aluminum foil because the inverters themselves emit a significant amount of EMI noise. With the cathodes on, my Digidoc temp readings shifted 10deg F! No telling what that can do to other data sensative parts like your HD.Even with the camera flash, you can see the hoses glow blue with the UV cathode on.The coolant used is a clear, non-conductive and non-corrosive liquid. In the event of a leak no electronic parts will get damaged due to shorting. The CPU temps rarely see more than 37C at full load. In fact my upper case temp is sometimes hotter than my CPU!!! The boxed air cooler would yield temps up to 45C.No dye needed, the hoses glow w/UV light. Adding dye will increase the siemens (conductivity)of the coolant.The DigiDoc 5 monitors four tempratures; two stripped WD80G hard drives, a WD200G in the mobile rack, in addition to the lower and upper ambient temp inside the case. Normal HD temps seem to be no more than 90deg F at the spindle. The temp reading on the Koolance watercooling unit is taken directly from the CPU waterblock.LianLi PC-60Koolance EXOS WatercoolerFluid XPDigiDoc 5Thermalright NB-1CAMD64 3000+ OC@2.15ghzEpox 8KDA3J1G OCZ PC-3500 @T1GF6800 OC@368/785Audigy 2ZHighpoint 37X Raid(2) 80G Western Digital HD w/0 Raid Array(1) 200G WD HDPioneer 16X DVD WRLite-On ComboEnermax 470Wall fans thermo controlledComanche(1024X768) 70.2fps3DMark03 93013DMark01 20343