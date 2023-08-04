ext4, RAID, and data recovery

System:MoBo with PCI-X slot16 1TB HDD in RAID 10 with ext4 partition1 PCI-X 16-port RAID controllerScenario:MoBo fails.Question:Would the data be recoverable if I could not get another MoBo with a PCI-X? Instead, I use the SATA ports on a new MoBo, a PCI and a PCIe SATA controller card, and the USB ports on the MoBo to external HDD enclosures. Remember, this is an ext4 partitionI know this would work with a BTRFS partition because I did exactly that. In fact, this is the Frankenstein system I made to do it. (spare parts from around the warehouse)The reason for this question is that I am looking to purchase a new NAS to replace my old Synology NAS. It currently uses BTRFS. But I have noticed that QNAP does not support BTRFS. In fact, they are actually quite hostile towards it. So, that is why I want to know if I could recover data from an ext4 partition as I did with the BTRFS partition.